Not everybody’s favorite, but this Okra recipe sounds delicious

Beef Kabobs from Paths of Sunshine are perfect for some of these wonderful warm, sunny days we are having.

New Vision Community Church shares Marilyn Martin’s Baked Chicken Mary Jane from Feeding the Flock. It will take about an hour in a slow oven.

Gosh, I love fried shrimp or any kind of shrimp for that matter. From Cooking with Foliage La Sertoma of Apopka, we have Batter-Fried Shrimp.

And for you okra lovers, Okra Creole is from Southern Living All-Time Favorites. Fry up some bacon, drain it, crumble it all up and set it aside. You use frozen okra for this recipe and combine canned diced tomatoes, corn, onions, and seasonings and cook it in the bacon drippings and a little water for 15 minutes or so. Serve this lovely stuff over rice and top it with crumbled bacon.

In “Another Broccoli Dish” from the Jones-Morris Family Treasury, Nana Morris shares her recipe for broccoli. It sounds as if Nana (her nickname to her dear loved ones) was searching for a new way to serve this vegetable that we hold so dear.

We have a soup recipe from Charleston Receipts for you, which is a basic method on which you can base many different soups. Mrs. Huguenin’s guidance on how to make a cream base for whatever soup you want to make, maybe broccoli or mushrooms or tomatoes, or whatever else you feel like using, comes to us from Charleston Receipts.

Spinach Salad is a favorite for many of our readers. This one is from Savannah Style and looks fit for a special occasion.

Betty Nunn’s Fig Preserves comes to us from What’s Cookin’? This recipe reminds me of the time back during WW-II, my grandma on daddy’s side sent us a case of fig preserves. I was about four years old, and I still remember how luscious they were.

From The New York Times NEW Natural Foods Cookbook, by Jean Hewitt, we have Apricot Bar Cookies.

BEEF KABOBS

Recipe from Florida Federation of Garden Clubs,

Paths of Sunshine Cookbook

1-1/2 cups claret wine

1/2 cup soy sauce

1 cup vegetable oil

1-1/2 teaspoons powdered ginger

1/4 teaspoon garlic powder

1/4 cup instant minced onion

2 teaspoons salt

1/4 teaspoon coarse black pepper

3 pounds steak, cut into cubes

24 small onions

4 green peppers cut into 24 squares

8 cherry tomatoes

8 medium sized fresh mushrooms

Combine wine, soy sauce, vegetable oil, ginger, garlic powder, minced onion, salt and pepper; mix well. Pour over beef cubes and marinate two hours. Arrange kabobs and grill.

MARILYN MARTIN’S BAKED CHICKEN MARY JANE

Recipe from

New Vision Community Church’s Feeding the Flock

1 cup sour cream

2 teaspoons soy sauce

1/2 teaspoon garlic sauce

1 teaspoon celery salt

1 teaspoon paprika

Dash of pepper

6 chicken breasts, skinless and boneless

1 small package herb-seasoned stuffing crumbs

Melted butter

Mix first six ingredients together. Dip chicken in mixture and roll in crumbs (be generous with the sour cream mixture). Arrange in slightly greased baking dish. Drizzle with butter. Bake uncovered at 325 degrees for one hour.

BATTER-FRIED SHRIMP

Recipe from Cooking with

Foliage La Sertoma of Apopka

1-1/2 pounds raw, peeled, deveined shrimp, fresh or frozen

1/2 cup cooking oil

1 egg, beaten

1 cup all-purpose flour

1/2 cup milk

3/4 teaspoon seasoned salt

1/4 teaspoon salt

Fat for deep frying

Thaw shrimp if frozen. Combine cooking oil and egg; beat well. Add remaining ingredients and stir until well blended. Dip each shrimp in the batter. Drop shrimp in hot deep fat, 350 degrees, and fry for 1/2 to 1 minute or until golden brown. Remove with slotted spoon. Drain on absorbent paper. Makes 6 servings.

OKRA CREOLE

Recipe from Southern Living

All-Time Favorites

3 bacon slices

1 (16-ounce) package frozen

sliced okra

1 (14-1/2 ounce) can diced

tomatoes

1 cup frozen onion seasoning blend

1 cup frozen corn kernels

1/2 cup water

1 teaspoon Creole seasoning

1/4 teaspoon pepper

Hot cooked rice (optional)

Cook bacon in a Dutch oven until crisp; remove bacon, and drain on paper towels, reserving drippings. Crumble bacon, and set aside.

Cook okra and next 6 ingredients in hot drippings in Dutch oven over medium-high heat, stirring occasionally, 5 minutes. Reduce heat to low, cover and simmer 15 minutes or until vegetables are tender. Top with crumbled bacon. Serve over rice, if desired.

Makes 4 servings.

NANA MORRIS’

“ANOTHER” BROCCOLI DISH

Recipe from

The Jones-Morris Family Treasury

2 packages frozen broccoli

1/2 cup mayonnaise

Finely chopped onion

2 boiled eggs, mashed up

12 to 15 Ritz crackers crumbled and rolled in margarine or butter

Cook broccoli 15 minutes. Drain. Mix mayonnaise, onion and boiled eggs with broccoli. Cover with cracker topping. Bake in oven until heated through.

MRS. THOMAS A. HUGUENIN’s (MARY VEREEN) BASIC CREAM SOUPS FOR BLENDERS

Recipe from Charleston Receipts, America’s Oldest Junior League Cookbook in Print,

a Cookbook by The Junior League of Charleston, Inc.

2 cups milk

2 tablespoons butter

2 tablespoons flour

Sliver of onion

Accent

Salt and pepper to taste

Put all ingredients in blender except butter. Then put in heavy pot, add butter and heat. Cut down on flour if using lots of vegetables.

SPINACH SALAD

Recipe from Savannah Style,

a Cookbook by The Junior League of Savannah, Inc.

1 pound fresh spinach, washed

and drained

2 apples, peeled and diced

8 slices bacon, fried and crumbled

1/2 cup almonds, slivered and

sautéed in bacon grease

2 green onions, sliced

Dressing:

1 cup oil

3 tablespoons sugar

2-2/3 teaspoons dry mustard

5 tablespoons plus 1 teaspoon

cider vinegar

Blend dressing thoroughly and toss lightly over salad.

BETTY NUNN’S FIG PRESERVES

Recipe from The Apopka Woman’s Club, What’s Cookin’?

2 quarts firm figs

4 pounds sugar

1-1/2 cups water

2 lemons, sliced

1 ounce cinnamon

24 cloves

Wash fruit carefully in colander. Let sugar and water come to a boil. Add lemons and figs. Add spices (tied in a bag). Boil slowly until figs are tender and clear, about one hour. Lift fruit carefully into sterilized jars and cover with juice. Seal while hot. Yield: three pints.

APRICOT BAR COOKIES

THE NEW YORK TIMES

NEW NATURAL FOODS

COOKBOOK

Copyright 1982 by Jean Hewitt

1/2 cup honey

1/3 cup molasses

1/2 cup vegetable oil

1-1/2 cups steel cut oats

1 cup whole wheat flour

1/2 cup wheat germ

3 tablespoons soy flour

1/8 teaspoon salt

1 cup cut-up unsulphured apricots

1 cup raisins

1/2 cup sunflower seed kernels or pumpkin seeds

Orange juice, if necessary

1. Preheat the oven to 375 degrees. 2. Beat together the honey, molasses, and oil very well in an electric mixer, electric blender, or food processor. 3. In a large bowl, combine the oats, whole-wheat flour, wheat germ, soy flour, and salt. Pour in the honey mixture and stir to moisten the dry ingredients. 4. Add the apricots, raisins, and sunflower seed kernels and mix well. If the mixture is very stiff, add a small amount of orange juice. Press the mixture into a well-oiled 9-inch square baking pan. Bake for 20 minutes. Cool in the pan. Cut into squares. Yield: Sixteen squares.