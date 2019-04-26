Park Avenue Animal Hospital will make your pet feel right at home

Park Avenue Animal Hospital provides a wide variety of services to keep your furry, four-legged friends in the best of health. With cutting edge technology and the bedside manner of a small-town doctor, they are equipped to handle almost any ailment your pet may face.

Good veterinary care starts with a good examination. In many cases, the quicker a disease or injury is diagnosed, the easier it will be to treat – and getting that diagnosis right is half the battle. That’s why the doctors at Park Avenue Animal Hospital use the finest tools and years of experience to determine exactly what ails your pet and what sort of treatment will provide them comfort and care.

They will thoroughly examine your pet’s heart, lungs, eyes, ears, mouth, joints and skin, paying particular attention to trouble spots and symptomatic areas. Afterwards, they will discuss your pet’s condition with you, answer any questions you may have, and suggest the best course of action to get them happier and healthier.

A good examination is just the beginning. Often, they need to investigate even deeper to find the cause of an illness or injury. That is where the in-house lab at Park Avenue Animal Hospital comes in, giving them a variety of diagnostic tests to help diagnose your pet. Because of this convenience, Park Avenue Animal Hospital can complete many of the tests in the span of a regular office visit.

Their laboratory includes an ultrasound machine and a digital x-ray machine that provides clear x-rays instantly on their computer screens without the time it once took for development. Park Avenue Animal Hospital also has state-of-the-art monitoring systems that let them monitor the organs and systems of hospitalized pets for any changes or complications.

Much of their diagnostic blood work is run in-house as well, allowing the doctors to check your pet’s blood for problems in an effort to catch and treat diseases as soon as possible. It’s all part of Park Avenue Animal Hospital’s mission to get quality care to your pet quickly and efficiently.

A healthy diet is key to a healthy pet. Finding the right pet food for your animal can be a confusing and daunting task. Many store-brand foods, for all their fancy names and flashy packaging, contain fillers and fat – junk food for your pets!

Park Avenue Animal Hospital carries a variety of food for sale for dogs and cats of all sizes, ages, and conditions. The doctors and staff at Park Avenue Animal Hospital can help you determine the best food for your pet, as well as how much and how often they should eat.

Your pets use their behavior as a way of communicating. In some cases, negative behavior, like barking, vocalizing and destruction, can be a cry for help. In other cases, it may just be an issue of temperament or lack of training.

Whatever it is, making sure that you and your pet are in sync can go a long way toward improving their quality of life. The doctors and technicians at Park Avenue Animal Hospital are experienced in helping you overcome behavior problems with positive reinforcement and, occasionally, with medication.

They can also offer recommendations for professional trainers and behavior experts that can help even the worst behaving dogs and cats.

For more information on Park Avenue Animal Hospital, contact them at 407-880-9446 or visit their website at www.parkavenuevets.com. They are located at 847 N. Park Avenue in Apopka.

