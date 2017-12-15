Try the spinach quiche it’s simple and fairly quick to prepare

Standing rib roast from Jean Heckman is wonderfully simple and delicious. This recipe is compliments of First Presbyterian Church of Apopka’s Treasures and Pleasures cookbook.

From Southern Living’s All-Time Favorites, we have broccoli and walnut sauté. It calls for fresh broccoli and walnuts along with other lovely ingredients.

Michael Milliken’s crepes are found in Northside Baptist Church’s wonderful assortment of recipes. I am not terribly sophisticated, grits being my standard fare, so I got myself a bit of an education on Youtube about them. They can be filled with egg, thinly sliced onion, ham and cheese and herbs, flipped over to make a burrito-like sandwich or filled with chocolate and preserves for a dessert. I just may have to try them!

Andrea Simmons’ spiced almonds from New Vision Community Church’s Feeding the Flock are wonderful for an appetizer. Other nuts can be substituted for almonds.

From the Jones-Morris Family Treasury, we found Donna Wilder’s spinach quiche. It is simple and fairly quick to prepare. Who doesn’t love quiche!?

For a simple make-ahead appetizer, try this Southwestern marinated cheese dish. Originally offered in the 1980s, Southern Living’s test kitchen put forth this spicier version in their All-Time Favorites as Americans’ interest in Southwestern fare increased. It is a make-ahead item, easy to prepare the day before it is served. A tip: to cube the cream cheese, use dental floss.

Another make-ahead appetizer is Barbara Hatch’s Athenian layered cheese spread from New Vision Community Church’s Feeding the Flock. It uses, among other things, chopped frozen spinach, cream cheese, feta cheese, and almonds. You will need a food chopper or sharp knife and cutting board.

Sis Pitman’s bourbon pecan pound cake is a winner! One of my own personal favorites, Treasures and Pleasures cookbook published by the ladies of First Presbyterian Church of Apopka, shares this recipe.

Jeanne Heckman’s “NO WORK” STANDING RIB ROAST,

Recipe from

1990 Presbyterian Women First

Presbyterian Church of Apopka,

Treasures and Pleasures cookbook

Start with roast at room temperature. Roast for one hour at 350 degrees to 375 degrees. Turn oven off. Do NOT open oven door! Before serving, reheat roast at 300 degrees 45 minutes for two ribs, medium rare, or one hour for three or four ribs, medium rare. Can do in the morning and finish at night.

BROCCOLI AND WALNUT SAUTE

Recipe from Southern Living’s

All-Time Favorites

1-1/2 pounds fresh broccoli

1/2 cup water

2 tablespoons balsamic vinegar

2 teaspoons cornstarch

1 teaspoon chicken bouillon granules

1 garlic clove, minced

1 cup thin onion strips, cut vertically

1/2 cup thin sweet red pepper strips

2 tablespoons vegetable oil

1/2 cup chopped walnuts, toasted

Remove and discard broccoli leaves and tough ends of stalks; cut broccoli into flowerets. Peel broccoli stems, and thinly slice. Set broccoli aside.

Combine water and next three ingredients; set cornstarch mixture aside.

Saute garlic, onion, red pepper, and broccoli in oil in a large skillet over medium heat three minutes or until broccoli is crisp-tender.

Add cornstarch mixture to vegetable mixture, and bring to a boil, stirring constantly. Cook one minute, stirring constantly.

Spoon vegetable mixture into a serving dish; sprinkle with walnuts.

Makes 6 servings.

MICHAEL MILLIKEN’S CREPES

Recipe from Northside Baptist Church’s cookbook

3 eggs

1/2 cup milk

1/4 cup cold water

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/2 cup sifted flour

1/4 cup oil

1/2 cup butter

1/2 cup jelly, any flavor

1/2 cup powdered sugar, enough to dust

Preheat griddle, or iron skillet. Mix all ingredients; batter will be thin. Pour 1/4-cup onto hot griddle; spread thinly into a 4-inch circle. Cook and flip as with pancakes.

Immediately top with butter and keep warm. Spread 1 teaspoon jelly and gently roll, place 3 or 4 on warmed serving plate. Dust with powdered sugar. Serve immediately.

ANDREA SIMMONS’

SPICED ALMONDS

Recipe from New Vision Community Church’s Feeding the Flock

1 pound almonds

1 cup sugar

1 teaspoon cinnamon

1 egg white

1 tablespoon water

1/2 cup margarine or butter

Whip egg white until frothy. Add water, sugar and cinnamon. Melt margarine or butter in microwave bowl and pour into a 9 x 12-inch cake pan. Pour almonds in egg mixture; stir well, and then pour into pan. Bake at 250 degrees for 1 to 1-1/2 hours stirring every 15 minutes. Once done, lay out on wax paper to cool. (Other types of nuts may be substituted for almonds if desired.)

DONNA WILDER’S SPINACH QUICHE

Recipe from

The Jones-Morris Family Treasury

3 eggs

1-1/2 cups milk (or Half and Half cream)

1/2 cup grated cheese

Mushrooms (canned or fresh, sautéed)

1/2 package fresh spinach

Beat eggs, add milk and beat together. Add remaining ingredients. Mix well. Pour into large pie crust. Bake at 375 degrees for 50 to 60 minutes. Let it sit 10 minutes before cutting.

MARINATED

SOUTHWESTERN CHEESE

Recipe from Southern Living’s

All-Time Favorites

1/2 cup olive oil

1/2 cup white wine vinegar

1/4 cup fresh lime juice

1/2 (7.5-ounce) jar roasted sweet red peppers, drained and diced

3 green onions, minced

3 tablespoons chopped fresh parsley

3 tablespoons chopped fresh cilantro

1 teaspoon sugar

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

1 (8-ounce) block sharp Cheddar cheese, chilled

1 (8-ounce) block Monterey Jack cheese with peppers, chilled

1 (8-ounce) package cream cheese, chilled

Whisk together first three ingredients until blended; stir in diced red peppers and next six ingredients.

Cube cheeses, and place in a shallow dish; pour marinade over cheeses. Cover and chill 8 hours.

Transfer marinated cheese to a large glass jar or serving dish, and spoon marinade over top. Serve with assorted crackers. Makes 16 appetizer servings.

BARBARA HATCH’S

ATHENIAN LAYERED

CHEESE SPREAD

Recipe from New Vision Community Church’s Feeding the Flock

2 8-ounce packages cream cheese, softened

2 4-ounce packages crumbled feta cheese

1 garlic clove, pressed

1 10-ounce package frozen chopped spinach, thawed and well-drained

1 7-ounce jar sweet roasted red peppers, drained and patted dry

1/3 cup whole natural almonds, chopped and toasted

Combine cream cheese and feta cheese in mixing bowl. Press garlic over cheese mixture using garlic press; mix well. Stir in spinach. Chop red peppers using a food chopper. Line small bowl with plastic wrap; divide cheese mixture in half. Press half of cheese mixture into small bowl; top with red peppers. Spread remaining cheese mixture over red peppers. Cover; refrigerate several hours to allow flavors to blend. To serve, invert bowl onto serving plate. Remove plastic wrap. Chop almonds with food chopper; press onto top of molded cheese. Serve with toasted “Canape” French bread or assorted crackers.

SIS PITMAN’S

BOURBON PECAN POUND CAKE

Recipe from

1990 Presbyterian Women First Presbyterian Church of Apopka,

Treasures and Pleasures cookbook

Pound cake:

1 cup solid shortening

2-1/2 cups sugar

6 eggs

3 cups sifted flour

2 teaspoons baking powder

1 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon nutmeg

1 cup sour cream

1/2 cup bourbon

1 cup finely chopped nuts

Preheat oven to 325 degrees. Grease and flour 10-inch tube or Bundt pan. In large mixing bowl, beat shortening and sugar til light and fluffy. Add eggs, one at a time, beating until very smooth. Meanwhile, sift flour, baking powder, salt and nutmeg. Add to sugar mixture, alternating with sour cream and bourbon, beginning and ending with flour. Beat just till well blended. Fold in pecans. Turn mixture into prepared pan and bake for 1 hour and 15 minutes, then turn out on a wire rack to cool. Pour glaze over cake. Decorate with pecan halves, if desired.

Bourbon glaze for pound cake:

2 cups sifted confectioner’s sugar

1 tablespoon bourbon and enough water (about 2 tablespoons) to make a pourable glaze. Beat until very smooth. Pour over cake.