The Tasty Deer Roast sounds easy to make and delicious to eat

From The Jones-Morris Family Treasury, Sandra Johansen’s Sweet ‘N Sour Meatballs is a winner.

Susan Niel-sen’s recipe for venison looks delicious. We thank New Vision Community Church for sharing their cookbook, Feeding the Flock.

Rachel Pfaender’s Cuban Chicken is from First Presbyterian Church of Punta Gorda in their own A Taste of Heaven. This is a one-dish meal, and it is a far cry from “the same old chicken!”

Oh, boy! Oven-baked potato slices in butter and seasonings. This comes from The Apopka Historical Society’s Preserving the Big Potato. It was shared by Betty Bracey. Thank you, Ma’am.

From Cooking with Foliage La Sertoma of Apopka, we have Greta Howard’s Bibb Lettuce and Mandarin Orange Salad. I would venture a guess that if you don’t have Mazola corn oil, you could probably get away with your usual vegetable oil.

A reader, who is not only a good friend but also a whiz in the kitchen, recently treated us to a recipe he found online. The recipe comes from the-girl-who-ate-everything.com and also says, “Source: slightly adapted from Kraft.” This Blueberry Croissant Puff is made from buttery croissants, fruit, and a cream cheese milk mixture that is baked until golden brown.

For dessert, try Darlene Brammeier’s Cherry Torte. It appears to be fairly straightforward; she won’t make us do any backflips. Thanks to Northside Baptist Church for their cookbook where we found Darlene’s recipe.

Mrs. Harrison Smith shares a different slant on biscuits with her Crisp Cheese Biscuits. She leaves with us this caution: “Don’t let them get too brown.” We found this recipe in Plains Pot Pourri, shared with us by our friends in Plains, Georgia.

SANDRA JOHANSEN’S

SWEET ‘N SOUR MEATBALLS

Recipe from

The Jones-Morris Family Treasury

2 pounds hamburger

Salt and pepper

Two beaten eggs

1/2 cup breadcrumbs

Boiling water

1 jar chili sauce (8-10 ounces)

1 jar currant jelly (8 ounces)

Mix bread crumbs with boiling water small amount at a time until crumbs absorb water. Add to meat. Mix in egg and salt and pepper. In large size frying pan, melt jelly and heat through with chili sauce. Make small meatballs with meat mixture and drop into sauce. Cook about 1/2 hour to 45 minutes. Serve with toothpicks.

SUSAN NIELSEN’S

TASTY DEER ROAST

Recipe from

Feeding The Flock,

New Vision Community Church

1 (3 to 4 pound) deer roast

1 cup sliced celery

1 cup chopped onion

1 can condensed tomato soup

1 tablespoon vinegar

2 teaspoons beef bouillon granules

(or two cubes crumbled)

2 teaspoons sage

1/4 teaspoon pepper

Place roast in crock-pot. Add celery and onion. In separate bowl, stir soup, vinegar, bouillon, sage and pepper. Pour in slow cooker. Cook on high 4-1/2 to 5 hours or low 9 to 10 hours. (Also makes gravy.)

RACHEL PFAENDER’S

CUBAN CHICKEN

Recipe from First Presbyterian Church of Punta Gorda, A Taste of Heaven

1 cup Uncle Ben’s converted rice,

uncooked

1/4 cup salad oil

1/4 teaspoon black pepper

4 tablespoons minced onion

1 clove of garlic, minced

2 cups chicken stock

2 teaspoons salt

1 teaspoon paprika

1 chicken, boiled, cut from bones

1 cup cooked ham, slivered

1/2 cup stuffed olives, sliced

Asparagus tips & peas, cooked

Pimento strips

Wash rice; heat salad oil and pepper in large fry pan; add onion, garlic and rice. Cook over low heat until yellow. Add stock, salt and paprika. Cook tightly over low heat until rice is cooked. Add chicken, ham and olives. Heat thoroughly and place in center of large platter. Surround with cooked asparagus tips and peas and garnish with strips of pimento.

BETTY BRACEY’S

BAKED SLICED POTATOES

Recipe from

Apopka Historical Society’s

Preserving the Big Potato –

A Collection of Potato Recipes

4 large baking potatoes

1/4 cup salad oil

1/2 to 1 teaspoon salt

1/4 cup butter or margarine, melted

2 cloves garlic, minced or pressed

1/2 teaspoon dried thyme leaves

Cut potatoes into 1/4 inch thick slices. Place in a buttered 13” x 9” baking dish. Mix butter and oil. Brush slices with mixture. Pour remaining butter and oil mixture over slices. Sprinkle with garlic, salt, and thyme. Bake at 400 degrees for 25 to 30 minutes or until potatoes are tender and browned at the edges. Serve immediately.

GRETA HOWARD

BIBB LETTUCE AND

MANDARIN ORANGE SALAD

Recipe from Cooking with

Foliage La Sertoma of Apopka

1/3 cup sugar

1 teaspoon dry mustard

1 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon paprika

1 cup Mazola corn oil

4 tablespoons vinegar

1/2 teaspoon minced dry onion

1/2 teaspoon celery seed

1 small can Mandarin oranges, drained

Bibb lettuce broken into bite-sized

pieces

In a blender, mix sugar, dry mustard, salt, paprika, oil, vinegar and dry onion. When well mixed, add celery seed. Make the day before and refrigerate. Toss together with oranges and lettuce just before serving. Serves 6 to 8.

BLUEBERRY CROISSANT PUFF

Recipe from

the-girl-who-ate-everything.com

3 large croissants, cut up

(about 5 to 5-1/2 cups)

1 cup fresh or frozen blueberries

1 (8-ounce) package cream cheese,

softened

2/3 cup sugar

2 eggs

1 teaspoon vanilla

1 cup milk

1) Preheat oven to 350 degrees. 2) Place croissant pieces in a 9-inch square pan. Sprinkle with blueberries. 3) Beat cream cheese, sugar, eggs and vanilla in medium bowl with electric mixer until well blended. Gradually add milk, beating well after each addition. Pour evenly over croissant pieces. Let stand 20 minutes or soak overnight. 4) Bake at 350 degrees Fahrenheit for 35 to 40 minutes or until set in center and golden brown. You may want to cover it with foil for the last 10 minutes if the tops are getting too browned. 5) Serve warm sprinkled with powdered sugar. 6) Variation: Instead of baking in a square pan, bake individually. Place croissant pieces evenly in 10 (1/2-cup) ramekins; sprinkle with blueberries and pour cream cheese mixture evenly over croissant pieces. Let stand 20 minutes. Bake at 350 degrees Fahrenheit for 20 to 25 minutes or until set in center and golden brown.

DARLENE BRAMMEIER’S

CHERRY TORTE

Recipe from

Northside Baptist Church cookbook

Pastry:

1 cup flour

1/2 cup brown sugar

1/2 cup margarine

1/4 cup chopped walnuts or pecans

Mix and press into 9 x 9-inch pan. Bake 15 minutes at 400 degrees. Crumble after cooling and press back into pan.

Filling:

1 8-ounce package cream cheese

1/2 cup powdered sugar

1 teaspoon vanilla

8 ounces whipped topping

1 can cherry pie filling

Cream together cream cheese, powdered sugar and vanilla. Fold in the whipped topping.

Spread over the crust. Top with can of cherries. Chill. Serve.

MRS. HARRISON SMITH’S

CRISP CHEESE BISCUITS

Recipe from

Food Favorites of Plains, Georgia, PLAINS POT POURRI

1 stick butter

1 stick margarine

1/2 pound New York sharp cheese

1/2 teaspoon red pepper

1 teaspoon salt

2 cups plain flour

2 cups Rice Krispies

Cream butter, margarine, cheese, salt and red pepper. Add flour which has been sifted and measured. Dip in Rice Krispies by hand. Roll to size of marbles. Put on ungreased baking sheet. Dip table fork in ice water and mash flat. Bake at 325 degrees for 15 to 20 minutes. Don’t let them get too brown.