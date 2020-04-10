Pet Care Center offers important information regarding pet care during the COVID -19 pandemic

People are spinning from the changes happening in the world around us. The staff at Pet Care Center of Apopka know people are anxious and homebound. They want you to know their staff is working to continue to provide services, including making sure that you have good and practical information about how this virus may impact you and your family, including its animal members.

Pet Care Center of Apopka and East Lake Animal Hospital are owned and operated by Dr. Kent Greer and his wife Annie. “We want people to know that we operate strict separation and sanitation routines and we ask you call ahead. It’s important to keep preventive measures in place,” stated Annie Greer. She went on to say “It’s important to mention that Governor Ron DeSantis specifically mentioned this week that all trips for veterinary care, purchase of pet food and medications, boarding and bathing are considered essential.”

The Greers have suggested a few important tips to make sure your pets are not overlooked during this unusual and trying time.

Be sure to have ample pet supplies on hand. Prepare a kit with essential supplies to have on hand in the event of an emergency. Your emergency kit should include a 30-day supply of your pets’ medications, as well as at least two weeks’ worth of food.

Designate an Emergency Caregiver. Proactively identify someone who could help with your pets short- or long-term care in the event you are unable to care for them. Consider a family member, friend or neighbor. Or consider their 5-star Boarding Pet Resort located in Apopka, which is combined with their advanced medical services.

Create a Pet Dossier. If your emergency caregiver’s assistance is needed, make it easier for them by having all of your pet’s information in one place. Consider including things like habits, food preferences, medical conditions and medications taken, veterinarian contact information, and any behavioral tendencies.

It’s obvious to those who know the staff at Pet Care Center of Apopka, know they care about your furry family members. More than 35 years ago, Dr. Greer, a second-generation veterinarian, was a young veterinary graduate who decided to build what was to become a new concept in veterinary hospitals for Central Florida. Drawing on the example of his father’s veterinarian practice, he opened a previous animal hospital in Longwood in1985. This facility then offered in-house diagnostics with the very first IDEXX blood machines in the United States. This set the highest standard for services offered at his first animal hospital.

In 1995, Annie (his wife), a favorite local animal behaviorist and radio personality joined the practice, and they married in 1996. In the years to follow, Dr. Kent and Annie wanted to expand their services into other counties. On 2005, they purchased the East Lake Animal Clinic, which is close to their working family farm near Apopka.

As the years went on, they saw an opportunity to create a unique pet resort, which is combined with their advanced medical services. Thus, Pet Care Center of Apopka was built. They converted a family residence and added on a $1.5 million state-of-the-art boarding facility that retained the integrity of the beautiful six acres of woodland and grasslands on the property. Next, they added a swimming pool, especially designed for dogs, that addresses the increasing interest and provision of rehabilitation and alternative therapies for dogs.

Dr. Kent and his staff understand that accidents and illness will happen even to the healthiest of pets. The skills and expertise they offer is enhanced by modern diagnostic imaging equipment, in-house medical testing capabilities, complete surgical suites, and a wide range of internal medicine knowledge and resources.

Requests for appointments can be done easily online through their website and on their Pet Care Center of Apopka Facebook page with just a simple click of a button. You can get a letter of essential travel there also.

Pet Care Center of Apopka is happy to see new clients and will continue their surgical procedures at this time. They are conveniently located at 2807 North Rock Springs Road, less than a quarter mile south from Ponkan Road.

Please stay safe and call 407-884-8924 for more information. They are open six days a week. Visit their website at www.centralfloridavets.com

Advertisement