Ray’s Fish & Chips seafood selection is off the hook

Chef Raymond and his wife, Ruth, first opened their Ray’s Fish & Chips seafood restaurant in Forest City, Florida in 2006 after moving from their home in The Bronx, New York.

Run-away success

from the beginning forced them to relocate into a larger space in 2012 in nearby Apopka to handle the crowds who had discovered the best seafood in the Orlando area.

Ray’s Fish & Chips immediately received rave reviews on social media and restaurant review websites, and accolades from restaurant reviewers Scott Joseph and Heather McPherson of the Orlando Sentinel. EatingOrlando.com named Ray’s the “Best Fish & Chips in Orlando.”

Since 2006, Ray’s Fish & Chips has been serving New England-style seafood at its finest. The restaurant is famous for lobster rolls, Florida shrimp, and Maryland-style crab cakes. They also serve fresh haddock, fresh cod, steamers, island-style shrimp, live Maine lobsters, and so much more!

Chef Ray recommends: Freshly fried clam strips that melt in your mouth, she-crab bisque, and clam chowder, which are served daily.

Ray’s Fish & Chips prepares fresh, ocean-caught seafood that is just delicious. That’s why their customers return day after day and night after night to see what’s on the “Fresh Fish Board.”

They buy fresh from local sources and “import” catches from New England. They hand select and carefully inspect every piece of fish they serve. Their menu items are a great value, and the staff focuses on customer service.

The mainstay of Ray’s Fish & Chips menu is the fantastic fish and chips, but they also have so many other options on the menu, from fresh Florida grouper to live Maine lobster (special order).

You’re not going to find these items at the competition or even in a lot of supermarkets. That’s why Ray’s Fish & Chips has so many repeat customers and has become a seafood destination in the community. Customers appreciate the lengths to which they go to serve the best.

The flagship fish and chips meal consists of your choice of cod or haddock, but cod is the most popular. Ray’s Fish & Chips offers “ultra-fresh” fish and seafood and Ray is proud to say, “The fish you order tonight was swimming last night.”

Other delicious menu items include live Maine lobster, Ipswich whole belly clams, conch, juicy prawns (shrimp), red snapper, Florida grouper, Chesapeake Bay crabs, sockeye red salmon, and even center-cut steaks. Most menu items are available fried, broiled, or blackened.

Sides include hush puppies, onion rings, French fries, roasted vegetables and more. Also available are house-made salads, fish sandwiches, burgers, and chicken. Ray’s Fish & Chips has it all and it’s all good!

Recently, Ray’s Fish & Chips expanded to offer a fresh seafood market. So if you are hosting a holiday party or just have a great recipe that you would like to try, now you can find the freshest seafood at incredible prices. Ray’s Fish & Chips offers the seafood you cannot find elsewhere at prices you will not believe.

Ray’s Fish & Chips is located in Apopka at 526 S. Hunt Club Boulevard in the Publix shopping plaza. You may reach them at 407-862-2262 or visit them online at raysfish.com.

