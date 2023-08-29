City of Apopka closes offices, park and recreation facilities for Idalia

Ahead of Idalia, the city of Apopka will close its offices and park and recreation facilities and announced the solid waste collection schedule.

As of 7 p.m. on Tuesday, August 29, all city park and recreation facilities will be closed.

Apopka City Hall and city offices will be closed on Wednesday, August 30. The city will reopen on Thursday, August 31.

Trash collection

There will be no solid waste collection on Wednesday, August 30. The city advises residents to store garbage and yard waste carts inside, as well as any other loose outdoor items that could become projectiles.

Normal collection will resume on Thursday, August 31.

The city continues to monitor Hurricane Idalia and will provide updates if needed. Visit the city’s hurricane preparedness page for resources, updates, safety tips and city information.

City offices will be closed for Labor Day on Monday, September 4.

To the city of Apopka residents: A State of Water Supply Conservation was enacted. Visit our notice on the City of Apopka website to read the full notice.

