New mayor, commissioners installed in Oath of Office Ceremony

The Oath of Office Ceremony, in which mayor-elect Bryan Nelson and commissioners-elect Alexander Smith and Alice Nolan were inaugurated, was held on Tuesday, April 24, at noon at the Apopka Community Center/VFW Building.

Following the welcome and the Star-Spangled Banner sung by City Commissioner Doug Bankson, the oath of office was given to the three who won election.

Nelson was sworn in by Judge Eric Wooten, and Smith was sworn in by the Rev. Dr. H.L. Dericho. Nolan was sworn in by her husband, Joe Nolan.

Following that, the trio held a ceremonial cake cutting — as shown in this video — and then there was a reception.

To see more videos of the event, visit The Apopka Chief’s YouTube channel. A full coverage of the event with photos will appear in the Friday, April 27, issue of the newspaper.