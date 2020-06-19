Serve Sweet Tomato Relish over chicken, beef, pork or fish

Here is Nita Collins’ Shrimp Newburg from Cooking with Foliage La Sertoma of Apopka. This looks wonderful, and, being a lover of shrimp, I am going to try it very soon. Be mindful when adding the cooked sauce into the beaten egg yolks; you don’t want to harden the yolks, you just want to quickly meld the sauce and the yolks together.

Forgive me if I don’t use toast points; I will most certainly have rice under my Shrimp Newburg! Eloise Surrette’s Roquefort Turkey Burgers from our friends at the Apopka Citizen Police Alumni Association in Sharing Our Finest Cookbook is very tasty. It is good as a burger on rolls or served as a main dish with side dishes.

Carrot-Pecan Casserole is a different sort of recipe calling for carrots that you cook and process in your food processor before making the casserole. A little sugar, some orange zest along with other seasonings and pecans will make for a delicious dish that you put in the oven for about 40 minutes and serve piping hot. This recipe] comes from Southern Living All-Time Favorites. Kathy Walker’s Pasta Fagioli is a wonderful soup that we found in New Vision Community Church’s Feeding the Flock. Thank you, Kathy.

From Florida Federation of Garden Clubs Paths of Sunshine Cookbook, Tossed Green-Green Salad is teriffic. Sue Chambliss shares her recipe for Quick Biscuits. This recipe comes from Plains Pot Pourri. Cheesecake made with Jello, evaporated milk, and cream cheese, sounds like an exciting recipe to try. It is a make-ahead dessert that Bonnie Milliken shared in Northside Baptist Church’s cookbook.

Sweet Tomato Relish from Mrs. Helms in Plains Pot Pourri looks delicious. You use it on everything: chicken, beef, pork, fish. I would even use it on blackeyed peas!

NITA COLLINS’ SHRIMP NEWBURG

Recipe from Cooking with Foliage La Sertoma of Apopka

3/4 pound cooked shrimp

1/4 cup margarine or butter

2 tablespoons all-purpose flour

3/4 teaspoon salt

1/8 teaspoon cayenne pepper

1/8 teaspoon nutmeg

1-1/2 cup Half and Half

2 egg yolks, beaten

2 tablespoons sherry

Toast points

Cut large shrimp in half. Melt margarine or butter, and blend in flour and seasonings. Add Half and Half gradually and cook until thick and smooth, stirring constantly. Stir a little of the heated sauce into the beaten egg yolks; add to sauce, stirring constantly. Add shrimp;

heat. Remove from heat and slowly stir in sherry. Serve immediately on toast points. Makes 6 servings.

ELOISE SURRETTE’S TURKEY ROQUEFORT BURGERS

Recipe from Apopka Citizen Police Alumni Association’s Sharing Our Finest Cookbook

1 pound ground turkey

1/2 small peeled onion, minced

1/2 cup Roquefort or Blue cheese dressing

Combine ingredients and mix lightly. Gently shape into eight patties. Brown or barbeque three inches from heat two minutes on each side. Each patty has about 105 calories.

CARROT-PECAN CASSEROLE

Recipe from Southern Living All-Time Favorites

3 pounds baby carrots, sliced

2/3 cup sugar

1/2 cup butter, softened

1/2 cup chopped pecans, toasted

1/4 cup milk

2 large eggs, lightly beaten

3 tablespoons all-purpose flour

1 tablespoon orange zest

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1/4 teaspoon ground nutmeg

Cook carrots in boiling water to cover in a saucepan 25 minutes or until tender; drain, let cool slightly, and process in a food processor until smooth. Transfer carrots to a large mixing bowl; stir in sugar and remaining ingredients. Spoon into a lightly greased 11 x 7-inch baking dish. Cover and chill 8 hours, if desired. Bake casserole, uncovered, at 350 degrees for 40 minutes. Makes 6 to 8 servings.

KATHY WALKER’S PASTA FAGIOLI

Recipe from New Vision Community Church’s Feeding the Flock

1-1/2 pound ground beef

3 teaspoons oil

6 ounces onion, chopped

7 ounces carrots, slivered

7 ounces celery, diced

1 24-ounce can diced tomatoes

1 cup red kidney beans (cooked)

1 cup white kidney beans (cooked)

44 ounces beef stock

1-1/2 tablespoon oregano

1-1/2 teaspoon pepper

2-1/2 teaspoon parsley (fresh, chopped)

3/4 teaspoon Tabasco sauce

24 ounces spaghetti sauce

4 ounces pasta shells (any kind)

Saute beef in oil in 4-1/2 quart pot until beef starts to brown. Add onions, carrots, celery, and tomatoes. Simmer for ten minutes. Rinse cooked beans, drain, and add to pot. Also, add beef stock, oregano, pepper, parsley, Tabasco sauce, spaghetti sauce and pasta. Simmer until celery and carrots are tender, about 45 minutes. Makes 4-1/2 quarts of soup.

TOSSED GREEN-GREEN SALAD

Recipe from Florida Federation of Garden Clubs Paths of Sunshine Cookbook

6-8 lettuce leaves shaped as a bowl

1 cup sliced avocado

1 cup cucumber slices

1 cup green pepper slices

1 cup broccoli flowerets

1 cup chopped spinach

1/2 cup diced celery

2 tablespoons chopped green onions

12 sliced Spanish olives

Your favorite dressing

Arrange lettuce in attractive serving bowl. Add all other ingredients. Chill. Pour dressing over salad just before serving. Note: Add one tablespoon dry white wine or blush to dressing to enhance flavor.

SUE CHAMBLISS’ QUICK BISCUITS

Recipe from Food Favorites of Plains, Georgia Plains Pot Pourri

2 cups self-rising flour

1-3/4 cup milk (may use buttermilk)

3 tablespoons Crisco

Stir together until smooth with fork. Grease pan. Spoon out onto pan. Bake at 400 degrees for 15 to 20 minutes until light brown.

BONNIE MILLIKEN’S JELLO AND CANNED MILK CHEESECAKE

Recipe from Northside Baptist Church cookbook

1 package Jello (lemon, lime, strawberry, whatever you like)

1 cup boiling water

1 can chilled evaporated milk

1 8-ounce package cream cheese

1/2 cup sugar

1 teaspoon vanilla

3 cups graham cracker crumbs

1/2 cup butter, melted

Dissolve Jello in boiling water, mixing thoroughly. Chill until slightly thickened. Whip evaporated milk until stiff peaks form. Cream the cream cheese, sugar and vanilla together. Mix chilled Jello into the creamed mixture. Fold mixture into whipped milk. Mix crumbs

and butter. Press into 13 x 9 dish. Pour Jello mixture into graham cracker crumb-lined dish and refrigerate at least a day. Two days is better. Serve.

MRS. ARCH HELMS’ SWEET TOMATO RELISH

Recipe from Food Favorites of Plains, Georgia Plains Pot Pourri

Ingredients:

2 quarts (8 cups) ripe tomatoes, chopped

3 cups (red) cider vinegar

6 cups sugar

1 or 2 green bell peppers, chopped

1 or 2 hot peppers, chopped (depending on your taste)

2 large onions, chopped

Wash tomatoes, core and cut out any bad spots. Cut each tomato into 4 pieces. Put tomatoes in big pot, mash a little to get some juices. Cook until they are mushy. Stir every once in a while. Add the rest of the ingredients to tomatoes. Let cook slowly. Stir. Cook

until thick. Put in jars and seal while hot.