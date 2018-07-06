Ranch Style Chicken is terrific with a Southern fave – Simple Stir Fried Okra

From Plains Pot Pourri from Food Favorites of Plains, Georgia, Mrs. Dewey

Stone shares her Ranch Style Chicken with us. Thank you, ma’am.

Simple Stir Fried Okra from Southern Living’s All-Time Favorites is one of those where you can either choose fresh or frozen okra.

Confetti Squash from Evelyn Fleischbein in New Vision Community Church’s Feeding the Flock is not only attractive and colorful but delicious.

Sandra Johansen’s Crabmeat or Clam Dip is a delicious dip that Sandra says is wonderful with Bugles. This recipe was shared with us by a dear friend in her family’s The Jones-Morris Family Treasury.

From Sharing Our Finest Cookbook put out by the Apopka Citizen Police Alumni Association, Dawn Tice shares her Rice Krispie Crunchies. Yummmm.

Also from Sharing Our Finest Cookbook, Marie Trivento’s Buttermilk Pie looks to be very simple and fairly quick.

Toni LaPierre’s Apple Cake is teriffic! New Vision Community Church’s Feeding the Flock has this lovely recipe, and we share it with you as we thank Toni for her generosity.

We have for you a wonderful pepper relish recipe from Mrs. Bonnie Smith that we found in Plains Pot Pourri from Food Favorites of Plains, Georgia.

MRS. DEWEY STONE’S

RANCH STYLE CHICKEN

Recipe from PLAINS POT POURRI, Food Favorites of Plains, GA

2-1/2 to 3 pound frying chicken, cut into pieces

2-1/2 cups evaporated milk

1 cup flour

2 teaspoons salt

1/2 teaspoon pepper

1 teaspoon paprika

1/4 teaspoon poultry seasoning (if desired)

1/2 cup shortening

Dip cut-up chicken in evaporated milk. Roll in flour mixture. Set remaining flour mixture aside for gravy.

Melt 1/2 cup shortening in 9- x 13-inch pan, add chicken, skin side down, basting occasionally. Bake uncovered in hot oven (425-degrees) until tender. Average cooking time is 40 to 50 minutes. Turn chicken, moving to one end of pan with spoon or rubber scraper. Push drippings to end of pan with chicken. Arrange drained peach halves (No. 2-1/2 size can) on chicken. Open can of biscuits, separated, (or make your own) and put on other end of pan. Bake 15 minutes or until biscuits are brown. Remove peaches, chicken and biscuits to hot plates.

SIMPLE STIR-FRIED OKRA

Recipe from

Southern Living All-Time Favorites

1 medium-size sweet onion, chopped

1 teaspoon mustard seeds*

1/2 teaspoon ground cumin

1/4 teaspoon dried crushed red pepper

2 tablespoons vegetable oil

1 (16-ounce) package frozen okra, thawed, or 1 pound fresh okra

3/4 teaspoon salt

Saute first 4 ingredients in hot oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat 5 minutes or until onion is tender.

Add okra; sauté 15 minutes or until okra is lightly browned. Stir in salt.

*Substitute 1/2 teaspoon dry mustard for 1 teaspoon mustard seeds, if desired.

Makes 4 to 6 servings.

EVELYN FLEISCHBEIN’S

CONFETTI SQUASH

Recipe from New Vision Community Church’s Feeding the Flock

4 cups cooked yellow squash

1/2 cup chopped onion

1/2 cup chopped green pepper

1/2 cup grated carrots

1 tablespoon margarine (for sauté)

2 tablespoons flour

1/4 teaspoon pepper

1/4 teaspoon dried chervil (optional)

1/4 teaspoon dried parsley

1/4 teaspoon dried dill weed

1 small jar diced pimento

2 eggs, beaten

1 cup milk

1 tablespoon margarine, melted

1 cup shredded cheddar cheese

1 cup cracker crumbs

Mash squash in bowl. Sauté vegetables in margarine and add to squash. Stir in flour and seasonings. Fold in eggs, milk and melted margarine. Mix well and pour into a greased 2-quart baking dish. Sprinkle with grated cheese and top with cracker crumbs. Bake in 350 degree oven for 45 to 50 minutes or until brown on top.

SANDRA JOHANSEN’S

CRABMEAT (or CLAM) DIP

Recipe from The Jones-Morris

Family Treasury

8 ounce package cream cheese

2 tablespoons mayonnaise

2 tablespoons ketchup

1 small onion chopped fine

1 can crabmeat (or minced clams)

1/4 teaspoon lemon juice

Combine all ingredients except onion and crabmeat until smooth. Then stir in onion and crabmeat until evenly mixed. This dip is delicious when served with Bugles.

DAWN TICE’S

RICE KRISPIE CRUNCHIES

Recipe from Apopka Citizen Police Alumni Association,

Sharing Our Finest Cookbook

1 cup sugar

1-1/4 cup flour

1/2 teaspoon baking soda

1/4 teaspoon salt

1 stick butter, melted

1 egg

2 cups Rice Krispies cereal

1 cup chocolate chips

1 cup coconut

Mix sugar, flour, soda, salt, butter, egg and cereal. Blend well. Add chocolate chips and coconut. Bake at 350 degrees for 10 minutes.

MARIE TRIVENTO’S

BUTTERMILK PIE

Recipe from Apopka Citizen Police Alumni Association’s

Sharing Our Finest Cookbook

1-3/4 cup sugar

1/4 cup flour

1/2 cup buttermilk

1/2 cup butter, melted

3 eggs

2 tablespoons lemon juice

1 teaspoon vanilla

Pinch of salt

1 pie shell (9-inch, unbaked)

Combine all ingredients in the order given. Mix well and pour into pie shell. Bake at 350 degrees for 1 hour or until brown.

Filling is set when a tight crust forms on top. Serves 8.

TONI LAPIERRE’S APPLE CAKE,

Recipe from

New Vision Community Church’s,

Feeding the Flock cookbook

2 tablespoons cinnamon

1/4 cup sugar

4 large tart apples, peeled, sliced or diced

1 cup oil

4 eggs

7 tablespoons orange juice

2-1/2 teaspoons vanilla

3 cups flour

2-1/2 cups sugar

3 teaspoons baking powder

1/2 teaspoon salt

Mix cinnamon and 1/4 cup sugar. Sprinkle over apples and let stand. Grease Bundt pan with Crisco and flour it. Cream the oil, eggs, orange juice and vanilla. In another bowl, sift flour, sugar, baking powder and salt together. Add to liquid mixture and beat some more. Put layer of batter in Bundt cake pan, then a layer of apples. Continue alternating layers, starting and ending with batter. Bake in preheated oven at 350 degrees for 1-1/2 hours. Suggestion: Cook small amount of batter in small containers so batter will not run over.

MRS. BONNIE SMITH’S

PEPPER RELISH

Recipe from Food Favorites of Plains, Georgia Plains Pot Pourri

12 green bell peppers, seeds removed

12 red bell peppers, seeds removed

5 or 6 hot peppers

3 large onions

3 tablespoons salt

1-1/2 pints vinegar

1-1/2 cups sugar

Grind peppers and onions with food chopper. Cover peppers and onions with boiling water and let stand for 10 minutes. Drain. Cover again with hot water and bring to a boil. Remove from heat and let stand for 10 minutes. Drain very dry. Put in large pan and add salt, vinegar and sugar. Bring to boil. Pack into jars and process in boiling water bath for 10 minutes.