Obituaries August 2, 2019

FLORINDA CORDERO JIMENEZ, 86, Apopka, died Wednesday, July 24. Ms. Jimenez was born in Gaspar Hernandez, Dominican Republic. Loomis Family Funeral Home, Apopka.

…

DOUGLAS W. KELLY, 58, Apopka, died Thursday, July 25. Mr. Kelly was born in Brownfield, Texas. Survivors: mother, Sara J.; siblings, Doris J. Wasson, Carol A., John V. He was a member of Apopka Assembly of God Church. Loomis Family Funeral Home, Apopka.

…

DONNA LYNN HARRIS, 64, died Wednesday, July 24. Mrs. Harris was born in the U.S. Army hospital in Sagamihara, Japan. Donna spent most of her life in Apopka and graduated from Apopka Memorial High School in 1973. Survivors: husband, Michael; daughter, Amanda. Baldwin Fairchild Funeral Home, Apopka.

…

ROSALIE FRANCIS FEINEN, 71, Apopka, died Monday, July 22. Mrs. Feinen was born in Buffalo, New York. Loomis Family Funeral Home, Apopka.

…

ROBERTO CARLOS GUTIERREZ, 38, Apopka, died Thursday, July 11. Mr. Gutierrez was born in San Francisco, California. Survivors: wife, Nicole Marie; children, Alexander S., Isabella N.; mother, Teresa C.; grandmother, Rosa Majano; siblings, Ernesto Galindo, Crislina Galindo. Loomis Family Funeral Home, Apopka.

…

SHAWN P. WALLER, 47, died Monday, July 1. Mr. Waller was born in Apopka. He was a member of the Airborne Infantry, Army National Guard and active member of the 4H Ambassadors. Survivors: mother, Brenda Gwinn and her husband Jon; brother, Chris; grandmother, Diane Anderson. Loomis Family Funeral Home, Apopka.

…

PETER G. VERGOS, 81, Apopka, died Tuesday, July 30. Mr. Vergos was born in Doliana, Greece, and came to the U.S. in 1955. He moved to Apopka in 1986 and worked with his sons who had begun Sheeler Auto Repair. Survivors: wife, Pagona; sons, George, Demetrios, Odysseus; sister, Sultan Balazis; five grandchildren. Loomis Family Funeral Home, Apopka.

…