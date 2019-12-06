Specks are bitin’ throughout the area, but bass are slow

Hello Folks,

I hope everyone had a great Thanksgivin’, and you and your family enjoyed some good times and some great food. Hopefully, you had a chance to get some fishin’ in over the Thanksgivin’ weekend.

The specks are really startin’ to bite and folks are catchin’ some nice stringers of specks in Lake Monroe and Lake Jesup. Kyle at Bitter’s Bait and Tackle reports that folks are takin’ a bucket of minners and driftin’ the open water and catchin’ plenty of specks. Kyle also reports that the specks are bitin’ real good in John’s Lake and the Butler Chain as well. Folks are driftin’ back and forth over the humps in John’s Lake and catchin’ plenty of specks on minners. You can also drift open water in the Butler Chain around the deeper parts of the lake and catch some specks as well. We have a full moon comin’ up next week on December 12, so the fishin’ should continue to get better as we approach the full moon.

Kyle also reports that the bass fishin’ is a little slow and the bites are few and far between. Kyle fished John’s Lake twice over the holiday weekend and he managed to catch eight bass on one trip and then he caught an 8 pounder on the next trip. He was flippin’ the heavy grass patches when he caught that big ’un.

The bass fishin’ in the Butler Chain has been good on some days and slow on other days. Captain Paul Solomon has been fishin’ the Butler Chain with his clients and they are catchin’ some nice bass on shiners. He is free-linin’ the shiners over the submerged hydrilla and eel-grass in the bigger lakes. Paul also reports that he is seein’ some schoolers in the bigger lakes as well. So keep an eye out for the divin’ birds on the baitfish. A noisy top-water bait or a lipless crank-bait will catch you some schoolers.

Rick and I did get on the water last week and we did catch a few bass but no big ’uns. We fished the Harris Chain. We caught and released seven bass on one of our trips.

We both caught two nice bass around 2 lbs. to 3 lbs. We caught most of our bass on slow-sinkin’ Senko-type baits. I went back and fished the same area and I didn’t have as much luck as we did early in the week. I didn’t get skunked but that’s all I’m gonna say about that trip. I guess that’s why they call it fishin’ and not catchin’. We all want to catch ’em when we go fishin’ but if you have fished any length of time, you know you don’t load the boat every time. So we keep fishin’, waitin’ on a good day on the water.

Well, that’s it for this week. I hope to see you on the water.

Tip of the week: full moon next week.

Save a few and good luck!