Fresh, hearty, crispy, and sweet with flavors to satisfy every craving

From Allrecipes.com, we have this recipe by John R. Graves, a former Civilian Conservation Corps Mess Sergeant from Fall Creek Falls, Virginia. It was featured in the book Favorite Recipes of the Civilian Conservation Corps Alumni. Graves notes, “It is a three-pound meatloaf with the anticipation that some will be left over, because there is nothing better than cold meatloaf sandwiches with a dash of catsup.”

A delightful recipe from Southern Living’s All-Time Favorites is Crispy “Fried” Onion Rings. They are fried for only a minute or so, then finished in the HOT oven. There is also a version for Beer Battered “Fried” Onion Rings. Who doesn’t love onion rings?

Susie Sams’ Mexican Black Bean Salad, is one of the recipes we have from a Taste of Heaven, from our friends over at First Presbyterian Church of Punta Gorda.

Here is a Cream of Mushroom Soup from Country Cookin’. It comes from The Old Town Café in Naples. This looks like a heavenly recipe! The comments describe it as, “Almost thick and rich enough to slice!”

Darlene Warth contributed her recipe for Lemonade Pie to A Taste of Heaven from First Presbyterian Church of Punta Gorda. And we have it for you, right here. It looks to be pretty simple, as it calls for five ingredients, none of which you have to cook. You just have to assemble the pie and freeze it! Your audience will think you spent lots of money for this treat at your favorite ice cream shop!

Blackberry Cobbler from Orion Storm Rusch in The Spice of Veith is a great basic recipe that you could experiment with other fruits if you don’t have blackberries. It looks pretty yummy!

JOHN R. GRAVES’ THREE-POUND MEATLOAF

Recipe from Favorite Recipes of

The Civilian Conservation

Corps Cookbook by Amy Bizzari

Ingredients:

2 pounds ground beef

1 pound spicy pork sausage

1 egg

1 cup breadcrumbs (or cracker crumbs or oatmeal; cornflakes or even wheat germ)

1 cup finely chopped onions

1 tablespoon dry mustard

2 tablespoons Worcestershire sauce

1 (8-ounce) can tomato sauce

3 tablespoons tomato paste.

2 cloves garlic, finely chopped

3 tablespoons green pepper, finely chopped (Optional)

Directions:

1) Preheat the oven to 400 degrees F. 2) Now it is time to mix thoroughly with your hands (then you wash your hands only once afterward). I mean mix well. If you care to taste, put a small dab in the skillet for a minute and taste it. 3) Blend all the ingredients save for the tomato paste and form into a square loaf, about 2 inches thick (bread loaf pans are OK, but I like the thinner loaf better). If it is too big, freeze half for a later bake. Shape into a Pyrex loaf pan, covering loosely with foil. Turn the oven back to about 250 degrees F and bake on the middle rack. 4) After about 45 minutes, remove the foil, pour off juice and fat (save for soup stock), spread tomato paste over the meatloaf, and bake at about 275 degrees F for another half hour, or until the top is slightly brown. 5) Let set for a few minutes before slicing. The next day you will savor a great cold meatloaf sandwich.

NOTE: Make sure the oven is preheated to 400 degrees F and lowered to 250 degrees F; raise the temperature again when the oven is open to pour off fat and juice. Serves 3 to 6 people.

CRISPY “FRIED” ONION RINGS

Recipe from Southern Living

All-Time Favorites

1 large sweet onion

1/2 cup low-fat buttermilk

1 egg white

1/2 cup all-purpose flour

2 tablespoons olive oil

Vegetable cooking spray

1/2 teaspoon coarse kosher salt

1) Cut onion into 1/4-inch thick slices, and separate into rings. Select largest 12 rings, reserving remaining onion slices for another use. 2) Whisk together buttermilk and egg white in a small bowl until blended. 3) Dredge onion rings in flour; dip into buttermilk mixture, coating well. Dredge again in flour, and place on a baking sheet. 4) Heat 2 teaspoons oil in a 10-inch skillet over medium-high heat. Tilt pan to coat bottom of skillet. 5) Add 4 onion rings to skillet, and cook 1 minute on each side or until golden. 6) Wipe skillet clean. Repeat procedure twice with remaining onion rings and oil. 7) Place fried onion rings on an aluminum foil-lined baking sheet coated with cooking spray. 8) Bake at 400 degrees for 3 minutes. Turn onion rings, and bake 3 more minutes. Remove from oven, and sprinkle with salt. Serve immediately.

BEER-BATTERED “FRIED” ONION RINGS:

Prepare as directed through the first step. Reduce buttermilk to 1/4 cup, and whisk together with 1/4 cup light beer and 1 egg white. Proceed with the rest of the directions as directed. Makes 3 servings.

CREAM OF MUSHROOM SOUP FROM THE OLD TOWNE CAFÉ IN NAPLES

Recipe from

Country Cookin’

by Joyce LaFray Young

3 tablespoons butter

1 pound large, fresh mushrooms (sliced)

1 teaspoon fresh garlic (minced, in jar)

2 cups beef stock (best if homemade but may substitute canned bouillon or consommé)

2 cups milk

1/4 cup butter (melted)

1/2 cup flour

1) Saute butter, mushrooms, and garlic in large flat pan for several minutes. 2) Add beef stock. Boil mushrooms until dark brown (about 30 minutes). 3) Place mushroom mixture in double boiler. Add milk. Combine butter and flour in custard cup. Stir into a paste and then add a small amount of this mixture – a little at a time – to the double boiler. Stir well. 4. Simmer until thick (about 30 minutes). Stir often. Serves: 4-6. Cooking: 1 hour.

SUSIE SAMS’ MEXICAN BLACK BEAN SALAD

Recipe from First

Presbyterian Church,

Punta Gorda, Florida

A Taste of Heaven

1 (8-ounce) carton sour cream

1/4 cup chopped fresh cilantro

1 tablespoon taco seasoning

1 large head green leaf lettuce, torn (about 10 cups)

2 cups (8-ounces) shredded cheddar cheese

1/2 cup chopped purple onion

2 (15-ounce) cans black beans, drained

2 large tomatoes, chopped

Corn chips, crushed

Combine sour cream, cilantro, and taco seasoning in a large bowl, stirring well. Add lettuce, then cheese, onion, black beans, and chopped tomatoes. Toss well. Sprinkle with crushed corn chips and serve immediately. Yield: 6 servings.

DARLENE WARTH’S LEMONADE PIE

Recipe from First

Presbyterian Church,

Punta Gorda, Florida

A Taste of Heaven

1 6-ounce can frozen lemonade

1 14-ounce can sweetened condensed milk

8 ounces whipped topping

1 prepared graham cracker crust

Lemon slices

Combine lemonade and milk (add a drop of yellow food coloring if you wish). Then fold in thawed whipped topping. Pour into crust and freeze until firm, for four hours or overnight. Garnish with lemon slices and more topping if desired.

ORION STORM RUSCH’S BLACKBERRY COBBLER

The Spice of Veith

4 cups fresh blackberries

1 tablespoon lemon juice

1 large egg

1 cup sugar

1 cup flour

6 tablespoons butter, melted

Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Place blackberries in a lightly greased 8-inch square baking dish; sprinkle with lemon juice. Stir together egg, sugar and flour in a medium bowl until mixture resembles a coarse meal. Sprinkle over fruit. Drizzle butter over topping. Bake at 375 degrees for 35 minutes or until lightly browned and bubbly. Let stand 10 minutes. Serve with whipped cream, if desired. Garnish with a fresh mint sprig (optional). This can also bake for the same amount of time in 6 (8 ounce) ramekins on an aluminum foil lined baking sheet for individual servings. Serves 6.