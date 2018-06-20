Start getting ready for the patriotic holiday with some outdoor cooking

Kathy King’s Barbecue Beef is a super dish for family meals or outdoor dining. Crockpot meals are simple and beloved by cooks of all levels. This one happens to come from Treasures and Pleasures. Thank you, folks!

We can thank The Morris Family Treasury for Connie Polanshek’s chicken recipe that has flavors of Hawaii! She uses coconut and pineapple and some vegetables in the cooking and serves it over hot rice. It sounds delicious.

Catherine Parten’s Okra and Tomatoes out of Treasures and Pleasures from our friends at First Presbyterian Church of Apopka calls for canned tomatoes, canned tomato sauce, okra and smoked sausage.

The Fancy Peas and Beans recipe is from Treasures and Pleasures and appears to be a sweet and sour dish to be served cold as a side dish.

Potato Latkas from Dave Kronenberg at Northside Baptist Church is a wonderful breakfast treat or any other time, for that matter.

Sandra Edwards’ Rice Cooked in the Oven is from Plains Pot Pourri.

Also from New Vision’s Feeding the Flock, there is cabbage slaw with crunchy Ramen noodles and browned sesame seeds and almonds, topped with a whip-up yourself dressing. We can thank Pat Jania for this delicious slaw.

From New Vision Community Church’s Feeding the Flock, Carol Sperrick’s Strawberry Meringue Cake looks like MORE.

KATHY KING’S BARBECUE BEEF

from 1990 Presbyterian Women First Presbyterian Church

of Apopka

Treasures and Pleasures

3 pounds beef (chuck)

3 green peppers (chopped)

1/2 cup packed brown sugar

1/4 cup chili powder

2 teaspoons Worcestershire

2 cups chopped onion

1 6-ounce can tomato paste

1/4 cup cider vinegar

2 teaspoons salt

1 teaspoon dry mustard

Combine all ingredients in Crockpot. Add 1 cup of water and simmer 3 to 4 hours. Serve on rolls.

CONNIE POLANSHEK’S

HAWAIIAN CHICKEN

Recipe from

The Jones-Morris Family Treasury

1 Broiler, quartered… OR… 4 boneless chicken breasts

1 onion, diced

1 garlic clove

1 can pineapple chunks

3 tablespoons light soy sauce

1 bay leaf

1/2 cup coconut

1 cup water

2 tablespoons cornstarch

1/4 cup cold water

1 diced green pepper

1/2 cup diced celery

2 medium tomatoes peeled and cut up

Rice

Fry chicken in small amount of oil. Remove from pan. Add onion and garlic. Fry until cooked.

Drain syrup from pineapple chunks. Add syrup to onion and garlic. Return chicken to pan. Add soy sauce, bay leaf, coconut and water. Cook 30 minutes.

Mix cornstarch with 1/4 cup water. Stir quickly into chicken mixture. Finally, stir in pineapple chunks and vegetables. Simmer 10 minutes.

Serve over rice.

CATHERINE PARTEN’S

OKRA AND TOMATOES

Recipe from First Presbyterian Church of Apopka, Treasures and Pleasures

1 15-ounce can tomato sauce

1/2 pound smoked sausage, sliced

1 16-ounce can tomatoes, undrained

1 large bag frozen okra

1 large onion, chopped

Zatarain’s Creole seasoning, to taste

Put all ingredients in saucepan and pour in 1-1/2 to 2 cups of water. Stir and cook until done.

THE COMMITTEE’S ALA MOORE’S FANCY PEAS AND BEANS

Recipe from First Presbyterian Church of Apopka, Treasures and Pleasures

1 can water chestnuts, drained and sliced

1 can French cut green beans, drained

1 can small peas, drained

1 thinly sliced onion

1 bell pepper, sliced thin

Put into bowl. Set aside.

1/2 cup vegetable oil

1/2 cup vinegar

1/2 cup sugar

1-1/2 cups water

Place oil, vinegar, sugar and water into saucepan. Let mixture come to a boil and boil one minute. Pour hot mixture over vegetables. Cover, cool, then chill in refrigerator 1/2 day or overnight.

NORTHSIDE BAPTIST CHURCH’S

DAVE KRONENBERG’S

POTATO LATKAS

4 large potatoes

1 medium onion

1 large egg

1 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon white pepper

1 tablespoon all-purpose flour

1/2 teaspoon baking powder

Vegetable oil (for frying)

Grate potatoes and onion. Transfer to colander and squeeze mixture to press out as much liquid as possible. In a large bowl, mix egg, salt, pepper, flour and baking powder. Add potatoes and onions, and mix well. Heat oil in a deep, heavy skillet. Drop about 2 tablespoons of potato mixture into the pan for each pancake. Flatten with back of spoon so each pancake is about 2-1/2 to 3 inches in diameter. Fry over medium heat for about 4 to 5 minutes on each side or until golden brown and crisp. Turn carefully with two spatulas so oil does not splatter. Drain on paper towels (or brown paper bags are better). Before frying each new batch, stir potato mixture. If all oil is absorbed, add a little more to the pan. Serve hot with applesauce or sour cream or sugar.

SANDRA EDWARDS’

RICE COOKED IN OVEN

Recipe from Food Favorites of Plains, Georgia Plains Pot Pourri

1 cup rice

2-1/4 cups water

1 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon vinegar

1/2 stick oleo

Bring water, vinegar, salt and oleo or butter to full boil. Add rice and stir well. Cook until somewhat done. Transfer to ovenproof dish. Cover tightly with foil and bake at 325 degrees for 20 to 25 minutes.

NOTE: Beef or chicken bouillon can be used in place of water; OR… 1 can cream of mushroom soup and water to make 2-1/4 cups liquid.

PAT JANIA’S

CABBAGE CRUNCH SLAW

Recipe from New Vision Community Church’s Feeding the Flock

Slaw:

4 tablespoons sesame seeds

1 cup slivered almonds

1 head cabbage, rated

4 green onions, sliced

2 packages chicken Ramen noodles, dry, without seasoning packets

In pan without oil, brown sesame seeds and almonds. Be careful not to burn. Toss salad ingredients together, add browned sesame seeds and almonds.

Dressing:

1/2 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon pepper

4 tablespoons sugar

6 tablespoons vinegar

1 cup oil

1 package chicken flavor Ramen noodles seasoning mix

Mix dressing ingredients together and pour over salad. Toss well. Serve.

CAROL SPERRICK’S

STRAWBERRY MERINGUE CAKE

Recipe from New Vision Community Church’s Feeding the Flock

1 box yellow cake mix

1-1/3 cup orange juice

4 egg yolks

1-1/2 teaspoon grated orange peel

4 egg whites

1/4 teaspoon cream of tartar

1 cup sugar

1 quart fresh strawberries

2 tablespoons sugar

2 cups whipping cream

Combine first four ingredients, beat four minutes at medium speed. Pour into greased and floured 9-inch round pans. Beat egg whites with cream of tartar to soft peaks. Add sugar slowly, beating to a soft peak. Spread meringue evenly over batter. Bake at 350 degrees for 35 minutes. Cool and carefully remove from pan, meringue side up. Mash 1/2 cup berries with two tablespoons sugar. Add to whipping cream. Layer cake with cream and strawberries. Yield: 15 slices.