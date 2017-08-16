Sweet and sour pork recipe obtained from China during WWII

Southern Living’s All-Time Favorites shares a recipe for Marinated London Broil meant to be cooked on the grill. You need to start at least a day before you plan to cook it for the marinating process.

Next is Mrs. Dawson’s recipe for Sweet and Sour Pork along with the marinade we found in Charleston Receipts. A note from Mrs. Dawson says, “During World War II, my husband, Colonel Louis Y. Dawson, Jr., was stationed in China. He had the pleasure of attending a dinner given by Madame Kung (one of the Soong sisters). He enjoyed so much the “Sweet and Sour Pork,” that was served, that he asked a friend, General Ho Shi Li, to obtain the receipt for him.”

King Ranch Chicken Casserole calls for chicken, cheese, and numerous other ingredients including tortillas. It looks to be delicious. We found this unique recipe in Southern Living’s All-Time Favorites.

Savannah Style’s Spinach and Artichoke Hearts calls for two packages of frozen spinach and a can of artichoke hearts. After preparation, it is baked in a medium oven for 15 minutes.

From Northside Baptist Church’s recipes, we have Jeanne Ustler’s Johnny Edmonds’ Bean Salad. It calls for several different ingredients and, when you have combined them all, refrigerate for marinating and serving cold.

Carrot-Pecan Casserole is a different sort of recipe calling for carrots that you cook and process in your food processor before making the casserole. A little sugar, some orange zest along with other seasonings and pecans will make for a delicious dish that you put in the oven for about 40 minutes and serve piping hot.

Peanut Butter Refrigerator Cookies from The Progressive Farmer’s SOUTHERN Cookbook will satisfy your sweet tooth after supper.

MARINATED LONDON BROIL

Recipe from

Southern Living All-Time Favorites

1 (12-ounce) can cola soft drink

1 (10-ounce) bottle teriyaki sauce

1 (2-1/2 to 3 pound) London broil

Combine cola and teriyaki sauce in a shallow dish or large zip-top plastic freezer bag; add London broil. Cover or seal, and chill 24 hours, turning occasionally. Remove London broil from ma

rinade, discarding marinade.

Grill, covered with grill lid, over medium heat (300 to 350 degrees) 12 to 15 minutes on each side or to desired degree of doneness. Let stand 10 minutes; cut diagonally into thin slices across the grain.

Makes 6 to 8 servings.

MRS. LOUIS Y. DAWSON, JR.’S

(VIRGINIA WALKER) SWEET AND SOUR PORK

Recipe from Charleston Receipts, America’s Oldest Junior League Cookbook in Print, a Cookbook by The Junior League of Charleston, Inc.

1 pound lean pork

Salt

Pepper

1 teaspoon soy sauc

e

Seanium oil (vegetable oil)

Pea flour (plain flour will do)

Peanut oil (vegetable oil)

Carrots, 1 cup finely chopped

1/2 cup of diced green bell peppers

Cut one pound of lean pork into pieces about 1/4-inch thick, 1-inch long and 1/2-inch wide. Add salt and pepper to taste, soy sauce. Fry the pieces of pork in seanium oil. When well done, roll the pork in pea flour and broil for five minutes in boiling peanut oil. Remove the pork and broil the carrots and bell peppers for one minute in the boiling peanut oil. Mix the pork, carrots and bell peppers and serve with the hot Sweet and Sour Sauce. Serves 6.

See the recipe below for Sweet and Sour Sauce that Mrs. Dawson serves with this pork recipe.

MRS. LOUIS Y. DAWSON, JR’s

(VIRGINIA WALKER) SWEET AND SOUR SAUCE

Recipe from Charleston Receipts, America’s Oldest Junior League Cookbook in Print,

a Cookbook by The Junior League

of Charleston, Inc.

1 cup sugar

3/4 cup white vinegar

1 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon soy sauce

1 teaspoon lemon juice

1 teaspoon catsup

1 teaspoon garlic, finely chopped

This sauce is made to go with the dish, Sweet and Sour Pork.

KING RANCH

CHICKEN CASSEROLE

Recipe from

Southern Living All-Time Favorites

1 large onion, chopped

1 large green bell pepper, chopped

2 tablespoons vegetable oil

2 cups chopped cooked chicken

1 (10-3/4 ounce) can cream

of chicken soup, undiluted

1 (10-3/4 ounce) can cream of mushroom soup, undiluted

1 (10-ounce) can diced tomatoes and green chiles

1 teaspoon chili powder

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon garlic powder

1/4 teaspoon pepper

12 (6-inch) corn tortillas

2 cups (8 ounces) shredded Cheddar cheese

Saute onion and bell pepper in hot oil in a large skilled over medium-high heat five minutes or until tender. Stir in chicken and next seven ingredients; remove from heat.

Tear tortillas into 1

-inch pieces, and layer one-third of tortilla pieces in bottom of a lightly greased 13 x 9-inch baking dish. Top with one-third of chicken mixture and 2/3 cup cheese. Repeat layers twice.

Bake at 350 degrees for 30 to 35 minutes. Makes 6 to 8 servings.

Note: Freeze casserole up to one month, if desired. Thaw in refrigerator overnight, and bake as directed.

SPINACH AND ARTICHOKE HEARTS

Recipe from

Savannah Style, a Cookbook by

The Junior League of Savannah, Inc.

8 ounces cream cheese

1/2 cup butter

Juice of one lemon

2 (10-ounce) packages chopped, frozen spinach, cooked and drained

14 ounces canned artichoke hearts, drained and sliced

Soften cream cheese and butter with lemon juice in top of double boiler. Add chopped spinach. Place artichoke slices in a greased casserole and pour spinach mixture over artichokes. Bake at 350 degrees Fahrenheit for 15 minutes.

JEANNE USTLER’S

‘JOHNNY EDMONDS BEAN SALAD’

Recipe from Northside Baptist Church’s cookbook

1 can French-cut green beans, drained

1 can small green peas, drained

1 can white corn, drained

1 can light red kidney beans, drained

1 small can black olives, drained

1 cup chopped celery

3/4 cup chopped onion

1 cup chopped green pepper

Mix the following in a pot and bring to a boil:

1 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon pepper

1 tablespoon water

1/2 cup vegetable oil

3/4 cup white vinegar

1 cup sugar

Mix with vegetables and marinate overnight in refrigerator.

CARROT-PECAN CASSEROLE

Recipe from

Southern Living All-Time Fa

vorites

3 pounds baby carrots, sliced

2/3 cup sugar

1/2 cup butter, softened

1/2 cup chopped pecans, toasted

1/4 cup milk

2 large eggs, lightly beaten

3 tablespoons all-purpose flour

1 tablespoon orange zest

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1/4 teaspoon ground nutmeg

Cook carrots in boiling water to cover in a saucepan 25 minutes or until tender; drain, let cool slightly, and process in a food processor until smooth.

Transfer carrots to a large mixing bowl; stir in sugar and remaining ingredients. Spoon into a lightly greased 11 x 7-inch baking dish. Cover and chill 8 hours, if desired.

Bake casserole, uncovered, at 350 degrees for 40 minutes.

Makes 6 to 8 servings.

PEANUT BUTTER

REFRIGERATOR COOKIES

Recipe from The Progressive

Farmer’s SOUTHERN Cookbook

1/4 cup peanut butter

3/4 cup butter or margarine

2 cups dark corn syrup

1 egg, beaten

4 to 5 cups flour

1 teaspoon soda

1 teaspoon cream of tartar

1 cup peanuts, chopped

Cream peanut butter, butter or margarine, and syrup together. Add beaten egg. Sift flour, soda, and cream of tartar together and add to the creamed mixture. Mix in chopped peanuts. Place in refrigerator until dough is chilled. Shape into rolls 1-1/2 inches in diameter and return to refrigerator. When rolls are firm, slice and bake 10 to 15 minutes at 400 degrees Fahrenheit. Yield: 6 dozen.