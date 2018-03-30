Try recipes for Bahn-Mi, burgers and southern-fried chicken

From the Pasture Prime Family Farm in Summerfield in the publication Field to Feast, we have a Vietnamese recipe for Banh-Mi, which is a traditional Vietnamese submarine sandwich that includes meat and crunchy vegetables. It calls for braised pork. If you are not familiar with the term ‘braising,’ it means ‘to cook meat or vegetables by browning in fat, then simmering in a small quantity of liquid in a covered container.’ In addition, you might have to find a couple of ingredients you may not have in your pantry. A cautionary note here: when you “rub spice mixture into pork shoulder,” use rubber gloves.

Eloise Surrette shares her recipe with us for Turkey Roquefort Burgers in Apopka Police Alumni Association’s Sharing Our Finest Cookbook.

Our Best Southern Fried Chicken appears in Southern Living’s All-Time Favorites Editor’s Choice. It looks yummy.

Black Bean Casserole with sour cream is another lovely recipe from Savannah Style. It uses dried black beans!

The Jones-Morris Family Treasury, provided to us by a member of the family (who is very dear to us, by the way), has many wonderful recipes. One of them, Nana Morris’ Favorite Broccoli Casserole, is very simple and a different way to prepare this nutritious green vegetable.

Mary Frances Mancuso’s Garlic Smashed Potatoes from Preserving the Big Potato, the cookbook from the Apopka Historical Society, is wonderful.

We have a recipe for cabbage relish from Mrs. Everett. We appreciate our friends from Plains, Georgia, who provided their favorite recipes to us in Plains Pot Pourri.

PASTURE PRIME FAMILY FARM,

SUMMERFIELD,

PULLED PORK BANH-MI

Recipe from Field to Feast

PORK:

2 tablespoons packed dark brown sugar

2 tablespoons Chinese five-spice powder

2 tablespoons coarse salt

1 tablespoon coarsely ground black pepper

5- to 7-pound boneless pork shoulder

BRAISING LIQUID:

1 cup chicken broth

1/4 cup fish sauce

1/4 cup lime juice

4 cloves garlic, smashed

2 shallots, thinly sliced

1 tablespoon sriracha (Asian hot chili sauce), or to taste

FOR SERVING:

Baguette sandwich rolls

Sliced fresh jalapenos

Fresh cilantro

Sliced cucumbers

PREPARE THE RUB AND MARINATE THE PORK:

Combine brown sugar, five-spice powder, salt, and pepper in small bowl.

If there is a very thick section of fat on the pork, slice away some of if, leaving a moderate layer.

Rub spice mixture into pork shoulder until well coated.

Place pork in a medium roasting pan. Cover with aluminum foil and refrigerate overnight.

BRAISE THE PORK:

Combine chicken broth, fish sauce, lime juice, garlic, shallots, and sriracha in a large measuring cup. Set aside.

Remove pork from refrigerator and set aside at room temperature for 30 minutes.

Preheat oven to 250 degrees Fahrenheit. Uncover pork and pour braising liquid into roasting pan. Re-cover with foil and roast until an instant-read thermometer reaches 180 degrees Fahrenheit, about six to eight hours, depending on thickness of shoulder. Remove pork from braising liquid. Pour liquid into a fat separator, or skim excess fat from surface of liquid and discard.

Shred pork with two forks. Pile meat inside a baguette. Top with jalapeno, cilantro, cucumbers, and a drizzle of braising liquid.

ELOISE SURRETTE’S

TURKEY ROQUEFORT BURGERS

Recipe from Apopka Citizen Police Alumni Association’s

Sharing Our Finest Cookbook

1 pound ground turkey

1/2 small peeled onion, minced

1/2 cup Roquefort or Blue cheese dressing

Combine ingredients and mix lightly. Gently shape into eight patties. Brown or barbeque three inches from heat two minutes on each side. Each patty has about 105 calories.

EDITOR’S CHOICE – OUR BEST SOUTHERN FRIED CHICKEN

Recipe from

Southern Living All-Time Favorites

3 quarts water

1 tablespoon salt

Combine 3 quarts water and 1 tablespoon salt in a large bowl; add chicken. Cover and chill 8 hours.

1 (2- to 2-1/2 pound) broiler-fryer chicken, cut up

1 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon pepper

1 cup all-purpose flour

2 cups vegetable oil

1/4 cup bacon drippings

Combine 1 teaspoon salt and pepper; sprinkle half of mixture over chicken. Combine remain salt and pepper mixture and flour in a large, zip-top plastic freezer bag. Place 2 pieces of chicken in bag; seal. Shake to coat. Remove chicken; repeat procedure with remaining chicken, 2 pieces at a time.

Combine vegetable oil and bacon drippings in a 12-inch cast-iron skillet or chicken fryer. Heat to 360 degrees. Add chicken, a few pieces at a time, skin side down. Cover and cook 6 minutes. Uncover and cook 9 minutes.

Turn chicken pieces; cover and cook 6 minutes. Uncover and cook 5 to 9 minutes, turning pieces during the last minutes for even browning, if necessary. Drain chicken on paper towels; keep chicken warm.

NOTE: The oil temperature will drop when you add or turn the chicken. For best results, keep the oil temperature between 300 and 325 degrees. You may substitute 2 cups buttermilk for the saltwater solution. Makes 4 servings.

CASSEROLE OF BLACK BEANS TOPPED WITH SOUR CREAM

Recipe from Savannah Style,

a Cookbook by

The Junior League of Savannah, Inc.

1 pound dried black beans (Frijoles Negros)

1-1/2 cups onion, coarsely chopped

2 large cloves garlic, minced

3 stalks celery, coarsely chopped

1 medium carrot, scraped and coarsely chopped

1-1/2 tablespoons salt

1/2 teaspoon black pepper, freshly ground

2 bay leaves

1/4 teaspoon oregano

1 tablespoon parsley, chopped

Dash cayenne

4 tablespoons butter or margarine

1 to 2 ounces dark rum (optional)

Rinse beans and pick over. Place in large kettle, add enough water to cover beans. Cover and bring quickly to full boil. Remove from heat and let stand, covered, for one hour. Add next nine ingredients and more water to cover, bring back to a boil and simmer, covered, over low heat for two hours, stirring occasionally.

Correct seasoning and if desired, a bit of cayenne can be added.

Remove bay leaves and turn bean mixture into a 3-quart casserole. Stir in butter or margarine and two ounces dark rum, if desired. Mix thoroughly. Cover and bake in preheated 350-degree Fahrenheit oven for one hour or more, until beans are thoroughly tender. Remove from oven. Serve with side dish of sour cream as topping.

Good served with baked ham, smoked tongue or turkey and a large salad of greens. Freezes beautifully.

NANA MORRIS’

FAVORITE BROCCOLI CASSEROLE

Recipe from

The Jones-Morris Family Treasury

1 package frozen broccoli (chopped)

1 pint small curd cottage cheese

2 eggs, slightly beaten

6 slices American cheese (or any other cheese)

Defrost broccoli until it can be broken up easily. Mix all other ingredients together. Then add broccoli. Put into greased casserole dish and bake 45 minutes at 350 degrees or until top is browned lightly.

MARY FRANCIS MANCUSO’S

GARLIC SMASHED POTATOES

Recipe from Apopka Historical Society, Preserving the Big Potato

6 tablespoons butter

4 cloves of garlic, peeled

1-1/2 pounds Idaho potatoes, peeled and cut into eighths

1 cup milk or half and half

Salt and pepper to taste

Melt half of the butter in a small saucepan over low heat. Add garlic cloves. Cover and cook until golden and tender (about 20 minutes), stirring occasionally. Transfer mixture to a food processor and puree. Cover potatoes with salt water in a large saucepan and boil on medium-high heat until tender. Drain and mash potatoes with a potato masher or electric mixer. Add remaining butter, milk, garlic mixture, and seasonings. Beat until light and fluffy. Serve warm.

MRS. E. C. EVERETT’S

CABBAGE RELISH

Recipe from

Food Favorites of Plains, Georgia

Plains Pot Pourri

Directions:

Cut up and set aside:

1 cabbage

1 bell pepper

2 onions

In a pot, add:

2 cups sugar

1 cup vinegar

1 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon black pepper

1 teaspoon celery salt

1/2 teaspoon turmeric

Bring to a boil and pour over cabbage while mixture is hot. This relish will keep in refrigerator for two weeks.