Try slow-cooked Gourmet Beef from Paths of Sunshine

Ann Hlinak’s Honeyed Pork from Cooking

with Foliage La

Sertoma of Apopka looks tasty. It calls for corn flour. If you don’t happen to have corn flour on hand, you can use regular flour. It also calls for honey, pineapple chunks, and mushrooms. It looks wonderful. Serve it over rice.

From Paths of Sunshine Cookbook, we have Gourmet Beef. It looks delicious. You cook it in a slow oven for a little under three hours.

We thank our friend Susan for allowing us to delve into her family’s The Jones-Morris Family Treasury for some very nice recipes handed down by her friends and relatives. A recipe using eggplant results in a fine one-dish meal if you care to use it that way.

The Apopka Historical Society’s, Preserving the Big Potato – A Collection of Potato Recipes, appears to be very simple in the preparation process in that it uses frozen hash browns along with canned soup and cheese and cream and a few other ingredients you will probably have on hand. We thank Lillian Cleghorn for sharing her potato casserole recipe.

We have Anne Paxson’s recipe for zucchini, very simple, from an old cookbook published by the ladies of the Sertoma Club, probably back in the mid-1980s. We found this small cookbook in our archives and are excited because there are many good recipes therein.

From The New York Times NEW Natural Foods Cookbook, by Jean Hewitt, we have Honey-Date Loaf.

From our friends at the Apopka Citizen Police Alumni Association’s Sharing Our Finest Cookbook, we have Pickled Beets.

ANN HLINAK’S HONEYED PORK

Recipe from Cooking With

Foliage La Sertoma of Apopka

3/4 pound pork fillet (or lean cubed pork)

2 level tablespoons seasoned corn flour

6 tablespoons corn oil

1 clove garlic, crushed

1 medium green pepper

8 ounces pineapple chunks

3 large mushrooms, sliced

SAUCE:

1 tablespoon soy sauce

1 chicken bouillon cube

2 tablespoons honey

Toss 1-inch cubes of pork in seasoned corn flour. Remove seeds from pepper and cut into bite-size pieces. Drain pineapple, reserving juice. Heat garlin in oil and fry pork cubes briskly until brown on all sides. Lower heat, add peppers and cook 10 minutes, add pineapple cubes and mushrooms for last three minutes. Transfer to warm dish. Make sauce by dissolving cube in cup boiling water. Mix in honey and soy sauce. Blend rest of corn flour with pineapple juice, adding to sauce. Bring to boil and stir until thickened. Pour over meat mixture. Serve over rice. Serves four.

GOURMET BEEF

Recipe from Florida Federation

of Garden Clubs,

Paths of Sunshine Cookbook

2 (10-3/4 ounce) cans cream of mushroom soup

1 envelope dry onion soup mix

1/2 cup red cooking wine

1 (6-ounce) can sliced water

chestnuts

1 can sliced mushrooms

2-1/2 to 3 pounds all meat beef stew (cubed)

In large baking dish, combine soup, soup mix, wine, water chestnuts and mushrooms. Then add meat. Do not salt. Cover dish securely with foil and bake at 300 degrees for 2 to 2-1/2 hours. Serve over rice or noodles. Serves 8.

SANDRA JOHANSEN’S

EGGPLANT PARMESAN

Recipe from The Jones-Morris

Family Treasury

1 eggplant

Beaten egg(s)

Water

1/2 cup flour

1/2 cup Parmesan cheese grated

Salt

Pepper

Garlic salt or garlic powder

1 jar any kind of spaghetti sauce

About 6 ounces mozzarella cheese (I use the kind you buy in a bag, cut into small pieces, like for the top of a pizza.)

Wash eggplant with a vegetable brush. Slice into 1/4-inch thick slices. Beat egg with small amount of water. Mix flour with cheese and seasonings. Dip each slice of eggplant first in flour mix, then in egg, then back into flour again. Fry until it starts to brown in oil.

Put thin layer of spaghetti sauce in bottom of 9 x 13-inch pan or other casserole dish. Layer browned eggplant (single layer) in pan. Pour more sauce over top. Sprinkle with mozzarella cheese (or top with mozzarella slices). Bake 1/2 hour at 350 degrees. Serve with spaghetti and the rest of the sauce. This is a MEATLESS MEAL.

LILLIAN J. CLEGHORN’S

SOUTHERN STYLE

POTATO CASSEROLE

Recipe from

Apopka Historical Society’s

Preserving the Big Potato –

A Collection of Potato Recipes

1 can cream of chicken soup

1 cup mild cheddar cheese

1 pint sour cream

1 stick margarine

2 pounds frozen hash brown

potatoes

1/2 cup chopped onions

1 teaspoon salt and pepper

2 cups crushed potato chips

Melt the soup, cheese, sour cream, and margarine on low to medium heat; pour over potatoes and onions. Mix well and pour into casserole dish. Top with 2 cups crushed potato chips. Bake uncovered 45 minutes at 350 degrees.

ALMOST INSTANT ZUCCHINI

Recipe from Cooking With

Foliage La Sertoma of Apopka

1 pound washed zucchini

Butter

Chopped onion

Shred zucchini on coarse side of grater. Melt just enough butter to cover bottom of skillet. Saute onion till soft. Add zucchini and sauté over medium heat, stirring constantly 1 to 3 minutes. Add salt and pepper. Squash will be crispy and delicious.

HONEY DATE LOAF

THE NEW YORK TIMES NEW

NATURAL FOODS COOKBOOK

Copyright 1982 by Jean Hewitt

2 tablespoons butter

1/2 cup honey

1 egg

1 teaspoon grated lemon rind

2 tablespoons lemon juice

1-1/2 cups unbleached white flour

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/8 teaspoon baking soda

1 teaspoon baking powder

1/2 cup buttermilk

1 cup chopped dates

1/2 chopped walnuts

1. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. 2. Cream the butter and gradually beat in the honey. Beat in the egg, lemon rind, and lemon juice. 3. Combine the flour, salt, baking soda, and baking powder and add alternately with the buttermilk to the batter. Fold in the dates and walnuts. 4. Turn the mixture into an oiled 9 x 5 x 3-inch loaf pan. 5. Bake for 50 to 60 minutes or until done. Yield: One loaf.

PICKLED BEETS

Recipe from Apopka Citizen Police Alumni Association,

Sharing Our Finest Cookbook

2 cups sugar

2 cups water

2 cups vinegar

1 teaspoon cloves

1 teaspoon allspice

1 tablespoon cinnamon

Select small young beets. Cook until tender. Dip into cold water. Peel off skin. Make syrup from ingredients. Pour over beets and boil 10 minutes. Pack into sterilized jars and seal. A little grated horseradish added to pickled beets gives variety.

NOTE: Use stainless steel, glassware, or unchipped enamel; other metals may react and cause color and taste changes.