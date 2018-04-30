OCPS welcomes future kindergartners April 30-May 5

It’s time for the Class of 2031 to register for school.

Incoming kindergartners for the 2018-2019 school year are being welcomed into Orange County Public Schools (OCPS) with special events being held at their neighborhood elementary school between Monday, April 30 and Saturday, May 5.

The first day of school is Monday, August 13. Early registration means a child is guaranteed to start school on the first day of school. During early registration, families avoid long lines and save valuable time.

Early registration also gives principals necessary information to hire enough classroom teachers for this new group of students.

Each school has a designated attendance area and the family’s address determines which school the child will attend. The OCPS website has a school locator site that is easy to use; just click on “Newcomers.” A parent or legal guardian can go directly to their zoned elementary school for registration.

A child must be five years old on or before September 1 to be registered for kindergarten. To enter first grade, a child must be six years old on or before September 1 and must have successfully completed kindergarten (per Florida Statute 1003.21).

Parents can view this welcome video, which explains how to register for school.

The necessary information for registration are:

*Proof of child’s name and age (usually a birth certificate)

*Proof of child’s immunization (DOH 680 form)

*Proof of child’s health examination within the last year

*Verification of domicile (document requirements are listed on the enrollment page at www.ocps.net)

If school personnel cannot determine the student’s proper placement at the local elementary school, parents or guardians should contact pupil assignment at 407-317-3233.

This story is from the OCPS office.