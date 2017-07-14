Fundraising jumps for Apopka mayor in election set for March 2018

Apopka Mayor Joe Kilsheimer took a big leap in fundraising in June for his bid for re-election, raising $14,350 in the latest campaign report filed. Prior to June, the mayor had not raised any funds.

Meanwhile, challenger Bryan Nelson, now the commissioner for Orange County’s District 2, garnered $2,650 in June, but maintained his overall contributions lead with $36,510 raised since he announced his bid for the mayor’s job earlier this year.

In the race for Seat 1 on the Apopka City Council, Alexander Smith pulled in $925, while Gene Knight raised $425 during June. Overall, Smith has garnered $3,961.15, while Knight has received $975 so far. Smith and Knight are running to replace longtime Commissioner Billie Dean who will not run for re-election.

To raise his funds, Mayor Kilsheimer received the maximum contributions of $1,000 from 12 companies and individuals, including: JMHC, Orlando; MMI Development, Winter Park; Walker & Co. Construction, Winter Park; Steve and Candice Blomeley, Winter Park; Shannon and Nicholas Carbone, Winter Park; International Painting Reconstruction, Inc., Orlando; Lake Consulting Solutions, Inc., Inverness; Outdoor Services, Inc., Orlando; Empire Finish Systems, LLC, Winter Garden; First Green Bank, Mount Dora; Simcon Concrete, Inc., Howey-in-the-Hills; and Madden Moorehead & Stokes, Maitland.

Kilsheimer spent $150 in June, all to Five Fold Media, LLC, in Maitland for printing. He had spent no funds prior to June in his re-election bid.

During June, Nelson received two contributions of the maximum $1,000 from: Garrett Richter, Naples; and Engelmann Holding Co., Apopka.

Nelson spent $4,274.21 in June, most with Drip Communications of Orlando. Overall, Nelson has spent $16,477.77.

In the Seat 1 race, Smith’s biggest contribution came from Kay Johnson of Orlando who gave him $500. Smith spent $163.32 in June on an advertisement for the Wheatley High School mass reunion and for thank-you cards at a Walgreens in Ocoee. To date, Smith has spent $1,219.16.

Knight’s biggest contribution in June was $250 that came from BJ’s Towing Service of Apopka.

He spent $135.36, all with FastSigns of Apopka.

Commissioner Diane Velazquez has announced her intention to run for re-election, but no challengers have stepped up yet.

The city election isn’t until March 13, 2018, with a runoff set for April 10 if needed. Qualifying for the race will be from noon on January 2, 2018, until noon on January 9, 2018. The qualifying fee for the mayor’s race is $6,000, based on the position’s salary of $150,000 while the qualifying fee for the commissioners’ races is $540, based on the salary of $13,500 for a commissioner’s slot.

The next campaign contribution reports are due on August 10.

This story appears in full in the Friday, July 14 issue of The Apopka Chief. Pick up a copy at one of multiple locations in and around Apopka today.