Try Florida Swamp Cabbage from Field to Feast – it’s a Florida favorite

Rosemary Veith Rogstad’s ROSEMARY’S LASAGNA comes from The Spice of Veith, a lovely book loaned to us by our friend, Dale Smith.

We thank Claire Ellington for her loan of a recipe book called Pot-Pourri of Zellwood, Recipes & Reflections 1983, published by The Zellwood Community Center. It is full of new (for us) recipes. Try Loraine Wright’s Salamagundi Bake.

Nancy Thomas, a long-time reader, shares her cole slaw. She puts chopped salted peanuts in the slaw. She says she learned this trick from her dad, a good ole’ Georgia boy.

From Field to Feast, copyrighted in 2012 by Pam Brandon, Katie Farmand, and Heather McPherson, we find a recipe for Florida Swamp Cabbage, an “old-timey Florida favorite.” You can’t substitute canned hearts of palm here, but you can find fresh swamp cabbage in specialty markets or fish camps.

From our friends at First Presbyterian Church of Apopka, we have The Committee’s Tea Party Sandwiches, found in their publication, Treasures and Pleasures.

Violet Osborn shared this recipe for Fresh Peach Cobbler in Pot Pourri of Zellwood.

We have a recipe for Orange Sour Cream Pound Cake. It was hand-written on the back page of Stew-Pot Favorites of Zellwood recipe book also loaned to us by Claire Ellington. We can only assume it is her hand-writing, and it looks too good to pass up.

1 pound Italian sausage or ground beef

1 or more garlic cloves

1 tablespoon whole basil

1-1/2 teaspoon salt

1 (16-oz) can tomatoes

1 (12-oz) can tomato paste

1 cup water (optional)

1 (10-oz) box lasagna noodles

2 eggs

3 cups ricotta or cottage cheese

1/2 cup grated Parmesan or Romano cheese

2 tablespoons parsley flakes

1 tablespoon salt

1/2 teaspoon pepper

1 pound mozzarella cheese, shredded

1 pound cheddar cheese, shredded

Brown the meat slowly and drain the fat. Add garlic, basil, 1-1/2 teaspoons salt, tomatoes, and tomato paste. You may also add 1 cup water, if needed. Simmer covered, for 5-10 minutes, stirring often. Beat eggs; add remaining ingredients, except for shredded cheeses.

Boil the lasagna noodles until tender, but not mushy. Drain and let cool slightly. Using a large rectangular pan, layer half the noodles, meat sauce, cheese mixture, then half of each shredded cheese. Repeat the layering, ending with the shredded cheeses on top. Bake at 375 degrees for 30-45 minutes. Let stand 10 minutes before serving.

3/4 cups uncooked long grain rice

1-1/2 teaspoon salt

Dash of pepper

2 (8 oz) cans tomato sauce

1 cup hot water

1 cup chopped onions

1/2 cup chopped green peppers

1 lb ground beef, raw

1 teaspoon salt

1 (12 oz) can (1-1/2 cups) whole kernel corn, drained

2 to 3 teaspoons chili powder

4 slices bacon

In ungreased 2-quart casserole, place layer of uncooked rice. Sprinkle with 1-1/2 teaspoons salt and dash of pepper. Pour over 1 can tomato sauce and the hot water. Add a layer of onion and green peppers, then a layer of ground beef. Sprinkle with 1 teaspoon salt. Top with layer of corn. Add chili powder to remaining can of tomato sauce and pour over corn. Top with bacon slices. Cover and bake in 375-degree oven for 1 hour. Uncover and bake 15 minutes longer or until rice is done. Garnish with tomato slices, topped with green pepper rings and crisp bacon curls.

1 large head cabbage, washed and drained, quartered

3 large carrots, peeled and grated

1/4 cup Vidalia onion, diced small

3 ribs celery, washed, diced small

2/3 cup salted peanuts, chopped

Granny Smith apple, peeled and chopped small

Slice the cabbage finely with sharp knife and cutting board, then cross-chop. Alternately, you can use food processor. Make sure the cabbage has drained well so the coleslaw isn’t watery. Put peanuts in Ziplok and, on hard surface, chop into small pieces with back of heavy knife. Fold the above ingredients together. Then mix in the dressing (see below). Chill and serve. You can make an hour or two ahead of time to allow the flavors to meld together.

Dressing:

3/4 cup sour cream

3/4 cup mayonnaise

1/4 cup apple cider vinegar

1/4 cup apple juice

3/4 cup brown sugar

1/2 teaspoon dry mustard, ground

1/2 teaspoon celery seed

1/2 teaspoon All-purpose seasoning (No-Salt Seasoning works well)

Salt to taste

Pepper to taste

Mix the first four ingredients into soupy mixture. Mix the next six dry ingredients together and blend into dressing. Fold the dressing into the chopped vegetable mixture.

4 tablespoons unsalted butter

2 cups diced sweet onions

Coarse salt, freshly ground black pepper, to taste

1 tablespoon chopped garlic

3 cups water

3 pounds fresh swamp cabbage (hearts of palm)

1 cup white wine

1/4 cup finely chopped fresh basil

2 tablespoons chopped chives

1. Melt butter in a large saucepan over medium heat. Add onions and season with salt and pepper. Cook, stirring often, until onions are translucent, about 5 minutes. Add garlic and sauté for 1 minute. Add water and bring to a boil. Add swamp cabbage. 2. Reduce heat to medium-low. Simmer until swamp cabbage is tender, about 1 hour. Remove from heat and stir in the wine, basil, and chives. Season to taste with salt and pepper, if needed.

Serves: 8 to 12.

1 8-ounce package cream cheese, softened

1 3-ounce package cream cheese, softened

4 tablespoons milk

1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce

12 ounces crumbled cooked bacon

1 loaf white sandwich bread

1 loaf ‘Autumn Grain’ type sandwich bread

Pimiento-stuffed olives for garnish

Combine first five ingredients. Spread mixture on white bread slice. Top with a slice of brown bread. Cut off crust. Cut into thirds. Top each sandwich with a slice of olive. These can be made a day ahead and refrigerated. Be sure to cover with a damp paper towel; however, they are not quite as good as when they are freshly made. Makes 100 finger sandwiches.

1-1/2 cups thinly sliced peaches

1/4 cup water

1/2 cup sugar

1 egg

1/2 cup sugar

1 tablespoon shortening

1 tablespoon milk

1/2 cup flour

1/2 teaspoon baking powder

1/4 teaspoon salt

Heat oven to 375 degrees. Grease 10 x 6 x 2-inch baking dish. In saucepan, combine peaches, water and 1/2-cup sugar; bring to boil, stirring. Keep hot.

Beat egg, 1/2 cup sugar and shortening until fluffy. Add milk, stir in flour, baking powder and salt. Spread batter in baking dish; pour hot peaches over all. Bake 25-30 minutes. Serve warm with cream.

2 sticks butter

3 cups sugar, sifted

6 eggs, separated

Grated rind of 1 orange

1/4 teaspoon soda

3 cups sifted flour

3/4 cup sour cream

1/4 cup orange juice

Cream butter and sugar. Add eggs one at a time. Add grated orange rind. Add soda to flour. Add alternately, flour, sour cream and orange juice. Beat egg whites stiff and fold in. Bake in well greased tube pan, greased and floured, at 300 degrees for 1-1/2 hours. Let stand 15 minutes before serving from pan.