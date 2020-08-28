Too busy? Try Mrs. Kaye Morris’ Crockpot Roast ‘N Noodles recipe

Jennifer Broussard’s Honey Glazed Chicken from Treasures and Pleasures cookbook looks to be quite simple, ideal for the busy homemaker. Stick the dish in the oven and go about your other chores. Or… put your feet up and relax!

Mrs. Morris’ Crockpot Roast With Noodles takes six hours in the slow cooker and is terrific for the busy person who wants to have a lovely meal at the end of the day. You only need to add the noodles at the end of cooking, and that might take 15 minutes.

Cheese Strata is made with white bread, eggs, and cheese, You can make it with browned sausage and mushrooms if you want (which I would). Then bake it in the oven for close to an hour. This delightful dish is shared by Jeanne Ustler in Northside Baptist Church’s book of recipes. We thank you, Ma’am!

From Miz Belle’s The Progressive Farmer’s SOUTHERN Cookbook, we have a fried corn recipe. Fresh corn is unbeatable, and your family will beg for it all the time during the summer season.

Charleston Receipts shares Mrs. Cain’s Baked Rice. This puts a new spin on our favorite old staple: rice!

We found a great recipe for Spinach Salad from Allison Chase in New Vision Community Church’s Feeding the Flock.

The first time I ever had fried pies was when I was a child and enjoyed them at a church bazaar in South Carolina. They were so hot, but so good! Those church ladies sure know how to prepare these little goodies! We thank the Apopka Citizen Police Alumni Association for sharing their recipe for Fried Pies in their publication, Sharing Our Finest Cookbook.

Bonnie Milliken shares her Pizza Dough recipe with us through Northside Baptist Church’s book of recipes. This is another basic instruction you can use to exercise your “exploratory” gene to have some fun in the kitchen, especially with the kids.

JENNIFER BURGUST BROUSSARD’S HONEY GLAZED CHICKEN

Recipe from 1990 Presbyterian

Women First Presbyterian

Church of Apopka,

Treasures and Pleasures cookbook

1 whole chicken, cut up

1/2 cup butter, melted

1/4 cup mustard

1/2 cup honey

Mix butter, mustard and honey. Pour over chicken in baking dish. Cover and bake at 350 degrees for one hour. Bake uncovered for an additional 15 minutes.

MRS. KAYE MORRIS’

CROCKPOT ROAST ‘N NOODLES

Recipe from PLAINS POT POURRI, Food Favorites of Plains, GA

2- to 3-pound beef roast

1 can Golden Cream of Mushroom Soup

1 soup can of water

4 ounces uncooked noodles

Salt and pepper to taste

Put seasoned roast, after being browned on each side in a frying pan, into the crockpot. Pour soup over the roast and add the water. Cover and cook on high until it comes to a good simmer. Turn to low and cook for 4 to 6 hours. About 15 minutes before serving, add noodles to BOTTOM of crock pot and cook on high.

JEANNE USTLER’S CHEESE STRATA

Recipe from Northside Baptist Church’s cookbook

10 slices white bread, crust removed, torn into pieces

3/4 pound (3 cups) grated sharp cheddar cheese

4 eggs, slightly beaten

2-1/2 cups milk

1 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon dry mustard

Dash black pepper

Light sprinkle of paprika AFTER baking

VARIATION: Add 1 pound lightly browned sausage and/or 1 can (8 ounces) sliced mushrooms layered in with the bread and cheese.

Butter a 2-quart casserole or 9- x 13-inch baking dish. Layer pieces of bread and cheese ending with the cheese on top. Beat together eggs, milk and seasonings (except paprika). Pour over the bread and cheese layers. Cover and refrigerate for at least 24 hours. This dish may be kept prepared and refrigerated for up to a week. Remove from refrigerator 1 hour before baking. Bake at 350 degrees for 40 to 50 minutes. Sprinkle with paprika after baking.

FRIED CORN

Recipe from The Progressive Farmer’s SOUTHERN Cookbook

8 ears fresh corn

1/2 cup milk

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon pepper

4 tablespoons butter or margarine

2 eggs

Cut corn from cob and add milk, salt, and pepper. Put butter or margarine in skillet. When hot and melted, add corn. Cook until tender. Just before ready to take up, add eggs and beat in well. Serve hot. Yield: 6 servings.

MRS. FRANK CAIN’s

(PARHAM ATKINS) BAKED RICE

Recipe from Charleston Receipts, America’s Oldest Junior League Cookbook in Print,

a Cookbook by The Junior League

of Charleston, Inc.

1/2 pint (1 cup) rice

1 dessert spoon* (2 teaspoons) butter

1 pint (2 cups) milk

1 egg

1 teaspoon salt

Cook rice dry and fluffy; put in quart baking dish with butter and milk, a beaten egg and salt. Bake 1/2 hour in moderate (350 degrees) oven. Serves 4.

* 1 dessert spoon equals two teaspoons whereas a tablespoon is three teaspoons.

ALLISON CHASE’S SPECIAL

SPINACH SALAD

Recipe from New Vision Community Church’s Feeding the Flock

1 bunch spinach, washed and torn

1 can bean sprouts, drained

1 can water chestnuts, sliced

3 or 4 hard-boiled eggs, sliced

6 to 8 slices bacon, cooked, drained and cut in pieces

1 cup light olive oil

3/4 cup sugar (less, if desired)

1/3 cup catsup

1/4 cup vinegar

1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce

1 grated onion

Mix and serve.

FRIED PIES

(FROM OLD PENNSYLVANIA DUTCH COOKBOOK)

Recipe from Apopka Citizen Police Alumni Association,

Sharing Our Finest Cookbook

2 cups sifted flour

1 teaspoon salt

1/2 cup shortening

1/3 cup cold water

Sweetened sieved fruit (dried apricots, peaches, prunes or thick applesauce)

Sift the flour and salt together. Cut in shortening with pastry blender or two knives until pieces are size of small peas. Gradually sprinkle water over mixture, mixing lightly with a fork after each addition. Add only enough water to hold pastry together. Roll out dough on a floured surface about 1/8-inch thick. Cut out 4-inch rounds. Spoon 1 tablespoon sweetened fruit onto each round. Moisten edges with water. Fold into semi-circles and press edges together with fork. Fry in deep fat, heated to 365 degrees. Fry about 3 minutes or until light golden brown; turn pies during frying. Remove from fat; drain on absorbent paper. Makes 1 dozen pies.

BONNIE MILLIKEN’S PIZZA DOUGH

Recipe from Northside Baptist Church’s cookbook

1 cup warm water

1 package yeast

1 tablespoon sugar

1 teaspoon salt

2 tablespoons oil

2 cups flour, and additional 1-1/2 cups flour, approximately

Sprinkle yeast into warm (not hot) water until dissolved. Add sugar, salt, and oil.

Add 2 cups flour, a little (1/2 cup) at a time. It will be a very stiff dough. Turn out onto floured flat surface and knead in the remaining 1-1/2 cups flour until dough is smooth and elastic.

Place dough in greased bowl. Brush or pat top with oil. Cover and let rise in warm place (85 degrees). In the rising process, keep in a place that is free from drafts until dough is double in bulk. It will take about 45 minutes (30 minutes or less if you use the Rapid Rise Yeast). Punch down the dough and divide in half. Knead slightly and press each ball of dough into pizza pan.

Top with ‘whatever,’ i.e.; 1 cup tomato or pizza sauce, 1/2 pound mozzarella cheese, cooked Italian sausage, cooked hamburger, slivers of onion, green pepper, olives, pepperoni, etc.

Bake at 400 degrees about 20 to 25 minutes in preheated oven.

Dough can be refrigerated or frozen before rising. Defrost or let dough come to room temperature before first step in rising. It can be refrigerated or frozen after adding the toppings or after slightly baking (10 to 15 minutes).