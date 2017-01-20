Two men arrested, charged with preparing roosters for cockfighting

Apopka police arrested and charged two suspects with preparing roosters for cockfighting and possessing animal equipment associated with the activity.

Jose Antonio Perez-Sanchez, 69, and Edy Domingo Dejesus Ramos, 49, were charged after police discovered more than 200 roosters at 1717 S. Apopka Blvd. on Wednesday, January 18, along with makeshift corrals and fences, and several round rooster cages containing individual birds.

Police interviewed property owners, who claimed cockfighting was not done at the South Apopka Boulevard address because it is illegal.

A follow-up with Orange County Animal Control and the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, Agricultural Crimes Unit on Thursday, January 20, led to probable cause to believe the roosters were being prepared for fighting. Preparing involves separating the animals, trimming feathers, and trimming the bird’s cones.

“Unfortunately, offenders believe that the act of preparing or training an animal to fight is not a crime,” said Police Chief Michael McKinley in a press release from the Apopka Police Department. “The Apopka Police Department takes this offense, in addition to the actual offense of fighting the animals, seriously and will continue to actively investigate any allegations of abuse.”

The two suspects are incarcerated at Orange County Jail.