Start the day off right with Morning Mix-Up Potatoes

We have Beef a la Mode for you from Charleston Receipts. This dish will be for a very special occasion. Elizabeth’s note says, “My father’s method, which he brought back from France, where he was educated.” For your information, the first printing of this fantastic food guide, Charleston Receipts, was November 1950. The thirty-fourth printing was December 2009! And there were many thousands of volumes printed. There have probably been more printings since then.

Bob Schieferstin’s Shrimp Lo Mein is published in Apopka Citizen Police Alumni Association’s Sharing Our Finest. We thank that fine organization for their delightful publication.

From the Apopka Historical Society, we have Morning Mix-Up Potatoes. It uses eggs, frozen hashbrowns, ham, cheese. It looks delicious.

Spinach and Artichoke Hearts from Savannah Style looks tasty and fast. It gets baked at 350 degrees for 15 minutes.

From New Vision Community Church’s Feeding the Flock, we have Butternut Squash Casserole, contributed by Nancy Payne.

Mary Elizabeth Wheeler’s recipe for Sweet Potato Pone from her grandmother Gertrude Starbird is offered for your enjoyment. Pone is usually an unleavened bread, but this pone will get some rising action from the eggs. This recipe is also from the Apopka Historical Society.

From Betty Ann Vakauza in The Jones-Morris Family Treasury, we have Apple Crisp. It is simple and quick. We thank our friend Susan, the sister of Betty Ann, for sharing this enjoyable collection of her family’s recipes and memories.

ELIZABETH O’NEILL VERNER’S BEEF A LA MODE

Recipe from Charleston Receipts, America’s Oldest Junior League Cookbook in Print,

a Cookbook by The Junior League of Charleston, Inc.

6 pounds beef off the round or a haunch of venison

1 pound bacon (cut up)

3 large onions (chopped)

1 cup shortening (approximately)

1 quart apple cider vinegar

Ground seasonings: cloves, whole black pepper and 2 teaspoons whole allspice

Use a very carefully selected cut of beef off the round, no bone (costs now about one million dollars!). Put this, the night before, in an earthen bowl with vinegar and enough water to cover after having stuffed it with bacon, onions, spices and a bit of bay leaves… NO SALT. It is stuffed by piercing meat with sharp knife and ramming down the mixed seasonings. These gashes are cut in the top of the beef as well as both sides. When the beef is fairly bursting and as swollen as a pouter pigeon, then all is well. Bind cord around the meat to keep seasonings in. Next morning, the meat is lifted out, rubbed with salt and pepper, covered heavily with shortening and coated with flour. Sear on top of the stove until a rich brown. Pour off all the liquid except one cup, adding one cup of water to this. Cook in a covered roaster in a 300-degree oven 20 minutes to the pound. The gravy can be thickened and Browning added, if necessary, after the meat is taken out. It is good eaten hot and served with rice or Hoppin’ John or sliced cold, for weeks (but it will not last that long!). My daughter tells me she has used chuck meat instead of the more expensive round.

SERVES: about 25.

BOB SCHIEFERSTIN’S

SHRIMP LO MEIN

Recipe from Apopka Citizen Police Alumni Association’s

Sharing Our Finest Cookbook

1/2 pound egg noodles

2 ounces bamboo shoots, julienned (cut into long thin strips)

1/2 pound bean sprouts

1/4 teaspoon (light) soy sauce

4 tablespoons peanut oil

1/2 pound cabbage, julienned

1/4 pound medium shrimp, shelled

2 tablespoons oyster sauce

2 ounces shredded carrots

1 tablespoon mushroom soy sauce

5 green onions (1 diced and 4 cut into 1-inch lengths)

1 tablespoon water

1 clove garlic, minced

1-1/2 teaspoon salt

Cook noodles: Bring water to a boil. Add noodles. Bring to second boil. Remove from heat. Rinse in cold water.

Heat 1 tablespoon oil on high heat. Stir-fry shrimp and diced onion. Add light soy sauce and 1/2 teaspoon salt. Stir-fry until shrimp turns brown. Remove shrimp from pan and set aside. Heat two tablespoons oil on high heat. Stir-fry carrots, cabbage and bamboo shoots. Add 1/2 teaspoon salt and 1 tablespoon water. Cook two minutes. Remove from pan and set aside. Heat 1 tablespoon oil on medium heat. Stir-fry garlic and onions cut into 1-inch lengths until fragrant. Add noodles, bean sprouts, mushroom sauce, 1/2 teaspoon salt, and 2 tablespoons oyster sauce. Mix all ingredients together and serve.

MORNING MIX-UP POTATOES

Recipe from

Apopka Historical Society’s

Preserving the Big Potato –

A Collection of Potato Recipes

2 cups frozen hashbrowns

1 cup chopped fully cooked ham

1/2 cup chopped onion

2 tablespoons cooking oil

6 eggs (Eggbeaters can be used)

Salt and pepper to taste

1 cup (4 ounces) shredded cheddar cheese

Minced fresh chives

In a large skillet, sauté potatoes, ham and onion in oil for 10 minutes or until potatoes are tender. In a small bowl, beat eggs, salt and pepper. Add to the skillet. Cook, stirring occasionally until eggs are set. Remove from heat and gently stir in cheese. Spoon onto serving platter. Sprinkle with chives. 4-5 servings.

SPINACH AND ARTICHOKE HEARTS

Recipe from Savannah Style, a Cookbook by The Junior League of Savannah, Inc.

8 ounces cream cheese

1/2 cup butter

Juice of one lemon

2 (10-ounce) packages chopped, frozen spinach, cooked and drained

14 ounces canned artichoke hearts, drained and sliced

Soften cream cheese and butter with lemon juice in top of double boiler. Add chopped spinach. Place artichoke slices in a greased casserole and pour spinach mixture over artichokes. Bake at 350 degrees Fahrenheit for 15 minutes.

NANCY PAYNE’S BUTTERNUT SQUASH CASSEROLE

Recipe from New Vision Community Church’s Feeding the Flock

2 cups butternut squash, cooked and mashed

3 eggs, beaten

1/3 cup melted butter

1/2 cup milk

1 cup sugar

1/2 teaspoon ginger

1/2 teaspoon coconut flavoring

Combine all ingredients, blending well; spoon into lightly greased 1-1/2 quart casserole dish. Bake at 350 degrees for one hour or until firm.

MARY ELIZABETH WHEELER’S “GERTRUDE STARBIRD’S SWEET POTATO PONE”

Recipe from

Apopka Historical Society’s

Preserving the Big Potato –

A Collection of Potato Recipes

4 medium size sweet potatoes, peeled and grated

1/2 cup sweet milk

1 teaspoon nutmeg

2 beaten eggs

3 tablespoons butter

1 teaspoon vanilla

1 cup brown sugar

1/2 cup granulated sugar

Mix all ingredients together and put in greased 9-inch round pan. Cook in moderate oven for 1 hour, stirring occasionally until browned. Serve with lemon sauce or whipped cream.

BETTY ANN VAKAUZA’S

APPLE CRISP

Recipe from

The Jones-Morris Family Treasury

4 cups apples

1 tablespoon lemon juice

2/3 cups flour

2 cups oats

1 cup brown sugar

1 teaspoon salt

2/3 cup melted butter

Sprinkle sliced apples with lemon juice. Mix together the next five ingredients and spread over apples.

Bake in 375-degree oven for thirty minutes. This delicious concoction can also be served as a favorite treat for breakfast.