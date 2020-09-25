Try Crab Stew from the Savannah Style cookbook by the Junior League

Pot Roast for Crock-Pot is submitted by Pat Ariotta in Sharing Our Finest Cookbook put out by the Apopka Citizen Police Alumni Association.

In Treasures and Pleasures, Abby Jo Land shares her meat loaf. You bake it at 350 degrees for an hour and a half. And that gives you time to throw some potatoes in the oven along with it!

For seafood lovers, Crab Stew that we found in Savannah Style is extraordinary. Try it; you’ll love it.

We have a recipe from Savannah Style for Carrots with Orange Sauce, and it looks to be delicious.

Cyndi Wright’s Shells and Grape Salad comes from Apopka Citizen Police Alumni Association’s Sharing Our Finest Cookbook. We thank those kind folks for sharing their recipes with us.

From Charleston Receipts, Mrs. Richards Lewis’ Southern Spicy Gingerbread with lemon sauce sounds intriguing.

Northside Baptist Church shared their cookbook with us. Therein, we find Margaruite Nowell’s muffins which call for apples, coconut and walnuts. They would be good for breakfast or snacks.

Sis Pitman’s Granny’s Relish is a wonderful condiment that you can make up in your own kitchen, and the main ingredient can be found in your garden or at the local farmer’s markets. It is one of the great ‘treasures’ in Treasures and Pleasures cookbook.

PAT ARIOTTA’S POT ROAST

FOR CROCK-POT

Recipe from Apopka Citizen

Police Alumni Association,

Sharing Our Finest Cookbook

2 or 3 potatoes, pared and sliced

2 or 3 carrots, pared and sliced

1 to 2 onions, peeled and sliced

Salt and pepper to taste

3 to 4 pound brisket, rump or pot roast

1/2 cup water or beef consomme

Put vegetables in bottom of crock-pot. Salt and pepper meat. Place meat in pot on top of vegetables. Add liquid. Cover and cook on low for 10 to 12 hours or high for 4 to 5 hours. Remove meat and vegetables with spatula or wide spoon. Serve hot.

ABBY JO LAND’S MEAT LOAF I

Recipe from 1990 Presbyterian Women First Presbyterian

Church of Apopka

Treasures and Pleasures

2 pounds ground beef

2 stalks celery, chopped

1 medium onion, chopped

A little chopped parsley

1/2 cup melted margarine

1 cup (plus) whole wheat bread crumbs

1 scant cup milk (‘scant’ means 1 to 2 tablespoons less)

3 eggs, well beaten

Salt and pepper to taste

1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce

1 small can chopped mushrooms (optional)

Mix together thoroughly. Place in greased loaf pan. Bake at 350 degrees for 1-1/2 hours. Serves 8. Good hot or cold. Makes good sandwiches.

CRAB STEW

Recipe from Savannah Style,

a Cookbook by The Junior League of Savannah, Inc.

6 tablespoons butter

1 pound lump crab meat

2 tablespoons onion, grated

2 eggs, hard-cooked, peeled and mashed

3 cups milk or 2 cups milk and 1 cup Half-and-Half

1/2 teaspoon white pepper

1/2 teaspoon salt

2 tablespoons sherry

Melt butter in a large saucepan. Add crab meat, eggs and onion. Heat thoroughly. Add milk and seasonings. Simmer for 20 minutes without allowing mixture to boil.

CARROTS WITH ORANGE SAUCE

Recipe from Savannah Style, a Cookbook by The Junior League of Savannah, Inc.

3 cups water

1 cup sugar

Grated rind and juice of one orange

3 tablespoons cornstarch dissolved in 1/4 cup water

2 large bunches carrots

1 tablespoon butter, melted

1/2 teaspoon orange extract

Heat water, sugar, grated orange rind and juice in a saucepan until sugar is dissolved. Stir in cornstarch mixture and boil sauce, stirring continuously until sauce is thickened. Add orange extract. Peel and slice carrots. Cook in salted water until tender. Drain and add melted butter. Cover carrots with heated orange sauce which can be made ahead and refrigerated.

CYNDI WRIGHT’S SHELLS AND GRAPE SALAD

Recipe from Apopka Citizen Police Alumni Association,

Sharing Our Finest Cookbook

8 ounces shell pasta, cooked al dente

4 cups red seedless grapes

1/2 cup chopped green onion

3 ounces blue cheese

1 clove garlic, minced

1 cup mayonnaise

3 tablespoons lemon juice

Salt and pepper to taste

While pasta is hot, mix all ingredients. Cool at least two hours.

MRS. RICHARDS LEWIS’S SOUTHERN SPICY GINGERBREAD

Recipe from Charleston Receipts, America’s Oldest Junior League Cookbook in Print,

a Cookbook by The Junior League of Charleston, Inc.

2 eggs

3/4 cup brown sugar

3/4 cup dark molasses

3/4 cup shortening (1/2 butter)

2-1/2 cups flour

1/2 teaspoon baking powder

1 cup boiling water

2 teaspoons baking soda

2 teaspoons ginger

1-1/2 teaspoons cinnamon

1/2 teaspoon cloves

1/2 teaspoon nutmeg

Add beaten eggs to sugar, molasses and melted shortening and beat well. Add dry ingredients which have been mixed and sifted, then add the boiling water.

Bake in small individual pans or shallow pan, greased, in moderate (350 degrees) oven for 30 or 40 minutes.

Serve with lemon sauce.

Serves 8.

MARGARUITE NOWELL’S

MUFFINS

Recipe from Northside Baptist Church cookbook

1 cup flour

1/2 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon baking soda

2 cups diced Golden Delicious apples

1 egg

1/4 cup vegetable oil

3/4 cup sugar

1/2 cup coconut

1 teaspoon nutmeg

1 cup walnuts, chopped

Mix flour, salt, and soda together. Add remaining ingredients. Mix well. Spoon batter into muffin pan 3/4 full. Bake 350 degrees 25-35 minutes.

SIS PITMAN’S GRANNY’S RELISH

Recipe from First Presbyterian Church of Apopka,

Treasures and Pleasures

11 cups ground green tomatoes

4 cups ground green peppers

2 cups ground onions

4 tablespoons salt

3 cups vinegar

6 cups of sugar

1 tablespoon dry mustard

1 tablespoon celery seed

Mix tomatoes, peppers, onions and salt together and let stand one hour. Drain and transfer to a large kettle. Add vinegar, sugar, mustard, and celery seed. Bring to a boil, lower heat and simmer, uncovered for 20 minutes. Seal in sterile jars.