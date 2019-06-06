Obituaries June 2019

Obituaries June 6, 2019

CONSTANCE “CONNIE” DEE REID, 50, Apopka, died Wednesday, May 29. Mrs. Reid was born in San Angelo, Texas. She grew up in Apopka and was a member of the Apopka High Class of 1986. She worked for Viking Supplynet. Survivors: husband, William, parents, Robert Saftenberg and Pamela Parsons; daughter, Chelsea Adams, brother, Matt Saftenberg, stepchildren, Victoria and Paul Reid; one grandchild. Newcomer Cremation, Funerals and Receptions, Grove City, Ohio.

…

JAMES A. STRATTON, 95, Apopka, died Monday, May 27. Mr. Stratton was born in Robbinsville, North Carolina. Loomis Family Funeral Home, Apopka.

…

RITA THERESA PALEY, 87, Zellwood, died Tuesday, May 28. Mrs. Paley was born in Milbury, Massachusetts. Survivors: children, Paul Hendrickson, Lisa Raboud; brothers, Roland Bazin, Armand Bazin; six grandchildren; four great-grandchildren. She was a member of St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Mount Dora.

…

DONALD AUGUST BUETER, 79, Ocala, died Tuesday, May 29. Bueter worked at Eldora Speedway in Ohio as a stock car racing owner, driver, and crew chief, and manager of several body shops. Survivors: wife, Kathleen; sons, Tom, Rossburg, Ohio, Jim, Ocala, Dan, Sykesville, Maryland; daughters, Cheryl Chrisman, North Pole, Alaska, Lynda Conway, Charlotte, North Carolina; five grandchildren; three great-grandchildren. Roberts Funeral Home Bruce Chapel East.

…

MICHAEL WAYNE PIETY, 58, died Sunday, May 26. Mr. Piety was born in 1961 at Florida Hospital. He was a graduate of Apopka High School in 1979. He owned his own business, Piety Paint and Body. Mr. Piety was a member of Calvary Assembly of God. Survivors: wife, Cheryl; daughter, Kelle Lee; two grandchildren.

…

HERBERT JOE DAVIS JR., 59, Orlando, died Thursday, May 30. Mr. Davis was born in Jacksonville. He was a 1977 graduate of Lake Brantley High. He was a member of West Orlando Baptist Church, Ocoee. Survivors: daughters, Tammy Butt, Jennifer Peterson; sisters, Joanne Rigdon, Gail Hall, Glynda Cook, Susie Moore; four grandchildren; one great-grandchild. Loomis Family Funeral Home, Apopka.

…

MARILYN S. RYFUN, 92, Zellwood and Syracuse, N.Y., died Friday, April 26. Survivors: daughters, Ruth Hayes Morrison, Patricia Henry; sons, Daniel, Paul; 11 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren.

…

EUNICE L. LAFAVERS, 82, Apopka, died Wednesday, June 5. Mrs. Lafavers was born in Frostproof. Survivors: children, Maurice, Jack Johns; six grandchildren. Loomis Family Funeral Home, Apopka.