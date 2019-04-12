Modern Orthodontics Apopka proudly supports local youth group and U.S. Military

Modern Orthodontics is actively involved in the community they serve!

During Girl Scout season, the “Troops –> Troops” Cookie Campaign is initiated. This is an exciting time for the Modern Orthodontics team to show support to the “Troops” (U.S. Military and Girl Scouts).

Every year, Dr. Alan Wong invites the local Girl Scout troops into each of his three locations (Apopka, Clermont, and Bushnell) for a day of giving back. He purchases (1) CASE of cookies from each Girl Scout troop based in Apopka, Bushnell, and all of South Lake County! (…Now that’s a lot of cookies!)

Dr. Alan Wong, a former Lieutenant in the U.S. Navy, requests that each of the girls make a card for military servicemen/women with words of encouragement and support. Once the hundreds of boxes of cookies and cards are collected, the team at Modern Orthodontics packs them up and sends them to the Military.

This year, all of the cookies were donated to the Central Florida USO to pass along free of charge to local service members! This small gesture brings such happiness to the faces of all the brave men and women who selflessly serve this country. Modern Orthodontics is humbled to have a platform to reach the local community and give back to the next generation.

Who are Dr. Alan Wong and Modern Orthodontics?

Dr. Wong received his Bachelor of Science degree in Nutritional Studies and then his Doctorate of Dental Medicine from the University of Florida.

Following that, he served as a dentist with the rank of Lieutenant in the United States Navy, then he returned to college for his orthodontic residency training at the Montefiore Medical Center in Bronx, NY.

In his final year there, Dr. Wong was chief resident.

Believing it is his responsibility to continue furthering his knowledge and expanding his professional skills, Dr. Wong regularly takes continuing education courses at the local, regional, and national levels.

At Modern Orthodontics, your smile is their top priority! They realize patients have options for choosing who will provide their orthodontic care and realize that your time is valuable.

In efforts to make getting BRACES/INVISALIGN as convenient as possible for your busy schedule, Modern Orthodontics also offers you exams from your couch! You can now TEXT 407-703-2744 and request a VirtualSmile consultation. Dr. Wong and his staff will send you an instructional video to send a few smile photos and after careful evaluation, Dr. Wong will respond with a treatment plan to begin your orthodontic journey.

Dr. Alan Wong is devoted to providing each of his patients with gentle, effective, and affordable orthodontic care that straightens their teeth and creates a healthy and beautiful smile. He believes in treating each person who comes to his practice with gentleness and compassion, welcoming them into the Modern Ortho family.

What are you waiting for? Call/Text them today for a FREE exam at 407-703-2744.

