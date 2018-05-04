Satisfy that sweet tooth with corn recipes, chocolate pie tarts or Calamondin pie

In Plains Pot Pourri, we have Shrimp Jubalai from Mrs. Harrison Smith. It looks delicious. Mrs. Smith doesn’t say to remove the bay leaves when cooking is finished, but I will do so. (Question to self: “Why do I see chicken in this recipe when I don’t have fresh shrimp? I bet chicken would be fantastic fixed this way.”)

King Ranch Chicken Casserole is a favorite of ours. It is from Southern Living All-Time Favorites. This is a dish you can make up to a month ahead, freeze, thaw, and bake in time for a special meal on short notice.

Long & Scott Farms’ Zellwood Sweet Corn Chowder that we found in Field to Feast is a treat you don’t want to pass up. Local corn season is coming later this month. Get ready for it.

From Southern Living All-Time Favorites, here is another fresh corn recipe, Skillet Creamed Corn. It, too, looks like an excellent dish.

We have Cheese Roll Biscuits submitted by Mrs. Alice Green in Plains Pot Pourri. You simply use your favorite biscuit recipe, roll it out like a jelly roll, spread cheese and sprinkle a little red pepper on it, cut the dough, lay the pinwheels out on your baking pan and bake. You have your cheese biscuits!

From Amelia Napier in Apopka Woman’s Club’s What’s Cookin’?, filling for chocolate pie or tarts will do beautifully to satisfy your sweet tooth. You can make it ahead and use it when needed. As a matter of interest, this lovely little bound recipe book is copyrighted 1963! The Apopka Woman’s Club has been going strong for many years, and it appears they just keep getting stronger!

One of our contributors, Verlina Keener said back in 2016 when she sent in her recipe for Calamondin Pie, “This is in response to your latest issue encouraging Apopkans to send in their traditional family recipes. “The Calamondin is a small citrus fruit that is a cross between a lime and mandarin orange. It is grown in Southeast Asia and the Philippines. They were imported from China and have been grown throughout Florida since the early 1900s. Growing season is in the early spring and summer months. I get mine from my father’s tree or the Asian supermarket (Dong Ah Supermarket on Mills Avenue). I am part Filipino and make this traditional pie for my family.”

We would love to receive more recipes from readers, so we encourage you to keep them coming! See the bottom of this article for instructions on where to send YOUR recipes.

MRS. HARRISON SMITH’S

SHRIMP JUBALAI

Recipe from Food

Favorites of Plains, GA

PLAINS POT POURRI

2 pounds fresh shrimp

2 tablespoons peanut oil

3 medium onions, chopped

3 small cloves garlic, chopped

8 stalks celery, chopped

1 green pepper, chopped

1 No. 2-1/2 can* tomatoes (No. 2-1/2 can* equals 3-1/2 cups or 27 to 29 ounces)

3 bay leaves

1 teaspoon thyme

2 teaspoons chili powder

Salt and pepper to your taste

1 small can of pimentos

1 4-ounce can mushrooms

In a large skillet with close-fitting lid, add peanut oil. When hot, add onions and garlic. When onions begin to turn yellow, add 3/4 of the celery, including leaves. Add green pepper and cook over medium heat for 5 minutes, stirring occasionally. Add tomatoes, bay leaves, thyme, chili powder, salt and pepper (to taste). Cover and cook for 10 minutes. Add cleaned shrimp, pimentos, and mushrooms. Cook 7 minutes. Serve over hot rice.

KING RANCH

CHICKEN CASSEROLE

Recipe from Southern Living

All-Time Favorites

1 large onion, chopped

1 large green bell pepper, chopped

2 tablespoons vegetable oil

2 cups chopped cooked chicken

1 (10-3/4 ounce) can cream of chicken soup, undiluted

1 (10-3/4 ounce) can cream of mushroom soup, undiluted

1 (10-ounce) can diced tomatoes and green chiles

1 teaspoon chili powder

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon garlic powder

1/4 teaspoon pepper

12 (6-inch) corn tortillas

2 cups (8 ounces) shredded Cheddar cheese

Saute onion and bell pepper in hot oil in a large skilled over medium-high heat five minutes or until tender. Stir in chicken and next seven ingredients; remove from heat. Tear tortillas into 1-inch pieces, and layer one-third of tortilla pieces in bottom of a lightly greased 13 x 9-inch baking dish. Top with one-third of chicken mixture and 2/3 cup cheese. Repeat layers twice.

Bake at 350 degrees for 30 to 35 minutes. Makes 6 to 8 servings.

Note: Freeze casserole up to one month, if desired. Thaw in refrigerator overnight, and bake as directed.

LONG & SCOTT FARMS’

ZELLWOOD SWEET

CORN CHOWDER

Recipe from Field to Feast

Long & Scott Farms in Zellwood, begun in 1963 by Billy Long and Frank Scott, childhood friends from Virginia, is the location of Scott’s Country Market. “You can see the stuff growing as you drive up,” says Hank Scott, Frank’s son, who is a third generation farmer. Hank manages the farm, the lone holdout from the lucrative north Orange County vegetable farm days. This is their recipe for the most delicious corn chowder you ever put in your mouth.

4 slices bacon, finely diced

1/2 cup diced onion

1/2 cup diced red bell pepper

2 cups sweet corn kernels cut from cob, cobs reserved

3 tablespoons flour

3 cups chicken or vegetable stock

1 cup medium-diced russet potatoes

1 cup heavy cream

1 tablespoon chopped fresh parsley

Coarse salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

Cook bacon in a large saucepan over medium-high heat until crisp. Add onion, peppers, and corn, stirring for 2 minutes. Add flour, stirring 1 minute. Add stock and stir until smooth. Bring to a boil and add potatoes and corncobs. Simmer 25 to 30 minutes, or until soup reaches desired consistency. Add cream and simmer 2 minutes. Season with parsley, salt, and pepper. Remove corncobs before serving.

SKILLET CREAMED CORN

Recipe from Southern Living

All-Time Favorites

6 bacon slices

1/2 Vidalia onion, finely chopped

1 garlic clove, finely chopped

3 cups fresh corn kernels (about six ears)

1/4 cup all-purpose flour

1-1/2 cups half-and-half

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon pepper

1 tablespoon butter or margarine

1 tablespoon chopped fresh basil

Garnish: fresh basil sprigs

Cook bacon in a large skillet until crisp; remove bacon, and drain on paper towels, reserving 2 tablespoons drippings in skillet. Crumble bacon, and set aside.

Saute onion and garlic in hot drippings 5 minutes or until tender. Stir in corn; cook 5 to 7 minutes or until golden. Remove from heat.

Cook flour in a large clean skillet over medium heat, stirring occasionally, about 5 minutes or until golden. Gradually whisk in half-and-half until smooth. Add corn mixture, salt, and pepper; cook 5 minutes or until thickened. Remove from heat; stir in butter and basil. Sprinkle each serving with bacon, and garnish, if desired.

Makes 4 to 6 servings.

MRS. ALICE GREEN’S

CHEESE ROLL BISCUITS

Recipe from Food

Favorites of Plains, GA

PLAINS POT POURRI

Roll your favorite biscuit dough recipe to 1/4-inch thickness, spread generously with grated cheese. Sprinkle with red pepper, roll up like a jelly roll. Cut 1/2-inch or more across the roll, place on greased baking sheet and bake in moderate oven (350 degrees) until done and brown. They are good hot or cold. Leave space for biscuit to spread on baking sheet.

AMELIA NAPIER’S

CHOCOLATE PIE OR TART FILLING

Recipe from

The Apopka Woman’s Club,

Apopka, Florida

What’s Cookin’?

1 cup grated chocolate

2 cups sugar

1/2 cup butter

1/3 cup flour

4 egg yolks, beaten

2 cups milk

1 teaspoon vanilla

Beat well. Put in double boiler, stir and cook until thick. Cool. Keep in refrigerator. Use as needed. Top with whipped cream.

VERLINA’S CALAMONDIN PIE

Recipe from Reader of The

Apopka Chief and The Planter

5 egg yolks, beaten

1 can of condensed milk

1/2 cup freshly squeezed Calamondin juice

1 pre-made graham cracker crust

Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Mix first three ingredients together. Pour into graham cracker crust. Bake for 15 minutes. Cool to room temperature and then refrigerate until chilled.