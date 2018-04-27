Apopka Art and Foliage Festival sprouts April 28-29 for 57th time

It’s time for the annual Apopka Art and Foliage Festival.

For the 57th time, the GFWC Apopka Woman’s Club will put on the annual event that draws thousands to Kit Land Nelson Park in downtown Apopka. The site is located along Park Avenue between First and Orange streets.

The festival will be held Saturday, April 28, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, April 29, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

There will be the usual mix of fine artists along with creative crafters filling the park, as well as the abundance of world-class foliage for sale from Apopka’s renown nurseries.

Entertainment and tasty food fare, along with bus tours of local nurseries and a butterfly tent, will all be part of the event. And, don’t forget the plant doctors who can help you spruce up your ailing foliage with their decades of knowledge.

And while this weekend’s festival will display artwork and crafts from vendors of all walks of life, there will be a section at the corner of Park Avenue and First Street dedicated to showcasing student artwork from 14 Apopka-area schools.

Presenting elementary, middle and high school students’ work at the event is significant to illustrating art’s importance in the school system.

“That’s part of our community,” said Ann Nixon, GFWC Apopka Woman’s Club member and chairman of the school art displays. “It’s showing that – first of all, we’re focusing on how important it is to have art in the schools, and just the sheer creativity that the students bring to not only the foliage festival, but also our community and the world. It’s something that we can’t give up.”

The GFWC Apopka Woman’s Club and the city of Apopka sponsor the festival. Revenue from the event goes to about 22 local non-profit charities and provides scholarships for Apopka students.

Admission is free. Parking is $5 and benefits the Boy Scouts.

No pets are allowed per city ordinance.

For more information, call 407-889-2628 or visit www.apopkaartandfoliagefestival.org. The social media hashtag is #apopkaartandfoliage.