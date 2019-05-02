Obituaries May 2019

Obituaries May 3, 2019

THOMAS ADDISON BOWSER, 73, Apopka, died Friday, April 19. Mr. Bowser was born in Wilmette, Illinois. Survivors: wife, Jeanne G.; sons, Alexander, Kenton; stepdaughter, Renee Tooley; siblings, Bob, Corbin Wyant, Ann Murphy, Marilyn Siff. Loomis Family Funeral Home, Apopka.

…

IDA MAY WATSON, 97, died Sunday, April 21. Mrs. Watson was born in Clinton, Indiana. Survivors: children, Barbara McLeod, Apopka, Linda Pellegrini, Windermere; two grandchildren; two great-grandchildren.

…

JOSEPH M. BUCHER, 62, Apopka, died Saturday, April 27. Mr. Bucher was born in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.

MARY ROSE PIGNATARO, 96, Apopka, died Friday, April 26. Mrs. Pignataro was born in Lodi, New Jersey. Survivors: daughters, Barbara Squier, Linda Litchfield; one grandson. Loomis Family Funeral Home, Apopka.

…

ANNA LEE ANDERSON, 77, Tavares, died Sunday, April 28. She was born in Knott County, Kentucky, and moved to Apopka in 1974 from Louisville, Kentucky. She worked in Central Florida in business and management. She was a member of Renewal Church of Apopka. Survivors: daughter, Janine B. Arrowsmith, Apopka; son, Robert P. Blair, Letcher, Kentucky; sister, Phyllis Asher, Letcher; two grandchildren; one great-grandchild; three step-grandchildren; five step-great-grandchildren. Steverson, Hamlin & Hilbish Funerals and Cremations, Tavares.