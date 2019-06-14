Try Potatoes Italian shared by the Apopka Historical Society

Ann Hlinak’s Simple Simon Stroganoff is… simple. But it looks pretty tasty. This is another recipe from Cooking with Foliage La Sertoma of Apopka, that wonderful ‘find’ we made recently.

Also from Cooking with Foliage La Sertoma of Apopka, we have boiled shrimp.

The Apopka Historical Society shares their Potatoes Italian in Preserving the Big Potato. We thank those wonderful folks for all the good work they do.

June Shannon shares her Savannah Red Rice in Feeding the Flock from New Vision Community Church.

From Field to Feast, we have a wonderful recipe from Muriel Olivares. She is one of the new generation of urban farmer, with her quarter-acre Little River Market Garden tucked in a Northeast Miami neighborhood known as Little Haiti.

Callaloo and okra thrive in South Florida summers. “This quiche is one of my favorites because the flavor of the vegetables is nicely complemented by the eggs, and the crust recipe is a family tradition passed down by my wonderfully healthy grandmother, Ana Maria,” she says. Callaloo greens are the large, edible leaves of the taro root. Swiss chard, spinach, mustard greens, or turnip greens are good substitutes.

In New Vision Community Church’s Feeding the Flock, Ramona Whaley has submitted Marilyn Reilly’s Spinach Balls. It will make a good sized number of appetizers.

From Dot Morris, we have Pecan Pie. This recipe was shared in Plains Pot Pourri.

We have the See-Through Custard Pie recipe from Marguerite Jones Fuller (Mrs. Pope Huguley Fuller of Highlands, North Carolina), a very old recipe she shared in Plains Pot Pourri wherein she said, “This recipe was given me by my late aunt, Mrs. Barnwell Rhett Beck, who said it had been handed down from her grandmother, Mrs. Francis Forth of Plains, Georgia.”

ANN HLINAK’S SIMPLE SIMON STROGANOFF

Recipe from Cooking With Foliage La Sertoma of Apopka

3 pounds stewing steak, cut into cubes

2 cans mushroom soup

1 can mushrooms

3/4 cup sherry

Packet of onion mix

Mix well, cover, bake at 325 degrees for 3 hours or at 300 degrees for 4 hours. Serves 8 to 10.

BOILED SHRIMP

Recipe from Cooking With Foliage La Sertoma of Apopka

2 pounds raw, headless, unpeeled shrimp, fresh or frozen

3 cups water

1/4 cup salt

Thaw shrimp if frozen. Add salt to water and bring to boil. Add shrimp and reduce heat. Cover and simmer 3 to 5 minutes, depending on size of shrimp. (Shrimp is cooked when opaque in center when tested by cutting in half.) Drain shrimp. Rinse shrimp thoroughly under cold running water. Note: If shrimp has been peeled, reduce salt to 2 tablespoons and cooking time to 2 to 3 minutes, depending on size of shrimp.

POTATOES ITALIAN

Recipe from Apopka Historical

Society Preserving the Big Potato

4 large baking potatoes

1 teaspoon olive oil

3 medium tomatoes, sliced

1 large Spanish onion, sliced thin

1/4 cup grated Parmesan cheese

1 cup provolone cheese

1/2 cup shredded mozzarella cheese

1/2 teaspoon oregano

1/2 teaspoon pepper

1-1/2 tablespoon butter

Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Peel and slice potatoes 1/4-inch thick. Oil a 9 x 13-inch casserole with the olive oil. Combine the three cheeses. Arrange potatoes, tomatoes, and onion slices in layers, sprinkling each layer with cheeses and seasonings, ending with a layer of potatoes sprinkled with the cheeses and seasonings. Dot with butter and bake uncovered for 50 minutes or until vegetables are tender and the top brown.

JUNE SHANNON’S

SAVANNAH RED RICE

Recipe from Feeding The Flock,

New Vision Community Church

1/4 pound bacon

1/2 cup chopped onion

2 cups raw rice

2 cups tomatoes, diced

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon pepper

1/8 teaspoon Tabasco sauce

Fry bacon crisp; remove from pan. Saute onions in bacon fat. Add washed rice, tomatoes, seasonings and crumbled bacon. Cook 10 minutes over low heat. Pour into one quart casserole dish and cover tightly. Bake at 350 degrees for one hour, stirring with fork twice. Serves 8 to 10.

MURIEL OLIVARES’ CALLALOO AND OKRA SUMMER QUICHE

Recipe from Field to Feast

CRUST:

2 cups whole-wheat flour

1/2 cup warm water

1/2 cup olive oil

1/2 to 1 teaspoon salt

FILLING:

1 medium sweet onion, chopped

1 tablespoon extra virgin olive oil

10 medium okra pods, trimmed and chopped into 1/2-inch pieces

1 bunch callaloo leaves, coarsely chopped

Coarse salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste

6 eggs

MAKE THE CRUST:

Mix the flour, water, oil, and salt directly in a 9-inch pie dish until a dough forms. Handle as little as possible since separation between oil and water is what will give you a flaky crust. Use your knuckles to evenly press the dough into the dish.

MAKE THE FILLING AND BAKE THE QUICHE:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees Farenheit.

Saute onion in 1 tablespoon olive oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Stir in okra and sauté 3 to 4 minutes, or until golden. Add callaloo and immediately remove skillet from heat. Continue stirring until greens wilt. Season to taste with salt and pepper.

Pour vegetables into crust.

Beat eggs in a bowl until frothy. Pour eggs over vegetables.

Bake 30 to 45 minutes, or until filling is firm but not dry. Serve warm.

MARILYN REILLY’S

SPINACH BALLS submitted by

RAMONA WHALEY

Recipe from Feeding The Flock,

New Vision Community Church

2 boxes frozen chopped spinach

1 large onion, chopped

4 cups Pepperidge Farm stuffing mix

4 eggs, beaten

3/4 cup melted butter

1/2 cup Parmesan cheese, grated

1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

1/2 teaspoon thyme

Cook and drain spinach. Add other ingredients. Mix well. Refrigerate at least one hour. Shape into small balls. Place on ungreased cookie sheet. Bake at 350 degrees for 20-25 minutes.

DOT MORRIS’ PECAN PIE

Recipe from Food Favorites of Plains, Georgia

Plains Pot Pourri

2 eggs

1/4 cup butter

3/4 cup sugar

1 cup Karo syrup

Dash of salt

1 teaspoon vanilla

1 cup chopped pecans

9-inch pie shell, unbaked

Mix all ingredients and pour into shell. Bake about 50 minutes at 350 degrees.

MRS. POPE HUGULEY FULLER’S SEE-THROUGH CUSTARD PIE

Recipe from Food Favorites of Plains, Georgia

Plains Pot Pourri

Rich pastry for 1-crust pie

8 egg yolks, beaten

1/2 pound butter

1/2 pound sugar

1/2 cup citron (or watermelon rind preserves, or crystallized ginger) chopped small

1/2 cup (scant) rich cream

Stir egg yolks, sugar and butter in double boiler over low heat until custard is somewhat creamy. Add cream to custard, stir well and pour over chopped fruit in pastry shell. Bake in moderate oven (350 degrees) until custard is set, about 30 minutes. Custard will be translucent.