Obituaries September 2018

Obituaries September 7, 2018

BARBARA LEE MERRITT, 74, Apopka, died Friday, August 31. Miss Merritt was born in Penn Yan, New York. Loomis Family Funeral Home, Apopka.

…

CARL H. FICHTEL, 86, Sorrento, died Tuesday, September 4. Mr. Fichtel was born in Easton, Pennsylvania. Loomis Family Funeral Home, Apopka.

…

CARROLL PAUL MCKINNON, 67, Apopka, died Wednesday, August 22. He was born in Lincoln, Maine. Loomis Family Funeral Home, Apopka. …

DOROTHY EVELYN PARRISH, 92, Winter Garden, died Thursday, August 16. Mrs. Parrish was born in Kissimmee. She chaired the Social Science Department at Apopka High School for more than 20 years. She was a member of the Trinity First United Methodist Church of Orlando. Survivors: daughter, Judy Evelyn Boyle, Orlando, son, John Stephen, Windermere; three grandchildren; one great-grandchild.

…

LAWRENCE LEROY KEITH, 78, Apopka, died Sunday, August 26. Mr. Keith was born in Jamestown, New York. Survivors: wife, Ruth Alene; children, Charles, Michael, David, Brian; sister, Eleanor; 10 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren. Loomis Family Funeral Home, Apopka.

…

AMY “SUSIE” L. WOLDT, 85, Sturgeon Bay, Wisconsin, died Monday, August 27. Mrs. Woldt was born in Green Bay, Wisconsin, and wintered in Apopka. She was an accomplished artist. Survivors: daughters, Wendy, Sturgeon Bay, Christine Manno, Brussels; sons, Steven, Charles, both of Sturgeon Bay; sister, Lu Ann Fox, Sturgeon Bay; brother, Walter Neufeld of DePere; step-brother, Patrick Johns, Milwaukee, Wisconsin; step-sister, Patricia Johns, Florida; four grandchildren. Huehns Funeral Home, Sturgeon Bay, Wisconsin.

…

ENEDELIA C. CORTEZ, 64, Zellwood, died Monday, August 27. She was born in Madero Del Rio, Mexico. Loomis Family Funeral Home, Apopka.

…

ALFREDO PARRA IBARRA, 60, Apopka, died Saturday, September 1. Mr. Parra Ibarra was born in La Bajada Nayarit, Mexico. Loomis Family Funeral Home, Apopka.

Obituaries September 14

SANDRA F. BELL, 59, Apopka, died Saturday, September 8. She was born in Canton, Pennsylvania. Survivors: children, Sonya, Jodie, Tom, Margaret; siblings, Linda White, Dale Foust, Sue Cook, Sharon Ligoci, Sally Langfang, Mitchell Foust; 10 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren. Loomis Family Funeral Home, Apopka.

STEVEN RONALD HAMMAN, 59, Zellwood, died Friday, September 7. He was born in Rochester, New York. Survivors: wife, Libby; daughters, Savannah, Ciara, Amanda Sherman, Michelle Elliott; six grandchildren. Loomis Family Funeral Home, Apopka.

…

JUDITH M. CARROLL, 71, Apopka, died Monday, September 10. She was born in Bronx, New York. Survivors: husband, Bill J.; children, BillyJ., Tracy-Ann Plakoff, Apopka; brother, Jerome D’Anneo; three grandchildren. Loomis Family Funeral Home, Apopka.

…

BETTY IRENE BIXBY, 96, Orlando, died August 9. She was born in Columbiana, Ohio, and moved to Central Florida in 1966. She was a member of Apopka Calvary Church of the Nazarene. Survivors: children, Linda Thompson, East Palestine, Ohio, Dianne Matheny, Orlando, Teri Wilson, Summerfield, Kimberlee Clark, Blairsville, Ga., David S., Orange City; sister, Norma, Lehighton, Penn.; 16 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; 15 great-great-grandchildren. Woodlawn Funeral Home, Gotha.

…

PATRICIA ANN FLOYD, 71, Apopka, died Thursday, September 6. She was a cocktail waitress in Alaska for many years. Survivors: husband, Scott Lawson; daughters, Diane, Deitra; five sisters; two brothers; five grandchildren; six great-granchildren.

…

CONNIE B. FLEMING, 99, Sorrento, died Sunday, September 9. She was born in Samson, Ala., and moved to Central Florida in 1950. She was a Baptist. Survivors: children, Louie, Apopka, Dot Poston, Sheffield, Ala., Randle, Zellwood, Doris King, Zellwood, Hulon, Mount Dora, Dendle Miller, Lehigh Acres; siblings, Rev. Donald Hall, Valinder Butler, both of Opp, Ala.; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren. Hamlin & Hilbish Chapel, Eustis.

…

WILLIE J. MORGAN JR., 69, Apopka, died Monday, September 3. He was born in Denver, Colo. Survivors: wife, Ceanna; children, Lalicia, Aikisha Jackson, Montae; step-children, Rosanna Ware, Keith Skinner; siblings, Patricia Lewis, Sharon; 13 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren. Loomis Family Funeral Home, Apopka.

…

EILEEN TOWNSEND, 86, Apopka died Saturday, September 1. She was born in Morristown, N.J. She was Catholic. She enjoyed hand crafting a blanket for newborn babies. Survivors: children, Kathleen Morgan, John Chapman, Sandra Barker, Anita Riley, Robert; brother, Joseph Lynch; 16 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren. Loomis Family Funeral Home, Apopka.

…

RONALD ELLIS KREMER, 82, Longwood, died Tuesday, September 4. Born in New York City, he moved to Apopka/Forest City area in 1958. Mr. Kremer was a retired window installer. Survivors: wife, Susanne; children, Teena Packer, Roger, Jim; brother, Penn Valley, Calif.; three grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren. Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, Longwood.

…

Obituaries September 21

DR. ROBERT (BOBBY) J. FRITZ JR., 58, Apopka, died Saturday, September 8. He was a partner in Exum Chiropractic in College Park. He graduated form Florida State University and from Life College of Chiropractic. Survivors: sister, Susan Hatcher, St. Augustine; brother, Jim, Orlando; several nieces and nephews. Highland Funeral Home, Apopka.

…

MILLICENT A. BILLETTE, 82, Zellwood, died Monday, September 17. She was born in Kalamazoo, Michigan. Survivors: husband, Richard A.; children, Sheila Cupp, Jeffrey; three grandchildren; one great-grandchild. Loomis Family Funeral Home, Apopka.

…

MAXIMO L. AVILA, 94, Apopka, died Saturday, September 15. He was born in Cienfuegos, Cuba. Survivors: children, Luis, Carlos, Lourdes Carter, Barbara; eight grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren. Loomis Family Funeral Home, Apopka.

…

Obituaries September 28

VIVIAN TAYLOR SIMMONS, 91, Jefferson, Georgia, died Monday, September 17. She was born in Jacksonville and lived in Orlando most of her life. She was a floral designer and a water safety instructor. Survivors: daughter, Bonnie, Jefferson; sister, Angela Bryan, Apopka. Evans Funeral Home, Jefferson.

…

RAFAEL LAUREANO-RIVERA, 41, Apopka, died Monday, September 17. He was born in San Juan, Puerto Rico. Survivors: parents, Rafael, Brunilda; children, Alexander Rafael Laureano, Alyssa Grace Laureano; sister, Rebecca Ibarra. Loomis Family Funeral Home, Apopka.

…

MYRTLE E. SMITH, 88, Apopka, died Saturday, September 22. She was born in Newark, Ohio. Survivors: children, Nancy Blizzard, Gary, Kevin, Marcy Weekley; 19 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren; 6 great-great grandchildren. Loomis Family Funeral Home, Apopka.

…

RUTH E. TURTON, 95, Plymouth, died Tuesday, September 18. She retired from the Orange County Public Schools where she had worked 20 years as a baker in the food service department. Survivors: children, V. Carol Byumn, Gerald Griffin, Mary Lowery, Alice Peterson; 13 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; 3 great-great-grandchildren. Baldwin Fairchild Funeral Home, Apopka.

…

RICHARD W. EDWARDS, 81, Apopka, died Saturday, September 22. He started in 1955 with the company then known as Southern Bell, working there for 38-1/2 years. He was a member of the Gold Wing Club. Survivors: sons, Richard, Groveland, Robert, Altamonte Springs, Kenneth, Brunswick, Georgia; stepdaughter, Pati Elliott, Ocala; brother, Mike, Tampa; 12 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren. Newcomer Funeral Home, Orlando.