Obituaries October 2018

Obituaries October 4, 2018

KRISTI LORAINE KIFER, 37, Apopka, died Wednesday, September 26. She was born in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Ms. Kifer was a 1999 Apopka High School graduate, and she graduated from the University of Central Florida in 2006. Survivors: parents, Archie, Gail; sisters, Lori Johnson, Carie Dahin; grandmother, Ruth Porch; other extended family. Loomis Family Funeral Home, Apopka.

MARTY A. FLICKINGER, 57, Apopka, died Wednesday, September 26. He was born in Sandusky, Ohio. Survivors: wife, Jennifer; mother Nancy J. Reinitz; children, Misty Sheppard, Lauren, Caroline; brothers, Michael, Mitchell, George Kent; six grandchildren. Loomis Family Funeral Home, Apopka.

HOLBERT EYONE VAN HOOSE, 93, New Smyrna Beach, died Thursday, September 27. He was born in Patrick, Kentucky. Mr. Van Hoose was the chairman of the 1975 Zellwood Sweet Corn Festival, introducing live music to the festival. He worked as a superintendent for Orlando Utilities Commission until his retirement. He graduated from the University of North Carolina. Survivors: son, Ronald B., Winter Springs; daughter, Kathy J. Underwood, New Smyrna Beach; four grandchildren; three great-grandchildren. Highland Funeral Home & Memory Gardens, Apopka.

THELMA LOUISE CARVER, 90, Crestview, died September 11. Born in Fort Ogden, she worked and volunteered at the Crestview Hospital. Survivors: son, Robert R., Palm Bay; friend, Tony Sirmans, Apopka; one grandson.

