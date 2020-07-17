Start a savory summer with Susan’s Shrimp Scampi

Susan Nethercote, a long-time friend of ours, gave us a copy of her family’s memoirs that includes favorite recipes. This Shrimp Scampi recipe is one of her own favorites.

We have a recipe for Brunswick Stew, thanks to Colene Ledford, and it is shared with us by New Vision Community Church’s Feeding the Flock. It makes a lot of food, enough for a really big family! It uses two pounds each of ground beef, chicken, and Boston butt plus five pounds of potatoes.

Royal Mashed Potatoes from Jean Albers is a treat fit for Royalty! The Apopka Historical Society shares it with us in their publication Preserving the Big Potato. Thank you so much for all your lovely recipes.

Simple Stir Fried Okra from Southern Living’s All-Time Favorites is one of those where you can either choose fresh or frozen okra.

Caesar Salad from Savannah Style uses Romaine lettuce and lots of other ingredients, most of which you probably have in your larder.

Rhonda Bray Edmiston’s Blueberry Pie is a winner in the “Pie Category”… from my perspective. Taken from Treasures and Pleasures cookbook, this pie is wonderful, hot out of the oven with vanilla ice cream on top!

Betty Nunn’s Fig Preserves comes to us from What’s Cookin’?. This recipe reminds me of the time back during WW-II, my grandma on Daddy’s side sent us a case of fig preserves. I was about four years old, and I still remember how luscious they were. Then, about two weeks later, we learned this wonderful woman had died. Her husband, my grandpa who was a Methodist minister in Georgia, had passed about six months prior. My mind wonders now how much she paid to have them shipped. This was long before UPS or FedEx.

SUSAN NETHERCOTE’S

SHRIMP SCAMPI

Recipe from The Jones-Morris

Family Treasury

1 cup butter

1/4 cup olive oil

1 tablespoon parsley flakes

3/4 teaspoon basil

1/2 teaspoon oregano

1 clove garlic (minced or garlic powder)

3/4 teaspoon salt

1 tablespoon lemon juice

1 pound shrimp (medium is best, but any will do)

Preheat oven to 450 degrees. Melt butter, add oil, parsley, basil, oregano, garlic, salt and lemon juice. Mix.

Peel and devein shrimp. Remove tails. Split shrimp down the middle lengthwise so it will lay flat. Place in shallow pan. Pour sauce over and bake for five minutes. Then place under broiler for five minutes to brown.

Makes two servings as entrée, or more if used for appetizer.

COLENE LEDFORD’S BRUNSWICK STEW, SOUTHERN STYLE

Recipe from New Vision Community Church’s Feeding the Flock

2 pounds ground beef (chuck or round)

1 40-ounce bottle ketchup

2 large onions, sliced

2 pounds chicken, cooked and cut up

2 pounds Boston butt pork, cooked and cut up

1 gallon garden peas

1 gallon whole kernel corn

5 pounds Irish potatoes, cubed and cooked

Salt to taste

Pepper to taste

3 ounces Louisiana hot sauce

Using a 16-quart pot, brown the ground beef. Add onion and cook to transparency. Drain off fat. Add a pint of water and ketchup. Fill ketchup bottle with water, shake, and add to mixture.

Add chicken, pork, peas and corn. Bring this mixture to a boil. Lower temperature to low and cook for 30 minutes, stirring occasionally. Add more water if needed.

Add the cooked potatoes, salt and pepper. Mix well and return to a boil. Lower heat to simmer. Add hot sauce and simmer for 10 minutes with the lid on pot.

Remove from heat and wait for at least 10 minutes. Serve with saltine crackers.

Hot sauce may be added at the table for those who like their stew more spicy.

JEAN ALBERS’

ROYAL MASHED POTATOES

Recipe from Apopka Historical Society, Apopka, Florida

Preserving the Big Potato –

A Collection of Potato Recipes

6 or 7 medium potatoes

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon white pepper

1 small package cream cheese

1/2 pint sour cream

1 tablespoon butter

Cook potatoes. Mash and add salt, pepper and cream cheese. Add sour cream. Whip with electric mixer.

Put in casserole. Dot with butter. Bake in 250 degree oven for an hour or so. Can be baked as long as two hours.

Be certain casserole is covered tightly with a lid or foil. Cover as soon as made and don’t peek. Put in oven and still don’t peek!

SIMPLE STIR-FRIED OKRA

Recipe from Southern Living

All-Time Favorites

1 medium-size sweet onion, chopped

1 teaspoon mustard seeds*

1/2 teaspoon ground cumin

1/4 teaspoon dried crushed red pepper

2 tablespoons vegetable oil

1 (16-ounce) package frozen okra, thawed, or 1 pound fresh okra

3/4 teaspoon salt

Sauté first 4 ingredients in hot oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat 5 minutes or until onion is tender.

Add okra; sauté 15 minutes or until okra is lightly browned. Stir in salt.

*Substitute 1/2 teaspoon dry mustard for 1 teaspoon mustard seeds, if desired.

Makes 4 to 6 servings.

CAESAR SALAD

Recipe from Savannah Style, a Cookbook by The Junior League

of Savannah, Inc.

Romaine salad greens

1 clove garlic, minced

Generous amount salt and pepper

Pinch of thyme and oregano

2 teaspoons lemon juice

1 tablespoon German mustard

1/2 tablespoons steak sauce

1/2 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce

1 egg

6 tablespoons olive oil

1 tablespoon wine vinegar

1/2 cup Parmesan cheese, grated

1 cup croutons

1 ounce anchovies

Rinse lettuce and dry leaves well. Mix next 10 ingredients; pour over lettuce and toss. Top with Parmesan cheese, croutons and anchovies.

RHONDA BRAY EDMISTON’S BLUEBERRY PIE

Recipe from First Presbyterian Church of Apopka,

Treasures and Pleasures

Pastry for 2-crust 10-inch pie

2/3 cup sugar

1/4 cup plus 2 tablespoons flour

1/2 teaspoon cinnamon

2 tablespoons lemon juice

5 cups fresh blueberries (wild, if available)

3 tablespoons butter or margarine

Prepare pastry. Preheat oven to 425 degrees. Stir together sugar, flour, and cinnamon. Mix with blueberries. Turn into pastry lined pie pan. Sprinkle with lemon juice and dot with butter. Cover with top crust. Seal and flute edges. Slit crust. Cover edge with aluminum foil to prevent excess browning. Remove foil last 15 minutes. Bake 45 to 50 minutes or until juice begins to bubble through slits in crust.

BETTY NUNN’S FIG PRESERVES

Recipe from The Apopka Woman’s Club, What’s Cookin’?

2 quarts firm figs

4 pounds sugar

1-1/2 cups water

2 lemons, sliced

1 ounce cinnamon

24 cloves

Wash fruit carefully in colander. Let sugar and water come to a boil. Add lemons and figs. Add spices (tied in a bag). Boil slowly until figs are tender and clear, about one hour. Lift fruit carefully into sterilized jars and cover with juice. Seal while hot. Yield: three pints.