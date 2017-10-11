Try these tasty recipes for entertaining and watching sports

We have some foods this week that will work well for families and friends that like to watch sports shows on TV together… and EAT while they do so!

Judy Peeler’s Hot Buffalo Wings from New Vision’s Feeding the Flock are first on our list of recipes. It calls for two dozen frozen Tyson’s wings.

You bake them in the oven for 40 minutes and serve with a sauce you prepare while the wings are in the oven.

Susan Nielsen shares her Tasty Deer Roast through New Vision’s Feeding the Flock. You can put the meat in the slow cooker the night before you want to serve it or turn up the heat and it cooks in five hours or so.

Cheese Strata is made with white bread, eggs, and cheese, You can make it with browned sausage and mushrooms if you want (which I would). Then bake it in the oven for close to an hour. This delightful dish is shared with us by Jeanne Ustler in Northside Baptist Church’s book of recipes.

From Savannah Style, we have an easy (and delightful) Cream of Cauliflower Soup. You cook the cauliflower and other vegetables in a chicken broth, then use your blender to puree the cooked vegetables and broth. Then put the pureed mixture in a large pot, add the cheese and cream and heat it prior to serving.

Plains Pot Pourri has a recipe from Beth Ewing and Sue Chambliss for Sausage Ball Snacks. It is very simple and delicious; quite easy to fix for a group of willing eaters.

Norma Sharp shares with us her Dipped Pretzels through New Vision’s Feeding the Flock. They are quick and easy to fix and sure to be a crowd pleaser.

Mrs. Montague’s Chipped Beef Dip comes to us through Plains Pot Pourri. It is a hot dip served with corn chips. Just make sure you wear a bib!

From New Vision’s Feeding the Flock comes Sharon McDonald’s Tortilla Pickle Roll-Ups. Easy and delicious.

JUDY PEELER’S

HOT BUFFALO WINGS

Recipe from Feeding The Flock, New Vision Community Church

24 Tyson frozen chicken wings

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/8 teaspoon pepper

2 tablespoons butter

2 tablespoons red hot sauce

1/2 teaspoon white vinegar

1 bottle bleu cheese dressing

Preheat oven to 450 degrees. Spray 15 x 11 x 1-inch foil lined baking pan with nonstick cooking spray. Arrange frozen wings in single layer on prepared pan. Sprinkle with salt and pepper. Bake uncovered for 30 to 40 minutes. Meanwhile, melt butter in small saucepan over medium heat. Add hot sauce and vinegar. Pour sauce over fully cooked wings. Serve with bleu cheese dressing.

SUSAN NIELSEN’S

TASTY DEER ROAST

Recipe from Feeding The Flock, New Vision Community Church

1 (3 to 4 pound) deer roast

1 cup sliced celery

1 cup chopped onion

1 can condensed tomato soup

1 tablespoon vinegar

2 teaspoons beef bouillon granules (or two cubes crumbled)

2 teaspoons sage

1/4 teaspoon pepper

Place roast in crock-pot. Add celery and onion. In separate bowl, stir soup, vinegar, bouillon, sage and pepper. Pour into slow cooker. Cook on high 4-1/2 to 5 hours or low 9 to 10 hours. (Also makes gravy.)

JEANNE USTLER’S

CHEESE STRATA

Recipe from Northside Baptist Church’s cookbook

10 slices white bread, crust removed, torn into pieces

3/4 pound (3 cups) grated sharp cheddar cheese

4 eggs, slightly beaten

2-1/2 cups milk

1 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon dry mustard

Dash black pepper

Light sprinkle of paprika AFTER baking

Butter a 2-quart casserole or 9- x 13-inch baking dish. Layer pieces of bread and cheese ending with the cheese on top. Beat together eggs, milk and seasonings (except paprika). Pour over the bread and cheese layers. Cover and refrigerate for at least 24 hours. This dish may be kept prepared and refrigerated for a couple of days. Remove from refrigerator 1 hour before baking. Bake at 350 degrees for 40 to 50 minutes. Sprinkle with paprika after baking.

VARIATION: Add 1 pound lightly browned sausage and/or 1 can (8 ounces) sliced mushrooms layered in with the bread and cheese.

CREAM OF CAULIFLOWER SOUP

Recipe from Savannah Style, a Cookbook by The Junior League of Savannah, Inc.

1 medium cauliflower, cut in florets

1 cup onion, chopped

1/2 cup celery, chopped

2-1/2 cups chicken broth

1/2 cup water

1/2 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce

1 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon white pepper

1-1/2 cups Half-and-Half cream

1 cup cheese, grated (optional)

Combine all ingredients except cream and cheese. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat, cover and simmer for 15 minutes or until vegetables are tender. Pour 1 cup at a time into blender and puree until smooth. Return to a large pan, add cream and cheese and heat 2 to 4 minutes, or until hot. Serve hot or cold.

BETH EWING AND

SUE CHAMBLISS’

SAUSAGE BALL SNACKS

Recipe from Food Favorites of Plains, Georgia,

PLAINS POT POURRI

1 pound pork sausage

1 pound sharp cheese, grated

2 cups Bisquick

Mix ingredients by hand. Roll into small balls (about 1 inch) and bake at 375 degrees for 10 to 15 minutes.

NORMA SHARP’S

DIPPED PRETZELS

Recipe from Feeding The Flock, New Vision Community Church

1/4 teaspoon garlic powder

1/2 teaspoon lemon pepper

1/2 teaspoon dill weed

1 cup oil

1 package dry ranch dressing

20 to 24 ounce bag pretzels

Add cayenne pepper to mixture starting with 1/2 teaspoon to taste, if desired.

Mix all ingredients together in a large mixing bowl. Toss pretzels using your hands or two large spoons. Store pretzels in large zip lock bags, leaving bags open until pretzels dry, about 1/2 hour or so.

MRS. PHIL MONTAGUE’S

CHIPPED BEEF DIP

Recipe from Food Favorites of Plains, Georgia,

PLAINS POT POURRI

1 jar chipped beef, cut and washed

1 dab Tabasco or other hot sauce

1 package 8 ounces cream cheese

1/2 pint sour cream

1 teaspoon garlic salt

1 small onion, grated

1 dab Worcestershire sauce

Mix ingredients and add a dab of milk. Stir together and serve hot in chafing dish. Serve with corn chips.

SHARON MCDONALD’S

TORTILLA PICKLE ROLL-UPS

Recipe from New Vision

Community Church’s

Feeding the Flock

Tortilla shells

16 ounces sour cream

1 package ranch dressing mix (dry)

Ham slices

Pickle spears (not whole pickles)

Mix sour cream and ranch dressing together. Spread on shell. Place slice of ham on top of that. Place pickle spear on top and roll up. Chill and slice.