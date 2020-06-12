Try the West Indies Crab Salad recipe for your summer days

From The Morris Family Treasury, we pulled Herb Baked Chicken from Donna Wilder. It uses a long-grain and wild rice mixture, a can of mushroom soup along with other items you probably have in your kitchen. Except for the sauterne wine which is a sweet wine and, according to Wikipedia, can be “very expensive due to the high cost of production.” Well! I’m going to mortgage the farm and run right out and buy a bottle of this wine so I can prepare Donna’s chicken dish. NOT! But I might choose to use a different wine and muddle through fixing the dish.

Alamagoozalum! I would try this dish simply from curiosity about the humorous name. The dish calls for, among other things, ground beef, macaroni and cheese. It is contributed by Joy Stokes in one of my favorite cookbooks, Treasures and Pleasures from First Presbyterian Church of Apopka.

We have a wonderful recipe from Paths of Sunshine Cookbook, this one for white lump crabmeat. It is called West Indies Crab Salad. Make it the day before you want to serve it.

From Field to Feast, we have Southern Fried Corn. John Alger and his wife Carla fix this recipe from corn picked “right out here in the field.” The farm is located south of Miami in Homestead where they produce sweet corn on 1100 acres, making Alger Farms a major provider of sweet corn in America’s “winter bread basket.”

Smashed Pinto Beans from Southern Living’s All-Time Favorites calls for canned pintos, tomato sauce, beef broth, onion and garlic, and they say, “keep this on hand for quick breakfast burritos.”

We thank our friends from New Vision Community Church for their wonderful publication, Feeding the Flock. We find Anna Kennedy’s Blueberry Salad to be a delicious addition to any meal.

Neat and Sweet Farms in Lakeland shares their Peach Ice Cream recipe with Field to Feast, and we take full advantage! We pass on this treat to you, our readers.

Crystal Pickles from Miz Belle’s book titled The Progressive Farmer’s SOUTHERN Cookbook is made from green tomatoes with pickling lime. An old and interesting pickle that you probably cannot find in stores.

DONNA WILDER’S

HERB BAKED CHICKEN

Recipe from

The Jones-Morris Family Treasury

1 6-ounce package long-grain and wild rice mixture

3 large chicken breasts (boned and halved lengthwise)

1/4 cup butter or margarine

1 10-1/2-ounce can cream of chicken soup

3/4 cup sauterne wine

1/2 cup sliced celery

1 3-ounce can sliced mushrooms (drained)

2 tablespoons chopped canned pimento (optional)

Prepare rice according to package. Season chicken with salt and pepper. In skillet, brown slowly in butter. Spoon prepared rice into 1-1/2-quart casserole. Top with chicken skin side up. Add soup to skillet and slowly add sauterne stirring until smooth. Add remaining ingredients. Bring to boil and pour over chicken. Cover and bake at 350 degrees for 25 minutes. Uncover and bake 15-20 minutes more. Serves six.

JOY STOKES’ ALAMAGOOZALUM

from 1990 Presbyterian Women First Presbyterian Church of Apopka

Treasures and Pleasures

1/2 onion, chopped

1 clove garlic, minced

3 8-ounce cans tomato sauce

1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce

Salt and pepper to taste

1 bay leaf

1-1/2 pounds ground beef

1-1/2 cups uncooked macaroni

Grated cheese

Ripe olives, sliced

Cook onion and garlic with meat in skillet with enough olive oil to cover bottom of pan. Add tomato sauce, seasonings, and cook about 30 minutes. Cook macaroni; drain. Add with cheese and olives to first mixture. Bake at 400 degrees until crisp crust forms. Tastes even better the second day.

WEST INDIES CRAB SALAD,

Recipe from Florida Federation of Garden Clubs, Paths of Sunshine Cookbook

1 pound white lump crabmeat

4 ounces chopped white onions

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon black pepper

Dash of garlic powder

1/2 cup vegetable oil

1/2 cup white vinegar

1/2 cup ice water

Place crabmeat in bottom of container that has a tight fitting cover. Spread onions over crabmeat. Shake seasoning over onions and crabmeat. Pour oil, vinegar and ice water over this in the order listed. DO NOT STIR. Cover and refrigerate at least 24 hours. Stir before serving. This is a super salad. Note: Claw or flaked white meat may be used, but the taste is not as good as lump meat.

JOHN AND CARLA ALGER’S

SOUTHERN FRIED CORN

Recipe from Field to Feast

6 ears fresh corn

4 slices bacon, halved

1/2 cup whole or 2% milk

1 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon pepper

Pinch of sugar

1. Cut corn kernels from cob with a sharp knife. Scrape the back of the knife blade down each cob to get all the milky pulp. Set aside.

2. Fry bacon in a heavy skillet over medium heat until crisp. Remove bacon from skillet, reserving drippings, and drain on paper towel. Crumble bacon and set aside.

3. Add 4 tablespoons reserved bacon grease to same skillet. Add corn, cooking over medium heat without stirring until crisp on one side. Stir in milk, salt, pepper, sugar, and reserved bacon. Cover and cook on low for 10 more minutes. Serve hot.

SMASHED PINTO BEANS

Recipe from Southern Living All-Time Favorites

1 medium onion, chopped

1 teaspoon olive oil

2 garlic cloves, minced

1/2 cup tomato sauce

2 (15-ounce) cans pinto beans, rinsed and drained

1 cup beef broth

1 tablespoon hot sauce

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon ground cumin

1/2 teaspoon pepper

1 to 2 tablespoons red wine vinegar

Saute chopped onion in hot olive oil in a Dutch oven over medium-high heat five minutes or until onion is tender. Add minced garlic and sauté one minute. Stir in tomato sauce and remaining ingredients.

Bring to a boil; reduce heat, and simmer eight minutes.

Mash bean mixture with a potato masher until thickened, leaving some beans whole.

Makes 14 servings.

Note: Keep these slightly spicy, fiber-rich beans on hand for quick breakfast burritos or soft veggie tacos.

ANNA KENNEDY’S

BLUEBERRY SALAD

Recipe from New Vision Community Church’s Feeding the Flock

2 3-ounce packages blackberry gelatin

2 cups boiling water

1 15-ounce can blueberries, drained

1 8-1/4 ounce can crushed pineapple, drained

1 8-ounce package cream cheese

1/2 cup sugar

1/2 pint sour cream

1/2 teaspoon vanilla

1/2 cup chopped pecans

Dissolve gelatin in boiling water. Drain blueberries and pineapple into measuring cup. Add enough water to make one cup of liquid. Add to gelatin mixture. Stir in drained blueberries and pineapple. Pour into two-quart flat pan. Cover and refrigerate until firm. Combine cream cheese, sugar, sour cream, and vanilla. Spread over congealed salad. Sprinkle with chopped pecans. Refrigerate until ready to serve.

NEAT AND SWEET FARMS,

LAKELAND, PEACH ICE CREAM

Recipe from Field to Feast

2-1/2 pounds fresh peaches, peeled, pitted, and chopped

1 cup sugar

1 pint half-and-half

14-ounce can sweetened condensed milk

12-ounce can evaporated milk

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

2 cups whole milk, or as needed

Working in batches, puree peaches with sugar and half-and-half in a blender or food processor. Combine peach mixture, sweetened condensed milk, evaporated milk, and vanilla extract in a large bowl. Pour into a 1-gallon ice cream maker, then add enough whole milk to reach the fill line, about 2 cups. Freeze according to manufacturer’s instructions. Transfer to a freezer-safe container and freeze until firm.

CRYSTAL PICKLES

Recipe from The Progressive Farmer’s SOUTHERN Cookbook

7 pounds green tomatoes

2 gallons water

1 quart lime

4-1/2 pounds sugar

2 quarts vinegar

6 cinnamon sticks

1 teaspoon grated nutmeg

1 teaspoon ground ginger

Slice green tomatoes 1/4-inch in thickness, place in porcelain lined or granite pan. Cover with the 2 gallons water in which the quart of lime has been dissolved. Let stand 24 hours. Remove; rinse well through several changes of cold water to remove all lime sediment.

Dissolve sugar in vinegar, add cinnamon sticks, and cloth containing nutmeg and ginger. Bring to a boil, add slices of green tomatoes, spices tied in a bag, and boil rapidly until slices are glazed and syrup clings to a spoon in drops. Fill sterilized jars with the slices, arranging cinnamon sticks attractively with the slices in the jar. Seal. Discard the cloth containing spices. Process quarts 10 minutes, pints 7 minutes in hot water bath.