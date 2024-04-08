Becker resigns as Apopka city commissioner, will not be present at his last City Council meeting

Kyle Becker has resigned as city commissioner of Seat 3 and vice mayor, citing the sale of his Apopka home and moving out of the city as the reason. As such, he will miss what would be his last City Council meeting, scheduled for Wednesday, April 17.

Becker submitted his letter of resignation dated Friday, April 5, to Apopka City Clerk Susan Bone. In the letter, he congratulated Commissioner Diane Velazquez as the new vice mayor, since after his resignation, she is currently the most senior commissioner.

The following is Becker’s letter in full:

Please accept and record this correspondence as my immediate and unconditional resignation as Commissioner of Seat 3. The nature of this action is the result of the sale of my homestead property earlier today, whereas I no longer have a legal address in which to claim residency in the City of Apopka.

This letter represents the last official public record of my service, and as such, I would like to thank the residents and voters of the City of Apopka for entrusting me as their representative over the past 8 years. While I have never missed a City Council meeting during my tenure, I will unfortunately have to miss the last, for which I deeply apologize. I wish Apopka and her residents a positive and prosperous future.

The distinction of Vice Mayor will now transition to the City Council’s most senior Commissioner per Article II [Section] 2.04(f) of the Apopka City Charter. I’ve had the great privilege of serving with Commissioner Diane Velazquez over these many years, during which she has shown a great heart for this community. Let me now be the first to extend my congratulations to her on becoming Vice Mayor Diane Velazquez for the City of Apopka.

Thank you, and farewell.

Last year, Becker announced his decision to not run for re-election on the City Council.

Nadia Anderson is the commissioner-elect for Seat 3, having won her first four-year term against rival Darryl Richardson in the March 19 City Council election. She and Nick Nesta, the Seat 4 incumbent who won his second term against challenge Eric Mock, will take their oath of office on Tuesday, April 30, at noon in the council chambers of Apopka City Hall, 120 E. Main St.

