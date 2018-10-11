Try Judy Peeler’s Hot Buffalo Wings extra hot or mild with less sauce

The first recipe, Parsley Guacamole, is wonderful. Amanda Rodriguez, well-loved here at our newspaper, has treated us to her guacamole many times. We are witnesses to the deliciousness thereof. She might even bring us more some time in the future. (Hint-hint.)

From Plains Pot Pourri, we have Cindy Williams’ Cheese Grits Casserole. You can decide if you want sharp cheese for a breakfast grits casserole or garlic cheese for supper.

Judy Peeler’s recipe for Hot Buffalo Wings is plenty hot enough for those who like hot. For those who don’t, go easy on the red hot sauce. We thank New Vision Community Church for sharing their lovely cookbook, Feeding the Flock.

Charleston Receipts gives helpful instructions on how to cook crabs. We include them here.

Black Bean Soup. Yumm. I like to put at least half the soup in the blender to puree it, AFTER removing any bones, of course. We thank Stan Smith for his wonderful recipe and also First Presbyterian Church of Punta Gorda for sharing their publication, A Taste of Heaven.

I haven’t tried the Wilted Spinach Salad yet, but it looks like a wonderful combination. I will be making one very soon. It comes from Savannah Style.

Baked Cream Cheese Cake is a very simple recipe. It comes from Paths of Sunshine Cookbook, published by the Florida Federation of Garden Clubs.

AMANDA RODRIGUEZ’S

PARSLEY GUACAMOLE

Recipe from Reader of

The Apopka Chief and

The Planter newspapers

Ingredients:

2 Haas avocados (ripened to perfection)

3-4 stems of parsley, chopped

1/2 fresh lime

1/2 small white onion

Salt to taste (about 1/2 – 1 teaspoon)

Chop the onion and parsley and set aside. Slice into the avocados at quarters, removing the seed in each. Then peel the exterior of each slice of avocado with your hands, carefully. Place Avocado quarters, chopped onion and chopped parsley into a blender or food processor. Do not blend yet. Use a steak knife to get all the juice and fibers out of the lime and into your food processor. Add desired amount of salt. Run processor until well-blended. (Note: Pre-chopping allows for extra creamy guacamole but is a step that can be skipped.)

CINDY WILLIAMS’

CHEESE GRITS CASSEROLE

Recipe from Food Favorites of Plains, Georgia Plains Pot Pourri

1 cup quick grits

3 cups boiling water

1 teaspoon salt

1 stick (1/2 cup) margarine

or butter

1 roll garlic cheese OR… 1 cup shredded sharp cheddar cheese

2 eggs

Cracker crumbs

Cook grits in boiling, salted water. Meanwhile, melt butter or margarine and cheese together and add to hot cooked grits. Beat eggs and add enough milk to make one cup liquid. Mix and pour into greased casserole. Sprinkle with cracker crumbs and bake at 350 degrees for 40 minutes.

JUDY PEELER’S

HOT BUFFALO WINGS

Recipe from

New Vision Community Church’s Feeding the Flock

24 Tyson frozen chicken wings

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/8 teaspoon pepper

2 tablespoons butter

2 tablespoons red hot sauce

1/2 teaspoon white vinegar

1 bottle bleu cheese dressing

Preheat oven to 450 degrees. Spray 15 x 11 x 1-inch foil lined baking pan with nonstick cooking spray. Arrange frozen wings in single layer on prepared pan. Sprinkle with salt and pepper. Bake uncovered for 30 to 40 minutes. Meanwhile, melt butter in small saucepan over medium heat. Add hot sauce and vinegar. Pour sauce over fully cooked wings. Serve with bleu cheese dressing.

HOW TO COOK CRABS

Recipe from Charleston Receipts, America’s Oldest Junior League Cookbook in Print,

a Cookbook by The Junior League of Charleston, Inc.

Have one inch of water in the pot in which crabs are to be cooked. Add 2 or 3 tablespoons of vinegar and salt to this. Put in crabs when water boils. Steam crabs for 25 to 30 minutes. The vinegar and steam make the crabs easy to pick. Keep clean crab shells in the refrigerator before using.

STAN SMITH’S

BLACK BEAN SOUP

Recipe from First Presbyterian Church, Punta Gorda, Florida

A Taste of Heaven

2 cups (1 pound) black turtle beans

1 cup onion, chopped

1 cup celery with leaves, chopped

1 medium carrot, chopped

1 bay leaf

Pinch thyme

1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce

2-1/2 quarts water

3 smoked ham hocks

1 cup chicken stock OR a bouillon cube

Salt and pepper to taste

1/4 cup dry sherry

Wash beans. Add onion, celery, carrot, bay leaf, thyme, Worcestershire sauce, water, ham hocks and chicken stock. Simmer at least three hours. Remove ham hocks and bay leaf and puree soup. Add salt, pepper and sherry. Heat. If thin, add a roux; if thick, add water or stock. At the table, sprinkle on some chopped raw onion and lace with a little more sherry.

WILTED SPINACH SALAD

Recipe from Savannah Style, a Cookbook by The Junior League of Savannah, Inc.

1 pound fresh spinach

8 ounces fresh mushrooms

6 slices bacon, fried and crumbled

2 tablespoons wine vinegar

1 tablespoon lemon juice

1/4 teaspoon black pepper, coarsely ground

1/2 teaspoon salt

Wash spinach and discard stems. Dry and tear into bite-size pieces. Return to refrigerator until ready to toss. Wash and slice mushrooms. Fry bacon until crisp; reserve drippings. Combine vinegar, lemon juice, pepper and salt in pan with drippings.

When ready to serve, combine spinach, mushrooms and crumbled bacon in bowl. Heat drippings to boiling, pour over spinach and toss until all leaves are coated and slightly wilted. Serve at once in individual salad bowls. Serves 4.

BAKED CREAM CHEESE CAKE

Florida Federation

of Garden Clubs

Paths of Sunshine Cookbook

2 (8-ounce) packages cream cheese, softened

3 eggs beaten

2/3 cup sugar

1 teaspoon vanilla

1/2 teaspoon almond extract

Graham cracker crust

Blend above ingredients together until smooth. Pour into graham cracker crust. Bake at 350 degrees for 35 minutes. Cool out of oven for ten minutes.

Topping:

1 pint sour cream

1/3 cup sugar

1/2 teaspoon almond extract