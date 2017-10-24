Visit Firehouse Subs® and see why their story has got some serious meat to it

Visit Firehouse Subs® and see why their story has got some serious...

Growing up in a family that was both entrepreneurial and built on more than 200 years of firefighting heritage, it seems Firehouse Subs® founders were destined to start Firehouse Subs®.

Of course they tried other things along the way to their American dream – rock ’n’ roll, real estate, and even Christmas tree farming. But everything they experienced on their path led them to Firehouse Subs®.

With more than 1,050 Firehouse Subs® restaurants, they are convinced they’re doing a few things right. People come back when they’re treated well, and fed even better. Turns out, people absolutely LOVE the same things Firehouse Subs® does – the best meats, cheeses, and toppings Firehouse Subs® can find.

People come back again and again because, unlike other sub places, Firehouse Subs® steams their meats and cheeses, releasing a rush of flavors, then stuffs a serving that’s way over code on one of their toasted private recipe sub rolls. It’s a winning combination that satisfies ravenous appetites and the value conscious alike.

At Firehouse Subs®, you will find many varieties of hot, cold, and specialty subs served on your choice of white or wheat sub rolls. One of the most popular specialty subs is the Hook & Ladder® Sub with smoked turkey breast, Virginia honey ham, and melted Monterey Jack, served “Fully Involved” loaded complete with mayo, mustard, lettuce, tomato, and onion, and a dill spear on the side. Another favorite is the Smokehouse Beef & Cheddar Brisket™ with USDA choice beef brisket smoked for 10+ hours, melted cheddar, and special sauces. Kids’ combos are also available for the little ones.

Firehouse Subs® is not just about subs. They also serve a fantastic Chef’s Salad. The salad is a blend of romaine and iceberg lettuce topped with bell pepper, cucumber, red onion, tomato, provolone, and sliced egg, and your choice of meat. Also available is Firehouse Subs® award winning Chili.

All Firehouse Subs® feature the Coca-Cola Freestyle machine that allows you to quench your thirst with 120+ brands from the fountain of the future.

Firehouse Subs® also offers catering services. Let their crew feed yours with platters of cold subs, salads, and desserts. Ask the cashier for a catering menu today.

As they say in the fire station, LET’S EAT.

You will find two conveniently located Firehouse Subs® in Apopka. They are located at 3309 E. State Road 436, Suite 1013, (corner of 436 and Hunt Club Boulevard), 407-331-7827. And they are also located at 1608 W. Orange Blossom Trail in the Home Depot Plaza, 407-464-3624. You can also check them out at www.firehousesubs.com.

Advertisement