Try the real key lime pie recipe, it is simple and wonderful

Love-This-Stuff Main Dish Chicken from Phyllis Gass at First Presbyterian of Punta Gorda’s A Taste of Heaven has it right. I would venture a guess that some of that left-over turkey from Thanksgiving would work in place of chicken just fine!

Fresh zucchini and other wholesome ingredients are the stars of Michael Watson’s Easy Garden Bake. It is baked in a dish in a hot (400-degree) oven for about 35 minutes. We found Michael’s recipe in the Apopka Citizen Police Alumni Association’s Sharing Our Finest Cookbook.

Toni LaPierre’s Ham and Cheese Quiche from New Vision Community Church’s Feeding the Flock is fantastic for a breakfast or … whenever you want something hot and delicious!

Allison Chase’s Special Spinach Salad, published in Feeding the Flock from New Vision Community Church, calls for fresh spinach, a couple of canned vegetables as well as eggs and bacon. It looks delicious.

From Florida Federation of Garden Clubs Paths of Sunshine Cookbook, we have REAL key lime pie. It is as simple as it is wonderful.

Mrs. Ted Brown’s dump cake is not only easy but very tasty. This recipe is from our friends in Plains, Georgia, in their cookbook entitled Plains Pot Pourri. A note of information at this point: Mrs. Brown’s recipe calls for a No. 2 can of crushed pineapple and one can Angel Flake coconut. I looked on the internet for measurements: a No. 2 can contains about 2-1/2 cups or 20 ounces of pineapple. It also says a can of Angel Flake is 7 ounces or just under 1 cup, whereas a package of Baker’s coconut equals 12 ounces.

Susan Nielsen’s Blueberry Cream Muffins is especially enticing. They are not difficult to make and the recipe calls for either fresh or frozen blueberries. Feeding the Flock from New Vision Community Church is just full of winning recipes.

PHYLLIS GASS’

LOVE-THIS-STUFF

MAIN DISH CHICKEN

Recipe from First Presbyterian Church of Punta Gorda, A Taste of Heaven

8 ounces Linguine

1 cup sliced fresh mushrooms

1/2 cup sliced celery

1 tablespoon margarine or butter

2 tablespoons cornstarch

1 cup Campbell’s chicken broth

1/3 cup dry white wine

1 teaspoon lemon juice

1/4 teaspoon dried thyme, crushed

Tabasco sauce, a few dashes

1/2 cup shredded Mozzarella cheese

1-1/2 cups cooked chicken, cut into strips

4 ounces fresh spinach, chopped

Freshly ground Parmesan cheese

Prepare linguine according to package directions except omit salt.

Drain linguine and keep warm. Set aside.

Cook mushrooms and celery in margarine or butter until tender. Stir in cornstarch, broth, white wine, lemon juice, dried thyme, and Tabasco. Cook and stir until bubbly.

Stir in cheese until melted. Stir in chicken and spinach. Cover and cook one minute or until heated through. Serve over linguine. Sprinkle with Parmesan cheese. Serves four.

MICHAEL WATSON’S

EASY GARDEN BAKE

Recipe from Apopka Citizen Police Alumni Association’s Sharing Our Finest Cookbook

1 cup chopped zucchini

1 cup chopped tomatoes

1/2 cup chopped onion

1/3 cup grated Parmesan cheese

1 cup milk

1/2 cup Bisquick

2 eggs

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon pepper

Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Lightly grease square baking dish, 8 inch x 8 inch x 2 inch or pie plate, 9 x 1-1/4 inch. Distribute zucchini, tomatoes, onion and cheese evenly in baking dish. Beat remaining ingredients in blender on high speed for 15 seconds or with hand beater for 1 minute or until smooth. Pour evenly into dish. Bake thirty to thirty-five minutes or until knife inserted in center comes out clean. Let stand five minutes before cutting. Makes six servings.

TONI LAPIERRE’S

HAM & CHEESE QUICHE

Recipe from

New Vision Community Church’s Feeding the Flock

Pastry for single-crust pie

3 beaten eggs

1-1/2 cup milk

1/4 cup sliced green onions (about 2)

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/8 teaspoon pepper

Dash ground nutmeg

3/4 cup chopped cooked ham

1-1/2 cup shredded Swiss cheese (aged Swiss is preferred)

1 tablespoon all-purpose flour

Prepare pastry and line pie plate as directed. Line unbaked pastry shell with a double thickness of heavy-duty foil. Bake in 450-degree oven for five minutes. Remove foil. Bake for five to seven minutes more or until pastry is nearly done. Reduce oven temperature to 325 degrees.

Meanwhile, in bowl stir together eggs, milk, green onions, salt, pepper, and nutmeg. Stir in ham. Toss together the cheese and flour. Add to egg mixture; mix well. Pour egg mixture into hot pastry shell. To prevent overbrowning, cover edge of crust with foil. Bake at 325 degrees for 45 minutes or until knife inserted near center comes out clean. Let stand 10 minutes before serving. Makes six servings.

ALLISON CHASE’S

SPECIAL SPINACH SALAD

Recipe from New Vision Community Church’s Feeding the Flock

1 bunch spinach, washed and torn

1 can bean sprouts, drained

1 can water chestnuts, sliced

3 or 4 hard-boiled eggs, sliced

6 to 8 slices bacon, cooked, drained and cut in pieces

1 cup light olive oil

3/4 cup sugar (less, if desired)

1/3 cup catsup

1/4 cup vinegar

1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce

1 grated onion

Mix and serve.

KEY LIME PIE

Recipe from Florida Federation of Garden Clubs

Paths of Sunshine Cookbook

2 (14 ounce) cans sweetened condensed milk

4 whole eggs

1 cup key lime juice, fresh or frozen

1 cup whipping cream, whipped

2 graham cracker crust pie shells

Beat the first three ingredients together. Fold cold whipped cream into first mixture. Pour into the two pie shells. Chill for several hours or overnight. Yields two pies.

MRS. TED BROWN’S DUMP CAKE

Recipe from Food Favorites of Plains, Georgia

Plains Pot Pourri

1 No. 2 can crushed pineapple

1 can Angel Flake coconut

1 pkg. yellow cake mix

1 cup chopped nuts

1-1/2 stick margarine or butter

Spread each of the above ingredients evenly in oblong pan or Pyrex dish, in order listed. Do not mix. Bake 1 hour at 350 degrees Fahrenheit.

For deluxe dump cake: Same as above recipe with the addition of 1 can of cherry pie filling as the first ingredient.

SUSAN NIELSEN’S

BLUEBERRY CREAM MUFFINS

Recipe from

New Vision Community Church

Feeding The Flock

2 eggs

1 cup sugar

1/2 cup vegetable oil

1/2 teaspoon vanilla

2 cups all-purpose flour

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon baking soda

1 teaspoon baking powder

1 cup sour cream

1 cup blueberries (fresh or frozen)

2 tablespoons sugar mixed with 1 teaspoon cinnamon

This recipe is best when mixed by hand.

Beat eggs, gradually adding sugar. Slowly pour in oil and vanilla. Combine dry ingredients and add sour cream and egg mixture alternately.

Fold in blueberries and spoon into sprayed or paper-lined muffin cups. (If frozen blueberries are used, make sure to defrost completely.)

Sprinkle with sugar and cinnamon topping and bake at 400 degrees for 20 minutes. Makes 18 muffins.