Try these treasured family recipes submitted by local families

From Sandra Johansen, we have Sirloin Tips. This is a wonderful dish served over rice with vegetables on the side. The recipe is from a private family recipe book shared with us by our own beloved employee of many years, Susan. The book is entitled The Jones-Morris Family Treasury. We find many delicious dishes therein as well as humorous vignettes of family life over the years.

Connie Polanshek shares her Cantonese Meatballs, also from The Jones-Morris Family Treasury. It looks delicious and a little bit exotic!

New Vision Community Church shares from Feeding the Flock Marilyn Martin’s Baked Chicken Mary Jane. It will take about an hour in a slow oven.

Chicken Salad Supreme from Jean Ustler in Sharing Our Finest cookbook from Apopka Citizen Police Alumni Association is perfect for a light supper or luncheon.

We found Pat Jania’s Posh Squash in New Vision Community Church’s Feeding the Flock. It is delicious and for special occasions or a weekday meal.

Janet Connelly’s Southern Fried Green Tomatoes is a good old standby and is shared by First Presbyterian of Apopka in their lovely book of recipes entitled Treasures and Pleasures.

Frances McHale’s Scalloped Potatoes is brought to us by The Apopka Historical Society in their Preserving the Big Potato – A Collection of Potato Recipes.

For dessert, we have Mary Ann Peery’s pie which she calls Crunchy Pie. As an aside, Mrs. Peery, who passed several years ago, is the mother of our editor, John Peery. Her pie calls for nuts and coconut and dates and other goodies; in short, this pie is wonderful. We find the recipe in the Apopka Woman’s Club’s recipe book, What’s Cookin’?

SANDRA JOHANSEN’S

GOURMET SIRLOIN TIPS

Recipe from Susan Nethercote’s Book of Morris Family Recipes

1-1/2 pounds sirloin tips

2 tablespoons oil

1 clove garlic – minced

1 cup ketchup

3 tablespoons Worcestershire sauce

1/2 cup melted butter or margarine

1 tablespoon lemon juice

Salt and pepper to taste

Saute garlic in hot oil until cooked. Add meat and brown on all sides over medium heat. Mix other ingredients and pour over beef. Mix other ingredients and pour over beef. Simmer one hour or bake in 350 degree oven for one hour or until tender.

Serve with rice and broccoli or with rice and just a salad.

CONNIE POLANSHEK’S

CANTONESE MEATBALLS

Recipe from Susan Nethercote’s Book of Morris Family Recipes

1 pound ground beef

2/3 cup chopped onion

1/4 cup breadcrumbs

1 small can evaporated milk

1 can (13-1/2 ounce) pineapple chunks, drained with liquid set aside

1/4 cup vinegar

1/8 cup sugar

2 tablespoons soy sauce

1-1/2 tablespoon cornstarch

2 tablespoons water

1 green onion, sliced

1 green pepper, sliced

3/4 cup celery, chopped into chunks

2 tomatoes, cut into wedges

Almonds

Mix together ground beef, chopped onion, breadcrumbs, and evaporated milk.

Mix liquid drained from pineapple with vinegar, sugar, and soy sauce.

Blend cornstarch with water and add to pineapple liquid mixture. Pour over browned meatballs. Cover and simmer 20 minutes.

Add one tablespoon of butter. Add vegetables and pineapple and cook for 10 more minutes.

Sprinkle with almonds if desired. Serve over rice.

MARILYN MARTIN’S

BAKED CHICKEN MARY JANE

Recipe from New Vision Community Church’s Feeding the Flock

1 cup sour cream

2 teaspoons soy sauce

1/2 teaspoon garlic sauce

1 teaspoon celery salt

1 teaspoon paprika

Dash of pepper

6 chicken breasts, skinless and boneless

1 small package herb-seasoned stuffing crumbs

Melted butter

Mix first six ingredients together. Dip chicken in mixture and roll in crumbs (be generous with the sour cream mixture). Arrange in slightly greased baking dish. Drizzle with butter. Bake uncovered at 325 degrees for one hour.

JEANNE USTLER’S

CHICKEN SALAD SUPREME

Recipe from Apopka Citizen Police Alumni Association,

Sharing Our Finest Cookbook

2 cups cooked chicken, cubed

3/4 cup chopped celery

1/2 cup toasted almonds

2 tablespoons chopped pickles

2 tablespoons chopped green olives

2 tablespoons chopped black olives

2 eggs, hard-boiled and sliced

3/4 cup mayonnaise

Combine all ingredients. Toss lightly. Serve over lettuce. Garnish with watercress or parsley. Serves 6.

PAT JANIA’S

POSH SQUASH

Recipe from New Vision

Community Church

Feeding the Flock

2 pounds yellow squash, quartered

2 eggs, slightly beaten

1/4 cup fresh Bell pepper, chopped fine

1/4 cup onion, chopped fine

1 cup mayonnaise

1 cup grated parmesan cheese

Salt and pepper to taste

Buttered bread crumbs

Slice squash in quarters and boil or steam until tender. Drain thoroughly in colander. Mix with all other ingredients except the buttered bread crumbs and place in buttered casserole dish. Bake at 350 degrees for 20 to 30 minutes. When almost done, cover with bread crumbs and let brown in oven.

JANET CONNELLY’S SOUTHERN FRIED GREEN TOMATOES

Recipe from

1990 Presbyterian Women First Presbyterian Church of Apopka,

Treasures and Pleasures cookbook

1 medium green tomato per person

Salt

Pepper

White cornmeal

Bacon drippings

Slice tomatoes about 1/4-inch thick, season with salt and pepper and then coat both sides with cornmeal. In a large skillet, heat enough bacon drippings to coat the bottom of the pan and fry tomatoes until lightly browned on both sides.

FRANCES McHALE’S

SCALLOPED POTATOES

Recipe from Apopka Historical

Society, Apopka, Florida

Preserving the Big Potato –

A Collection of Potato Recipes

6 large potatoes

3 tablespoons flour

1 large or 2 small onions

1-1/2 tablespoons salt

Parmesan cheese – grated

Pinch of paprika

4 tablespoons butter or margarine, melted

1 can chicken broth

Slice potatoes slightly thick. Slice onion. Spray baking dish with Pam and layer potatoes, onions, grated cheese and continue to layer. Last layer is potatoes and a sprinkle of cheese and paprika. Melt butter in pan over medium heat. Add flour and salt a little at a time. Whisk it together until smooth and it starts to bubble. Remove from heat and add chicken broth. Bake in a Pyrex dish 8-inch x 8-inch x 2-inch. Cover with foil and bake for one hour at 350 degrees. Remove foil and bake for another 30 minutes.

MARY ANN PEERY’S

CRUNCHY PIE

Recipe from

The Apopka Woman’s Club

WHAT’S COOKIN’?

3 egg whites

1/2 teaspoon baking powder

Pinch of salt

1 cup sugar

11 single graham crackers, finely rolled

1 cup broken nutmeats

1/2 package chopped dates

1/2 package coconut

Beat egg whites until stiff. Stir in baking powder, salt, sugar and graham crackers. Add nuts, dates and coconut. Place in well-greased pan and bake 30 minutes at 350 degrees.

Let cool and cover with whipped cream and let stand at least four hours in refrigerator.