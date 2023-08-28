City of Apopka to distribute sandbags to residents in preparation for Idalia

The city of Apopka will have sandbags available for residents at Edwards Field located at the corner of Forest and First Street (behind Kit Land Nelson Park) today, Monday, August 28, and tomorrow, Tuesday, August 29.

To get to Edwards Field, take Highland Avenue near the Dog Park. The limit 10 bags per household. Shovels are available for residents to fill the sandbags.

The hours of operation are:

Monday, August 28, 1:30-6 p.m.

Tuesday, August 29, 8 a.m.-6 p.m.

For residents in unincorporated Orange County, check the county’s website for their self-serve sandbag program.

The Apopka Chief and The Planter are weekly community newspapers, independently owned and family operated, that have served the greater Apopka area in Central Florida since 1923 and 1965 respectively.

Follow The Apopka Chief on Facebook.

Follow The Apopka Chief on Twitter.

Follow The Apopka Chief on Instagram.