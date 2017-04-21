Artist starts online fundraiser to finance Apopka-themed coloring book

A Kickstarter campaign has begun so as to raise money for the publication of an educational Apopka-themed coloring book and travel guide.

Launched by Rob Smith Jr., the campaign fundraising will last until Friday, May 12. Since this is an all-or-nothing endeavor, if the fundraiser doesn’t reach its goal of $4,000 by the deadline, the money won’t go toward the project.

“Swampy’s Florida: Apopka” will cover many historical facets of the city such as the train station, and the history of the citrus and foliage industries.

If the fundraiser succeeds, “Swampy’s Florida: Apopka,” will join other books in the “Swampy’s Florida” history guide and coloring book series including Lakeland, Melbourne and Silver Springs State Park.

As of Thursday, April 20, three backers have donated $130 to the project, with 21 days to go until May 12.

On his Kickstarter page, Smith said he began the “Swampy’s Florida” series in 2011 as a combination of his excitement about Florida’s history, his background as an artist, and his experience traveling through almost every region in the state.

“Swampy’s Florida” relates the adventures of Swampy the Swamp Ape as he learns about Florida’s history along with his friends Pasco Pete, Trilby the baby alligator, and Zuber the cat.

“My hope is that anyone who has access to a Swampy’s Florida book will have fun learning the history and heritage of Florida, while also discovering the best places to visit across the state!” he said on his Kickstarter page. “After having created Swampy’s Florida books for so many other cities throughout our great state of Florida, I believe it’s about time to bring Apopka into the collection.

In conjunction with the release of the Apopka book, Smith will add Apopka-themed prints and postcards tot to the collection.

Visit the Kickstarter page by clicking here. The book series’ website is www.swampysflorida.com.