Sinkhole forms in Apopka couple’s backyard

An Apopka couple had a rude awakening on the morning of Tuesday, September 19, when a sinkhole formed in their backyard.

On Monday, September 18, at about 6 p.m., Garry and Ellen Miller noticed something strange going on with a sidewalk leading into the back of their house on Kelly Park Road in Apopka, Fla.

By early morning of Tuesday, September 19, they had to get out of the house because a sinkhole was forming.

As of early afternoon on Tuesday, the sinkhole was an estimated 20 feet deep and about 25 feet wide.

No one was injured.

The Apopka Chief will have updates on this story as it develops.