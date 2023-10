Forty students participated in the Apopka Fire Department’s second annual Austin Duran Truck Camp on Wednesday, October 18, at the Gilliam Training Center in Apopka. The students came from several local fire departments and even from Texas. Bassel Ibrahim of Proactive Rescue Operations and his team of instructors led the training. This year’s special guest and recipient of the donation, in honor and remembrance of Austin Duran, is Tom “Bull” Hill from BullsFitPit.