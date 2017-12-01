New Florida Hospital Apopka attracts 2,500 to community open house

Almost 2,500 guests toured the new $203-million 120-bed Florida Hospital Apopka facility, met some of the hospital staff, participated in an interactive health expo, and more at the Sunday, November 26, grand opening event at the new hospital campus located at the intersection of state roads 429, 451, and 414.

Several highlights of the hospital tour included the four operating rooms, two catheterization labs for interventional radiology procedures, and an operating recovery room. There is also a chapel and meditation garden, a conference center, and a 40-room emergency department with a pediatric-friendly ER.

The project contractor is Brasfield and Gorrie. The new hospital is located at 2100 Ocoee-Apopka Road at the intersection of that road and Harmon Road.

One prevalent comment visitors had was that since the hospital offers an expanded array of services such as surgery, patients don’t have to transfer to another facility, according to Tim Cook, Florida Hospital Apopka administrator. He said guests were also impressed with the state-of-the-art technology.

The hospital staff collected food items in partnership with the Apopka food pantry Loaves & Fishes.

November 26 wasn’t the first time where some members of the public had the opportunity to check out the hospital. The facility held a November 14 VIP celebration program where top hospital personnel and Apopka Mayor Joe Kilsheimer spoke, and a November 15 media event that included a ribbon cutting.

Patients will be transferred from the North Park Avenue facility in mid-December with a tentative move-in date set for December 13.

The extended version of this story appears on page 1A of the Friday, December 1, issue of The Apopka Chief.