Obituaries July 2019

ERNEST “ERNIE” SHIRLEY, 81, Apopka, died Sunday, June 23. Mr. Shirley was born in Reno, Nevada. Survivors: wife, Irene M.; children, Ernest L., Sheila A., Rex W., Billy J. Skinner, Linda A. Skinner, Robert D. Skinner; sisters, Juanita M., Elinor K. Loomis Family Funeral Home, Apopka

EDNA EARLE SUGGS, 91, Apopka, died Wednesday, May 22. Mrs. Suggs was born in Florala, Alabama. She was a bookkeeper for several businesses in Central Florida. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Apopka. Survivors: daughters, Anne DeMoss, Susan Gelineau, Mary Loretta Sayeh; six grandchildren; three great-grandchildren.

NORMA JEAN DELCHER, 74, Apopka, died Wednesday, June 26. Mrs. Decher was born in Rushville, Indiana. Survivors: children, Carmen Clark, Susan Kitts, Nancy Chase, Cindy Haynes, Janey Briggs, Eric Chase, Trevor Chase. Loomis Family Funeral Home, Apopka.

MARY C. USSREY, 83, Apopka, died Friday, June 28. Mrs. Ussrey was born in York, Maine. Survivors: children, Steve, Keith, Tonia Warren; seven grandchildren; three great-grandchildren. Loomis Family Funeral Home, Apopka.

CODY JONES, 29, Apopka, died Thursday, June 27. Mr. Jones was born in Orlando. Survivors: parents, Candace and Randy Jones; sister, Randi L.; great-grandfather, Louis Chobody. Loomis Family Funeral Home, Apopka.