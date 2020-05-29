Prepare a hearty meal with the Brisket of Beef recipe below

Rheta McGraw shares her recipe for Special Chicken in New Vision Community Church’s Feeding the Flock. The raw, skinned chicken is baked in the oven with a sauce over it at 400 degrees or a little lower for 45 minutes. It actually looks pretty simple, once you get the chicken skinned.

In the Progressive Farmer’s SOUTHERN Cookbook, we found Brisket of Beef. It is cooked in a heavy kettle on top of the stove for a few hours. Horse radish sauce is also on the menu to be served with the beef.

Tammy Chandler’s rice, broccoli and mozzarella cheese recipe uses eggs and ranch dressing. You mix it together, put into muffin cups, and bake at 350 degrees for 25 minutes. We thank Tammy for her recipe and New Vision Community Church for sharing Feeding the Flock with us.

Tangy Cauliflower from Florida Federation of Garden Clubs is different in that you cook the head of cauliflower, whole, in a pot of water. Drain it and spread a tangy sauce over, then sprinkle it with grated cheese, allowing it to melt into the hot cauliflower. Then serve this cheesy treat right-side-up in a bowl.

New Red Potatoes in Sour Cream is from the Historical Society’s Preserving the Big Potato, compliments of Mary Francis Mancuso. You will need probably a couple pounds red potatoes, butter, sour cream, chives and crispy bacon crumbled up. It sounds delicious.

We have an interesting Pineapple Relish recipe from Plains Pot Pourri, compliments of Gloria Carter Spann.

Applesauce Breakfast Muffins from Lillian Cleghorn in Northside Baptist Church’s cookbook look delicious. Thank you for sharing, Lillian.

Try the French chocolate pie from Mrs. Crozier. You only need to bake the pie crust. Then mix up the chocolate filling, pour it into the pie shell, refrigerate, and serve. We appreciate Plains Pot Pourri for sharing their community cookbook with us.

RHETA MCGRAW’S

SPECIAL CHICKEN

Recipe from Feeding the Flock, New Vision Community Church

2 pounds chicken, cut up

1 24-ounce jar apricot jam or preserves

1 18-ounce bottle dark Russian dressing

2 packages Lipton onion soup mix

Remove skin from chicken. Mix together remaining ingredients and pour over chicken in baking dish. Bake at 375-400 degrees for 40 to 45 minutes. Serve over buttered wide, flat egg noodles.

BRISKET OF BEEF

Recipe from The Progressive Farmer’s SOUTHERN Cookbook

4 to 5-pound brisket of beef

2 medium onions, sliced

1 bay leaf

5 carrots

Salt and pepper

Boiling water

1 stalk celery

Place meat in a heavy kettle, add seasonings and vegetables, and enough boiling water to cover. Bring to a boil, then reduce heat. Cook slowly until tender, about 3 or 4 hours. Slice meat and serve in horseradish sauce.

Horseradish sauce:

1 large onion, chopped

4 tablespoons butter or margarine

2 tablespoons flour

2 cups soup stock

1 cup fresh horseradish

1 cup vinegar

2 cloves

2 bay leaves

1 teaspoon salt

Pepper to taste

1/2 cup sugar

Saute onion in melted butter or margarine until brown. Add flour and soup stock gradually, then add remaining ingredients. Heat the sliced meat in the sauce.

TAMMY CHANDLER’S

RICE BROCCOLI ‘N CHEESE CUPS

Recipe from New Vision Community Church’s Feeding the Flock

1 cup Minute Rice, uncooked

1 cup chicken broth

1-1/2 cup frozen chopped broccoli, thawed and drained

2/3 cup shredded mozzarella cheese

1/4 cup Ranch dressing

2 eggs, lightly beaten

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Prepare rice as directed on package, substituting broth for water. Place cooked rice in large mixing bowl. Cool slightly. Stir in remaining ingredients until well blended. Spoon mixture evenly into eight greased muffin cups. Bake 25 minutes until lightly browned. Yields eight servings.

TANGY CAULIFLOWER

Recipe from Florida Federation of Garden Clubs Inc., Paths of Sunshine

1 medium head cauliflower

1/2 cup sour cream

1 teaspoon chopped onion

1 teaspoon prepared mustard

1/2 cup sharp Cheddar cheese, shredded

Boil whole head of cauliflower in lightly salted water for 15 to 25 minutes, until tender but not mushy. Combine sour cream, onion, and mustard. Spread over cauliflower. Sprinkle with shredded cheese. Cover. Let stand in sauce pan until cheese melts, about three minutes. Serve whole, right-side-up in serving dish. Serves six.

MARY FRANCIS MANCUSO’S

NEW RED POTATOES IN

SOUR CREAM

Recipe from Apopka Historical Society, Apopka, Florida

Preserving the Big Potato –

A Collection of Potato Recipes

1 cup butter, melted

10 to 12 small red potatoes, scrubbed

8 slices bacon, cooked crisp and crumbled

2 tablespoons snipped chives

Salt and pepper to taste

2/3 cup sour cream

Slice unpeeled potatoes thin and cook in butter over low heat until tender (approximately 15 to 20 minutes), stirring occasionally. Add crumbled bacon, chives, salt, pepper, and sour cream. Heat slowly for one minute. Do not boil or sour cream will curdle.

GLORIA CARTER SPANN’S

PINEAPPLE RELISH

Recipe from Food Favorites of Plains, Georgia

Plains Pot Pourri

2-1/2 cups pineapple chunks

2/3 cup cider vinegar

2/3 cup pineapple syrup

1 cup sugar

Dash of salt

8 whole cloves

1 cinnamon stick

Make syrup, simmer 10 minutes. Add pineapple. Bring to boil. Cool and store in refrigerator.

LILLIAN CLEGHORN’S

APPLESAUCE BREAKFAST

MUFFINS

Recipe from Northside Baptist Church cookbook

2 sticks butter, softened

2 cups sugar

2 eggs

2 cups applesauce

4 cups flour (all purpose)

2 teaspoons baking soda

1 teaspoon cinnamon

1 teaspoon allspice

1 teaspoon cloves

1/2 cup nuts, chopped (optional)

Mix butter, sugar and eggs together, beat well. Add applesauce. Mix in and set aside. Mix flour, baking soda and spices. Stir into first mixture. Add chopped nuts. Blend well.

Put into greased muffin tins or use muffin papers in muffin tins. Bake at 375 degrees for approximately 12 to 15 minutes. Makes 48 muffins. Serve warm. Any leftover batter may be kept in refrigerator and used in the next day or so.

MRS. E. E. CROZIER’S FRENCH CHOCOLATE PIE

Recipe from Food Favorites of Plains, Georgia Plains Pot Pourri

1 9-inch pie shell, baked and cooled

1/4 cup margarine

3/4 cup sugar

1-1/2 squares (1-1/2 ounces) unsweetened chocolate

2 eggs

2 cups Cool Whip

Cream 1/4 cup margarine with 3/4 cup sugar. Melt chocolate, cool, and add cooled chocolate to creamed margarine and sugar mixture. Add two eggs, one at a time, beating at high speed for five minutes after each addition. Fold in 2 cups thawed Cool Whip. Pour into a cooled 9-inch pie shell. Chill until firm.

Note: If you are concerned about using raw eggs in uncooked food, choose to use pasteurized eggs.