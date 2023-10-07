Charter review commission to give update on charter amendment work

Homer Hartage, chair of the 2024 Orange County Charter Review Commission (CRC), invites the media and members of the public to a press conference as he gives an update on the charter amendment work of the CRC.

The press conference will take place on Monday, October 9, 5:30 – 6 p.m. at the Orange County Administration Building – First Floor Room 105, located at 201 S. Rosalind Ave., Orlando.

Hartage will be joined by the CRC’s four current committee chairs, who will present updates on the work of the committees:

Angel de la Portilla, chair of the CRC Governmental Structure Committee (considering expansion of the County Commission and Separation of Powers matters)

Dotti Wynn, chair of the CRC Initiative Petitions Committee

Eric R. Grimmer, chair of the CRC Sustainable Growth and Charter Cleanup Committee (considering establishing a Rural Boundary and Workforce Housing matters)

and Alisia Adamson Profit, chair of the CRC Creation of a Public Bank Committee.

The CRC convenes every four years to review the County Charter. Fifteen appointed citizen representatives use research, discussion, professional advisors, and input from the public to develop proposed amendments to the Orange County Charter to be placed on the November Presidential Election ballot for voter approval.

Orange TV will carry the news conference live. Viewing options include Channel 488 on Spectrum, Channel 9 on Comcast, 1081 CenturyLink Prism TV, WSWF Channel 10.2 (over the air) stream live at www.ocfl.net/orangetv. The conference can also be viewed on the Orange app on ROKU in the Education category and live on YouTube.

