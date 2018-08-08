Party Beefy Cheese Dip is sure to be a hit with friends and family

Party Beefy Cheese Dip is sure to be a hit with friends...

We have several really nice recipes for you this week. The first, Jeanell Rogers’ Perfect Roast Beef, is from Treasures and Pleasures cookbook, published many years ago by the Presbyterian Women of First Presbyterian Church of Apopka. This publication is a favorite of many Apopka ladies, including me!

Rachel Pfaender’s Cuban Chicken is from First Presbyterian Church of Punta Gorda in their own A Taste of Heaven. This is a one-dish meal.

From Southern Living’s All-Time Favorites, their Creamy Macaroni and Cheese looks like cheese heaven.

Apopka Historical Society’s Preserving the Big Potato, shares Swiss Potato Soup. They use mashed potato flakes, but you could certainly use freshly cooked potatoes if you like.

George LaPierre’s Party Beefy Cheese Dip comes to us from New Vision Community Church’s Feeding the Flock. It looks simple and quick. George says to serve it with Tostitos corn chips. Ummmm, good!

Brenda Hubble’s Bow Tie Pasta Salad also looks simple and delicious. This is a Northside Baptist Church recipe.

Dill Pickles from Beth Walters in Food Favorites of Plains, Georgia, Plains Pot Pourri is a recipe that is a little spicy, but not too much. Just enough to help you stay awake.

Mrs. Myrt Hubbard, a dear friend who passed a few years ago, shares her Delta Chocolate Squares in The Apopka Woman’s Club What’s Cookin’?

JEANELL ROGERS’

PERFECT ROAST BEEF

Recipe from 1990 Presbyterian Women First Presbyterian Church

of Apopka,

Treasures and Pleasures cookbook

If the roast chosen is good, well marbled with fat, and is from one of the choice cuts, the less you do to it, the better it will taste. Allow the meat to arrive at room temperature. Wipe and rub well with salt and pepper. Place the roast fat side up in an open pan without water. If roast needs fat, fasten extra suet over top with string or skewers. Place the meat in hot oven 500 degrees for 20 minutes to sear. Do NOT open oven door. Reduce heat to 300 degrees and roast for 16 minutes per pound for rare beef or 22 minutes per pound for well-done beef. Should you use a meat thermometer, it will read 180 degrees for a well-done roast.

RACHEL PFAENDER’S

CUBAN CHICKEN

Recipe from First Presbyterian Church of Punta Gorda,

A Taste of Heaven

1 cup Uncle Ben’s converted rice, uncooked

1/4 cup salad oil

1/4 teaspoon black pepper

4 tablespoons minced onion

1 clove of garlic, minced

2 cups chicken stock

2 teaspoons salt

1 teaspoon paprika

1 chicken, boiled, removed from bones

1 cup cooked ham, slivered

1/2 cup stuffed olives, sliced

Asparagus tips and peas, cooked

Pimento strips

Wash rice; heat salad oil and pepper in large fry pan; add onion, garlic and rice. Cook over low heat until yellow. Add stock, salt and paprika. Cook tightly over low heat until rice is cooked. Add chicken, ham and olives. Heat thoroughly and place in center of large platter. Surround with cooked asparagus tips and peas and garnish with strips of pimento.

CREAMY MACARONI AND CHEESE

Recipe from Southern Living

All-Time Favorites

1 (8-ounce) package elbow macaroni

1/4 cup butter

1/4 cup all-purpose flour

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon black pepper

1/8 teaspoon ground red pepper

1/8 teaspoon granulated garlic

1 cup half-and-half

1 cup milk

1/2 (10-ounce) block extra-sharp Cheddar cheese, shredded

1 (10-ounce) block extra-sharp Cheddar cheese, shredded and divided

Prepare pasta according to package directions. Drain and set aside.

Melt butter in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Gradually whisk in flour until smooth. Cook, whisking constantly, two minutes. Stir in salt and next three ingredients. Gradually whisk in half-and-half and milk. Cook, whisking constantly, eight to 10 minutes or until thickened.

Stir in extra-sharp cheese and half of sharp cheese until smooth. Remove from heat.

Combine pasta and cheese mixture, and pour into six lightly greased (6-ounce) ramekins or 1 (8-inch square) baking dish. Sprinkle evenly with remaining sharp Cheddar cheese.

Bake at 375 degrees for 20 minutes. (Bake 15 minutes longer for a crusty top.) Makes six servings.

Note: For testing purposes only, we used Kraft Cracker Barrel cheese.

SWISS POTATO SOUP

Recipe from

Apopka Historical Society’s

Preserving the Big Potato –

A Collection of Potato Recipes

2 tablespoons butter

3/4 cup chopped onion

1/2 cup coarsely shredded carrot

3 cups milk

1 cup chicken broth

3/4 teaspoon salt

1/8 teaspoon ground nutmeg

1/8 teaspoon black pepper

1 cup instant mashed potato flakes

1/2 cup Swiss cheese, shredded

In a medium saucepan, melt butter. Add onion and carrot. Cook, stirring occasionally until tender, about 5 minutes. Stir in milk, broth, salt and pepper; bring to a boil. Stir in potato flakes; cook until slightly thickened about 1 minute. Add Swiss cheese. Stir mixture until cheese melts. Yield: 4 servings.

GEORGE LAPIERRE’S

PARTY BEEFY CHEESE DIP

Recipe from New Vision Community Church’s Feeding the Flock

1 pound ground beef

1 pound Velveeta cheese, cut into small chunks

1 package taco seasoning mix

1/3 cup water

1 15-ounce can Hormel chili with beans (regular or hot)

Brown ground beef with taco seasoning and water until water has evaporated. Drain grease. In 2-quart microwavable dish, mix meat with cheese and beans; microwave on medium high for 3 to 5 minutes. Stir and serve with Tostitos corn chips.

BRENDA HUBBLE’S

BOW TIE PASTA SALAD

Recipe from Northside Baptist Church cookbook

1 pound Bow Tie pasta, cooked as directed

16 ounces Feta cheese

1 large can of black olives without pits

2 medium tomatoes, diced

1/2 cup Italian Salad Dressing, or amount to taste

Top with 1/4 cup chopped green onions (optional)

Cool pasta, then mix all together and chill. Serves 12.

BETH WALTERS’ DILL PICKLES

Recipe from Food Favorites of Plains, Georgia

Plains Pot Pourri

Directions:

Wash and pack cucumbers (cut as desired) in sterilized jars.

To each quart, add:

1/4 teaspoon dill seed

1/8 teaspoon red pepper

1/8 teaspoon garlic salt

Bring to a boil:

1 quart vinegar (white or apple cider)

2 quarts water

1 cup salt (plain or iodized)

Pour liquid over cucumbers filling the jars and sealing. There is approximately 6 quarts of liquid.

MYRT (MRS. C. W.) HUBBARD’S DELTA CHOCOLATE SQUARES

Recipe from The Apopka Woman’s Club, What’s Cookin’?

4 whole beaten eggs

2 cups sugar

1 cup flour

Pinch of salt

2 teaspoons vanilla

4 squares unsweetened chocolate

3/4 cup butter

2 cups nuts

Stir sugar into beaten eggs. Add flour, salt, vanilla. Add chocolate and butter that have been melted together; then stir in nuts. Pour into greased oblong 2-quart pan. Bake in 350 degree-oven for 30 minutes or until done. For softer surface, cover pan during half of baking time. Cut into squares to serve.