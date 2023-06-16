Quiche Lorraine must have bacon, Swiss cheese, eggs and heavy cream

Roberta Kluhsmeier’s Quiche Lorraine is here for your dining pleasure. It looks like the real thing! This comes from Pot-Pourri of Zellwood.

Mrs. Walter Metts (Jane Stauffer) shares her recipe for French-Fried Onions with us, through Charleston Receipts.

Then, our friend Susan Nethercote gave us a copy of her family memories named The Jones-Morris Family Treasury. Therein, we find Nancy Mahusay’s recipe for Mrs. Olson’s Sloppy Joe Mix.

Spinach au Gratin, also from Charleston Receipts, looks like a dish suitable for a special occasion. It was contributed by Mrs. Thomas A. Huguenin (Mary Vereen).

We have a recipe simply titled “Bread.” It appears in Charleston Receipts, contributed by Mrs. John Andrew Hamilton (Elizabeth Verner). She must have a very good electric mixer! Maybe she is a professional bread maker with professional equipment.

From The Jones-Morris Family Treasury, here is Carrot, Nut & Raisin Cake from Betty Ann Vakauza. It calls for a cream cheese frosting, a recipe (from Southern Living) for which follows Betty Ann’s cake recipe.

ROBERTA KLUHSMEIER’S

QUICHE LORRAINE

Recipe from

POT-POURRI of Zellwood –

RECIPES & REFLECTIONS 1983

The Zellwood Community Center, Zellwood, Florida

1 9-inch pie shell, unbaked

1/2 pound sliced bacon

1-1/2 cups (6 ounces) grated Swiss cheese

1 small onion, chopped fine

3 eggs

1 cup heavy cream

1/2 cup milk

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon fresh ground pepper

1/2 teaspoon dry mustard

Dash of cayenne pepper

Fry bacon until crisp. Drain and crumble into pie shell. Sprinkle cheese over bacon. Cook onion in bacon fat until golden. Drain. Place on top of cheese. Beat remaining ingredients together and pour into shell. Bake at 375 degrees for 45 minutes or until firm.

MRS. WALTER METTS’

FRENCH-FRIED ONIONS

Recipe from Charleston Receipts

6 large Spanish or Bermuda onions

1 pint of milk

Vegetable fat or lard

Flour

Salt and pepper

Peel onions and cut into 1/4-inch slices; cover rings with milk and let stand for thirty minutes. Drain and dredge with flour seasoned with salt and pepper. Put some of the rings in a wire basket. Shake basket gently to remove any surplus flour. Plunge the basket into deep fat 370 degrees Fahrenheit and let the rings brown delicately, shaking basket occasionally to prevent onion rings from sticking together. Lift basket out, drain for a minute. Then turn onions into a paper-lined pan to keep hot, while the remaining onions are fried. Be sure the fat is hot before each cooking. Delicious with steak or roast.

MRS. OLSON’S

SLOPPY JOE MIX

Recipe from

The Jones-Morris Family Treasury

1-1/2 pounds ground chuck

1 tablespoon butter

1/3 cup minced onion

1/3 cup minced celery

1 tablespoon mustard

1 tablespoon lemon juice

2 tablespoons brown sugar

2 tablespoons vinegar

2 tablespoons Worcestershire

1 cup ketchup

1 cup hot water

Mix all ingredients together. Cook gently 30-40 minutes. Serve on rolls, bread, rice or potato.

MRS. THOMAS A. HUGUENIN’S SPINACH AU GRATIN

Recipe from Charleston Receipts

2 pounds fresh spinach

4 tablespoons melted butter

2 tablespoons flour

1-1/2 cups sharp cheese (grated)

4 hard-boiled eggs (chopped)

Salt and cayenne to taste

Wash spinach thoroughly, then place moist spinach in a saucepan without adding more water. Cover and cook for seven minutes or until tender. Drain well. Mix two tablespoons butter and the flour and add spinach. Season well with salt and cayenne. Add the other tablespoons melted butter, chopped eggs and one cup grated cheese. Mix well. Put in buttered casserole and cover with 1/2 cup grated cheese. Brown for 25 minutes at 350 degrees. Serves six.

MRS. JOHN ANDREW HAMILTON’S BREAD

Recipe from

CHARLESTON RECEIPTS

1 package dry yeast

3/4 cup lukewarm water

3 tablespoons sugar

1 can (14-1/2 ounces)

evaporated milk

4 tablespoons cooking oil

2 eggs

1 tablespoon salt

6-7 (approx.) cups flour

Cooking oil (small amount)

Dissolve yeast in water in large bowl of electric mixer. Add sugar, beat 5 minutes, add milk, then cooking oil, then eggs. Continue beating at high speed. (Go dust the dining room or make a couple of beds – fifteen minutes is not too long at this stage.) Add salt. Add flour in following manner: with the beater going very slowly, add flour a little at a time; let the speed increase and beat for 5 minutes after adding 1-1/2 cups. Then continue adding until dough becomes too stiff for beater. Remove from beaters and add remaining flour and stir with wooden spoon. When little pockets no longer form in the dough, pat a little cooking oil on top and place in ice box! There, it will rise like mad for several hours until it reaches the top of the bowl. Bread, rolls, or coffee cake can now be made.

LOAF BREAD:

Divide dough into 2 parts and put in oiled load pans. Let rise until it nearly reaches the top of the pans. Bake in 250-degree oven for one hour. The smell of it makes your family feel home is really the place it’s cracked up to be.

ROLLS:

Dip your fingers in oil. Pick up small balls of dough, put them in muffin tins, 3 at a time. Let rise. Bake in hot oven until brown.

COFFEE CAKE:

Put half the dough on a well-floured board. Knead more flour into it until it becomes elastic and easy to handle. Roll, with rolling pin, as thin as possible. Dot with butter, brown sugar, cinnamon, raisins, nuts. Roll up, place on a cookie sheet, shape into a crescent, slash the top and sprinkle with cinnamon and brown sugar rubbed together. Let rise. Bake in moderately hot oven about 25 minutes.

BETTY ANN VAKAUZA’S

CARROT, NUT & RAISIN CAKE

Recipe from

The Jones-Morris Family Treasury

1-1/3 cups butter, softened

2 cups sugar

Cream together the butter and sugar

4 eggs

And add next group of ingredients

2 cups flour

2 teaspoons baking soda

2 teaspoons baking powder

2 teaspoons cinnamon

Mix well until smooth, then add:

3 cups grated carrots

2/3 cups nuts

2/3 cups raisins

And mix well. Bake at 350 degrees in 13-inch greased and floured pan for 45-50 minutes or until well browned and center springs back to touch. Frost with cream cheese frosting.

CREAM CHEESE FROSTING

Recipe from Southern Living

All-Time Favorites

3/4 cup butter or margarine,

softened

1 (8-ounce) package cream cheese, softened

1 (3-ounce) package cream cheese, softened

3 cups sifted powdered sugar

1-1/2 teaspoons vanilla extract

Beat first 3 ingredients at medium speed with an electric mixer until creamy. Add powdered sugar and vanilla; beat until smooth.

Yield: 4 cups.